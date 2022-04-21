Claire Stern

Claire Stern is the Deputy Editor of ELLE.com. Previously, she served as Editor at Bergdorf Goodman and was the Associate Editor at InStyle. Her interests include fashion, food, travel, music, Peloton, and The Hills—not necessarily in that order.
Joy Luck Club Author Amy Tan: “We Need More Voices”
Article
With a new documentary out detailing her expansive life, Tan reflects on what’s really needed to achieve racial equality.
Ayesha Curry Is "Just Trying to Keep It Together"
Video
You could say this mom of three and chef, author, TV personality, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and newly minted producer has a lot on her plate.
Mona Chalabi Was Having a Miserable Year, And Then She Started Drawing
Video
Her viral data visualizations helped to cure her lockdown blues — and ours, too.
How CNN's Kaitlan Collins Took an "Apolitical Upbringing" All the Way to the White House
Video
Her news-making MO? "Making sure you're being fair, making sure you're reaching to people, and making sure you're right."
Kimberlé Crenshaw on Finally Changing the "Toxic" Parts of American Culture
Article
The co-founder of the African American Policy Forum invented intersectionality; now she says we can all "demand a fuller, more vibrant existence — one based on justice and not just comfort."
Carey Mulligan on the Gray Areas of Consent and Hardest Parts of Filming Promising Young Woman
Article
"This was not a villain story; this wasn’t a 'men are bad' story. It’s about all the gray areas."
The World Through Amanda de Cadenet's Eyes
Article
The Girlgaze founder couldn’t find a space for women to tell their stories, so she created one herself.
Readers' Choice: All The Beauty Products That Got You (and Celebs) Through Quarantine 
Article
This year we wondered: which essentials got you through quarantine? Behold, the products that made being in lockdown a bit more bearable.
Michaela Coel on Being an "Imperfect, Inconsistent Human Being"
Article
The star and creator of 'I May Destroy You' on cancel culture, cardigans, and keeping up with quarantine yoga — sometimes.
Christian Siriano on Remaking Fashion for Our New Normal
Article
From championing diversity to producing masks, stepping up is nothing new for this designer.
I'm Still Not Over The Hills' Most Iconic Insult
Article
I think we all learned something when Lauren Conrad was told she'd always be "the girl who didn't go to Paris."
I'll Never Forget When Alexa Chung's Love Letter from Alex Turner Was Found in a Bar
Article
Trust Me: Never Rarely Sometimes Always Will Make You Want to Call Your Best Friend
Article
The only thing more honest than the abortion plot line is the depiction of a ride or die friendship.
Julia Garner Videotaped Her Manager's Assistant in Preparation for Her Latest Role
Article
The Golden Globe-winner opens up about The Assistant, her City Hall wedding, and her upcoming role as scammer Anna Delvey.
Penn Badgley Swears It's a Coincidence That He Always Plays the Social Media Creep
Article
The You star on the efficacy of Joe's baseball cap "disguise," date nights with wife Domino Kirke, and his concerns for the 2020 election.
Aidy Bryant Knows She's Good
Article
Money Talks, and so should we. Here, powerful women get real about their spending and saving habits.
Natalia Dyer Says Stranger Things Changed Her Life "Literally Overnight"
Article
She's got a new project that would make Nancy Wheeler proud.
Heidi Pratt Borrowed Money From Lauren Conrad for Her First Pair of Jimmy Choos
Article
Money Talks, and so should we. Here, powerful women get real about their spending and saving habits.
What You Don't Know About Asian Hair, According to Crazy Rich Asians Breakout Star Awkwafina
Article
Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.
Chromeo’s David Macklovitch Is the Hottest College Professor You Never Had
Article
5 New Books You Need to Read in April
Gallery
Since April is synonymous with rain (and lots of it), why not wait out the torrential downpour with a good book in hand? Consider it the perfect fallback excuse for staying indoors instead of trudging around soaking wet with a flailing umbrella. If you need a recommendation, we rounded up five page-turners that’ll keep you occupied until those long-awaited flowers arrive. VIDEO: Top Bestselling Fiction Novels of All Time
22 of Emily Ratajkowski's Most Naked Instagrams
Video
Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Craving Is a Carb Lover's Dream
Article
Doctors Finally Acknowledge That Back Pain from Your Period Is a Real Condition
Article
Photographic Proof of Audrey Hepburn's Fashion Love Affair with Givenchy
Gallery
Bonnie and Clyde. Sonny and Cher. Audrey Hepburn and Hubert de Givenchy. As far as iconic duos go, there was no artistic collaboration greater than the French designer and his unequivocal muse. Over the course of their 40-year friendship, the actress became a full-fledged style icon, heralded for her chic, understated elegance. Hepburn passed away in 1993 when she was 63, following a battle with cancer. And sadly on Saturday, March 10, Givenchy died at the age of 91. But the pair's legacies and powerful sartorial bond live on. The partnership was celebrated in Audrey and Givenchy: A Fashion Love Affair ($12; amazon.com), a book that chronicled her most memorable, looks, on- and off-screen. Scroll down to see highlights—from Funny Face, Charade, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and more.
