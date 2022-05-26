Danielle Prescod
12 Bodysuits You Need This Spring
Gallery
The comeback of the bodysuit has been epic. Woman are rediscovering this sexy staple because of the smooth silhouette it creates. From the runways of Givenchy and Balmain, to the bodies of the world's most desirable—we're looking at you Gigi Hadid--the bodysuit can truly take you from day to night. Here are all the bodysuits that you need to complete your wardrobe. RELATED: 16 Shoes We Loved at Milan Fashion Week
Advertisement
Travel Like an Editor: InStyle's Danielle Prescod Heads to Bangkok, Thailand
Article
In this feature, InStyle’s Accessories Editor Danielle Prescod documents her trip to Bangkok.
16 Shoes We Loved at Milan Fashion Week
Gallery
From block heels to booties, Milan Fashion Week provided fall/winter 2016 footwear replete with the city's signature opulence. The strap-happy heels at Bottega Veneta were the ideal boss lady shoe, while Diesel's first season in Milan gave them the opportunity to bring their dark rock-and-roll vibe to town with knee-high combat boots perfect for marching right into the chillier temps. The punky-nautical hybrids at Prada were the perfect structured contrast to Gucci's wild selection. With so many standout choices, it's time to try on a whole new set of personalities. RELATED: 31 Shoes We Loved at #NYFW
31 Shoes We Loved at #NYFW
Gallery
The New York Fashion Week Express has just rolled to a comfortable stop. But before the journey presses on to London, Milan, and, eventually, Paris, it's time to look back at our favorite footwear from the New York Fall 2016 runways. Preppy loafers populated the catwalks, as well as, predictably, fresh new boot styles, because, hello...fall. Still, we were happy to see a lot of variety in sandal styles and flat silhouettes. At Tory Burch colorful faux fur heels traipsed down the runway to a remixed version of Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." Yes, yes, they do. Here's all of our favorite shoes from #NYFW.  RELATED: See the 11 Most Daring Beauty Moments from NYFW's Fall 2016 Runways
Hailey Baldwin Talks Courtside Style and Super Bowl Wardrobe Malfunctions
Article
The 6 Staples of the Cool Girl Uniform, According to Stylist Monica Rose
Gallery
Monica Rose, stylist to notable names like Gigi and Bella Hadid and four out of five Kardashian-Jenners, is rapidly becoming the arbiter of taste for this generation. Between the two Jenners alone, her stylized looks are being seen by almost 100 million people a day. What Rachel Zoe did for platform shoes and oversize sunglasses in 2004, Rose is doing for bomber jackets, sexy necklines, and sporty silhouettes. But just what exactly makes an "It" girl uniform today? Here are the six must-have pieces, modeled by Rose’s most notorious clients and shopped out to perfection. Famous last names and mile long legs, not included. RELATED: Shop Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian's Favorite Sold-Out Choker—That's Finally Back in Stock
Shop Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian's Favorite Sold-Out Choker—That's Finally Back in Stock
Gallery
Every so often, there are a few accessories that achieve cult status in a short amount of time, among them are the Yeezy Boosts of the world, the Dior 'So Real' sunglasses, and the Hermès Apple watches. Usually within a day or so, these pieces are gone from retailers faster than you can say LipKit by Kylie. This was the case with the Fallon Monarch choker. Released for Fall 2015, this piece sold out immediately after it was donned by Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian. From there, the model squad got on board and it became a bona fide phenomenon. It was just restocked on the Fallon website, and it is clear that these necklaces won’t be in stock for long, so act fast before you end up empty-handed. And, in the meantime, check out how fashion’s most famous are embracing the new "it" accessory. RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Reveals That North West Is "Obsessed" with Saint
Advertisement
Joan Smalls Reveals Her #1 Must-Have for Jeans
Article
The 5 Things I Learned from Wearing a Sterling Silver Mask, Custom from the Runway (of Course)
Article
Shop Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian's Favorite Sold-Out Choker—That's Finally Back in Stock
Gallery
Every so often, there are a few accessories that achieve cult status in a short amount of time, among them are the Yeezy Boosts of the world, the Dior 'So Real' sunglasses, and the Hermès Apple watches. Usually within a day or so, these pieces are gone from retailers faster than you can say LipKit by Kylie. This was the case with the Fallon Monarch choker. Released for Fall 2015, this piece sold out immediately after it was donned by Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian. From there, the model squad got on board and it became a bona fide phenomenon. It was just restocked on the Fallon website, and it is clear that these necklaces won’t be in stock for long, so act fast before you end up empty-handed. And, in the meantime, check out how fashion’s most famous are embracing the new "it" accessory. RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Reveals That North West Is "Obsessed" with Saint
Joan Smalls Reveals Her #1 Must-Have for Jeans
Article
The 5 Things I Learned from Wearing a Sterling Silver Mask, Custom from the Runway (of Course)
Article
33 of the Best Shoes from Paris Fashion Week
Gallery
As the fashion month train rolls to a stop in Paris, we aren't any less excited about shoes. The most dynamic trends usually emerge from the French runways, and for Spring 2016, we are looking forward to strappy sandals, block heels, and bolder-than-ever boots. Check out what our favorite designers have in store for next season. Also check out: 25 Covetable Shoes from #MFW
25 Covetable Shoes from #MFW
Gallery
Milano is the ultimate when it comes to accessories, so we expected all sorts of awesome to come out of #MFW. Dsquared2 proved that strappy sandals are always in style, while Salvatore Ferragamo, Jil Sander, and Marni gave our feet a break with generously low heel heights. Check out our favorite runway shoes from Milan Fashion Week here.  Also check out: 24 Stellar Shoes from #LFW
Advertisement
See (& Shop!) What Beyoncé Wore on Her Mediterranean Slaycation
Article
24 Stellar Shoes from #LFW
Gallery
London Fashion Week has come to a close, and we saw some of the most colorful and innovative designs yet. And yes, we are talking about the shoes. From the snakeskin booties at Mary Katrantzou (above) to the lucite heels at Simone Rocha, it looks like the Brits want us to have a little fun with footwear next season. Here, our top picks.
How to Wear a Sexy Dress with Boots like Gigi Hadid
Gallery
There are many things that we can learn from Gigi Hadid. The face of Maybelline's quick fashion domination embodies so many #goals it's hard to keep up. Recently, the middle Hadid stepped out for a date night with beau Joe Jonas in a LBD by Aussie brand Kookai, but the leggy blonde opted for a low-heeled Chelsea boot instead of the expected sexy strappy heel. Maybe it's because she is a few inches taller than her beloved or maybe she is tired of the unspoken "going out rule" requirement, either way, we dig it. Clearly, you can still look super hot and manage to be comfortable. Here are 9 ways to get her look.
Jamie Chung Kicks Off New York Fashion Week at Nine West
Article
Nicole Richie Gets Candid for the New FarFetch Campaign
Article
11 Tennis Skirts You Can Rock Off the Court
Gallery
The start of the US Open usually means the end of the summer here in N.Y.C. but since the temperatures are still warm, there really is not better way to get into the tennis spirit than dressing the part. Take it from Elle Fanning who took a classic pleated tennis skirt to the streets last week. Click above for 10 ways that you can score one for yourself. RELATED: Outfit, Decoded: Why Elle Fanning's Casual Street Style Works
Meet the It-Designer That the Kardashian-Jenners Can't Stop Wearing
Article
Advertisement
A Day in the Life of Taylor Hill: 14 Hours on the Road with Victoria's Secret's Newest Angel
Article
Meet Victoria's Secret's Youngest Angel & Score Taylor Hill's Best Travel Beauty Tips
Article
From Daring to Demure, We Shopped Out Every Denim Shorts Style for Summer
Article
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com