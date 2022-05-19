Courtney Higgs
Julianne Moore Was “Disgusted” With Herself for Not Doing More to Stop Gun Violence
Here's how she got involved.
Lady Gaga’s Infamous Meat Dress Has a New Home in Las Vegas
"It's kind of a beef jerky dress now," explains longtime Gaga collaborator Nicola Formichetti.
This Influencer Approved Line is Making a Case for Bright Yellow Bags This Summer - And We're Here for It
Emily Ratajkowski Is Not Done Protesting
The Best New Movies to Go See This November
We're well on our way to winter, and in case you can't tell by the weather, just take a look at the movies making their way to the theaters. The Awards season rat race continues this month, with a number of heavy hitters like Viola Davis, Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone all gracing the silver screen. Not only are the awards contenders coming in hot, but some holiday favorites are also ready for their debut. A re-imagining of Dr. Seuss' classic The Grinch, as well as a big-screen adaptation of the classic ballet The Nutcracker starring prima ballerina Misty Copeland will premiere just in time for a turkey trot over to your friendly neighborhood multiplex.  All this to say, there's something for everyone this month. Scroll on to see the movies we're most excited about. Watch: Badass Women Dinner: Get Out and Vote
Jane Fonda Didn’t Start Questioning Her Pay Until She Was 78
The 10 Movies You Need to See This Month
Spring, is that you? We've been patiently waiting for a little sunshine and some warmer weather, but unfortunately, it looks like April showers are still a thing. Our advice? Hide out indoors until it passes. And what better place to camp out than the movie theater? VIDEO: Is MoviePass Worth It? There's a fun slate of films coming out this month that are bound to entertain. From an action packed blockbuster, to a couple of period dramas and, of course, some super scary ones just in time for Friday the 13th, we have no doubt you'll be at the theater all month long.
Ina Garten's Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes
If there's one human who can coach the masses through an elegant Thanksgiving affair, it's Ina Garten. Sure, the rest of us may still be grappling with the the difference between a sous vide and a soufflé, but this culinary wiz is the authority on the finer things. So if you'll be spearheading a Turkey Day meal this year, you've come to the right place, because we've enlisted Garten's expert advice for cooking up the feast to end all feasts. With an arsenal of recipes developed by the Barefoot Contessa, herself, even the most unseasoned of kitchen warriors will look like a top chef.  Dust off those oven mitts and get ready to dive in, because here, we've rounded up Garten's favorite Turkey Day recipes. Trust us, you can do this!
3 Taco Tuesday Hacks for Your Food Sensitivities
An Interior Designer's Guide to Making Your Rental Feel Like A Forever Home
With real estate prices steadily rising, renting a home as opposed to buying one is more common than ever. The likelihood of being able to purchase property is just out of reach for many families, but just because you don't own the house you live in doesn't mean that space can't feel like your very own. Interiors expert and Principal Designer of her namesake Ohara Davies-Gaetano Interiors agrees. In fact, Davies-Gaetano's got quite a bit of experience on the matter. While her family's ocean-front California dream home is being built, she and her family are currently renting a place in Emerald Bay in Laguna Beach. And if there's anyone who knows how to make even a temporary space feel like a forever home, it's a decorating veteran. Check out some of the key tips she's incorporated into making her own rental feel warm and fuzzy—and how you can, too!
Luxury Bedding Brand Boll & Branch Opens Its First Brick and Mortar Location
Rachel Parcell’s Go-To Guide For Packing For The Kids Like a Pro
Article
What is Labor Day and Why do We Get the Day Off?
Article
5 Things to do at Night That Will Make Getting Your Kids to School Easier
Article
10 Movies to See in July
July is typically a busy month. Between the Fourth of July, summer trips and all those hours spent lounging by the pool (tough life!), time can slip away pretty quickly. No matter how busy things get, there's one small pleasure you've got to make time for, and that's heading out to the movies. RELATED: 10 Legitimately Good Movies We’re Excited to See This Summer This month, you can definitely count on your favorite summer blockbusters to be coming in hot. But you can also look forward to an offbeat supernatural tale, a couple of kickass girl power flicks and even an animated film featuring characters we use in our every day iMessages. Read on for the 10 movies you won't want to miss this month.
Event Designer Matthew Robbins' Tips on Setting the Perfect Table for Your Wedding
Red, White and Blue Desserts to Order Now for the 4th of July
The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and if you haven't already started planning your celebration, it's officially crunch time. Everyone looks forward to the BBQ and the fireworks, but we all know that dessert is the unsung hero of any patriotic fête. If you're not the baking kind (or you just flat out don't have the time to break out the cookie sheets this year), don't sweat. We've tracked down some delicious red, white and blue desserts you can still order, just in time to wow your fellow party-goers. Check out these five cheeky confections and get ready to check dessert off your to-do list! 
See All the Showstopping Looks from Last Night's Dancing with the Stars Finals
We're making our way to the finish line of this red hot season of Dancing with the Stars, and with just three couples remaining, that mirror ball trophy is looking more sparkly than ever! In part one of this epic two-part finale, each pair took to the floor to stake their claim on the coveted title of DWTS champ. From patriotic, to angelic to one very Fresh Prince-ish look, the styles on this episode we on par with the glitz and glam we've grown to love. Take a look at what everyone wore for their Freestyle performances last night, and don't forget to tune in tonight, Tuesday, May 23, to see who will take home the big prize! Watch: How to Do the American-Style Rumba [brightcove:5095445658001 player_1]
The Most Binge-Worthy Shows to Stream Right Now
Spring is bringing some much needed sunshine into our lives, but we're still getting our fair share of those May showers and gloomy gray skies. So, what do you do when the weather outside is still a little frightful, and it's starting to bring down your vibe? You binge watch hours and hours of upbeat TV shows, of course! Lucky for us, today, May 19, marks the season 3 premiere of Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt—arguably the most upbeat show around. And between top streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, there are endless happy shows to hold you over until the gray skies clear up for good. Here, five options to get you feeling perky. 
10 Legitimately Good Movies We're Excited to See This Summer
Article
Here's What Each Couple Wore on Last Night's Epic Dancing with the Stars
The eight remaining couples on Dancing with the Stars took us for a stroll down memory lane last night, as they danced to some of the most iconic boy band and girl group tunes in musical history. Hits like TLC's "Waterfalls," *NSYNC's "I Want You Back,"  and Destiny's Child's "Survivor" served as the evening's soundtrack, and veteran boy bander (and DWTS alum) Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys was even in the building serving as a guest judge. All in all, it was a good old fashioned girls vs. boys kind of night. Here's what everyone wore.
We Tried 3 Healthy Meal Delivery Services—and Here's What You Need to Know
Article
Gabrielle Union's Latest Beauty Project Will Have You Feeling Flawless
Article
We Attended the Grammys—and Here's Everything That Went Down
Article
7 Things To Do if Your Valentine Is Your Dog
Article
