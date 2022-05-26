The comeback of the bodysuit has been epic. Woman are rediscovering this sexy staple because of the smooth silhouette it creates. From the runways of Givenchy and Balmain, to the bodies of the world's most desirable—we're looking at you Gigi Hadid--the bodysuit can truly take you from day to night. Here are all the bodysuits that you need to complete your wardrobe. RELATED: 16 Shoes We Loved at Milan Fashion Week
In this feature, InStyle’s Accessories Editor Danielle Prescod documents her trip to Bangkok.
From block heels to booties, Milan Fashion Week provided fall/winter 2016 footwear replete with the city's signature opulence. The strap-happy heels at Bottega Veneta were the ideal boss lady shoe, while Diesel's first season in Milan gave them the opportunity to bring their dark rock-and-roll vibe to town with knee-high combat boots perfect for marching right into the chillier temps. The punky-nautical hybrids at Prada were the perfect structured contrast to Gucci's wild selection. With so many standout choices, it's time to try on a whole new set of personalities. RELATED: 31 Shoes We Loved at #NYFW
31 Shoes We Loved at #NYFW
The New York Fashion Week Express has just rolled to a comfortable stop. But before the journey presses on to London, Milan, and, eventually, Paris, it's time to look back at our favorite footwear from the New York Fall 2016 runways. Preppy loafers populated the catwalks, as well as, predictably, fresh new boot styles, because, hello...fall. Still, we were happy to see a lot of variety in sandal styles and flat silhouettes. At Tory Burch colorful faux fur heels traipsed down the runway to a remixed version of Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." Yes, yes, they do. Here's all of our favorite shoes from #NYFW. RELATED: See the 11 Most Daring Beauty Moments from NYFW's Fall 2016 Runways
Monica Rose, stylist to notable names like Gigi and Bella Hadid and four out of five Kardashian-Jenners, is rapidly becoming the arbiter of taste for this generation. Between the two Jenners alone, her stylized looks are being seen by almost 100 million people a day. What Rachel Zoe did for platform shoes and oversize sunglasses in 2004, Rose is doing for bomber jackets, sexy necklines, and sporty silhouettes. But just what exactly makes an "It" girl uniform today? Here are the six must-have pieces, modeled by Rose’s most notorious clients and shopped out to perfection. Famous last names and mile long legs, not included. RELATED: Shop Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian's Favorite Sold-Out Choker—That's Finally Back in Stock
Every so often, there are a few accessories that achieve cult status in a short amount of time, among them are the Yeezy Boosts of the world, the Dior 'So Real' sunglasses, and the Hermès Apple watches. Usually within a day or so, these pieces are gone from retailers faster than you can say LipKit by Kylie. This was the case with the Fallon Monarch choker. Released for Fall 2015, this piece sold out immediately after it was donned by Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian. From there, the model squad got on board and it became a bona fide phenomenon. It was just restocked on the Fallon website, and it is clear that these necklaces won’t be in stock for long, so act fast before you end up empty-handed. And, in the meantime, check out how fashion’s most famous are embracing the new "it" accessory. RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Reveals That North West Is "Obsessed" with Saint
