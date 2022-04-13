Christina Shanahan
The Ageless Beauty Advice Laura Dern Got from Her Grandmother
Article
We asked Laura Dern, who stars in HBO's latest miniseries Big Little Lies, to share the story behind one of most cherished beauty items–the Avon lipstick that her beloved grandmother introduced her to as a young girl.
Advertisement
Why Ruth Negga Cried When She Put on Her Golden Globes Dress
Article
29 First-Time Golden Globe Nominees We're Rooting For
Gallery
Put that champagne on ice: The brightest stars in Hollywood are set to hit the red carpet on Sunday for the Golden Globe Awards. One of the most exciting things about this year's nominees? The huge number of first-timers, including Mandy Moore, Ryan Reynolds, Dev Patel, and Charlotte Rampling—just to name a few. From what designers they're wearing for the big night to who takes home the coveted statuettes, we'll be keeping a close eye on all the newbies. In the meantime, we made you a cheat sheet of all the stars who scored a precious nod for their first (and likely not last) time. Go ahead and get up to speed before the show. RELATED: What We Hope the Golden Globes Nominees Will Wear on the Red Carpet
The Craziest Things Gwyneth Paltrow Has Done in the Name of Wellness
Article
Lola Kirke Talks to Gael Garcia Bernal About Mozart in the Jungle and Why She's Wearing "Sheer Everything"
Article
For more exclusive images of Lola Kirke, pick up a copy of InStyle's January issue, on newsstands Dec. 9.
La La Land Star Jessica Rothe on Ryan Gosling's Tap Dancing Skills and Being Emma Stone's Onscreen BFF
Article
Why Naomie Harris Is About to Have the Biggest Moment of Her Career
Article
To see more exclusive images of Naomie Harris, pick up a copy of InStyle's December issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now.
Advertisement
The Election Day Guide to Posting Your Voting Selfies
Article
The Deep Breathing Exercise That Will Help You Deal with Election Panic
Article
Why Naomie Harris Is About to Have the Biggest Moment of Her Career
Article
To see more exclusive images of Naomie Harris, pick up a copy of InStyle's December issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now.
The Election Day Guide to Posting Your Voting Selfies
Article
The Deep Breathing Exercise That Will Help You Deal with Election Panic
Article
Attention Brides: You Can Now Add SoulCycle Classes to Your Wedding Registry
Article
Liam Hemsworth Says He Was the Least Adorable Actor During This Heartwarming Gig
Article
Advertisement
Everything You Need to Know About the Season's Best New Smartphones
Gallery
Whether you're loyal to iOS or a die-hard Android fan, the latest smartphone models are working harder than ever for you. We rounded up our picks for the best new devices—both those available now and the ones hitting soon—and tested out the coolest features of each one. [brightcove:4653717890001 player_1] VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: LuMee's LED Light Phone Case Below, your guide for navigating the smartphone space with ease.
These 3 Services Will Let You Skip a Trip to the Doctor
Gallery
Ah, technology. Thanks to virtual video features in new health apps, you no longer have to trek to a doctor's office to get a consultation on minor skin and dental concerns. In other words, if you're suffering from a bad breakout or rather visible rash, you can get a professional opinion from the comfort of your couch rather than going out in public. We tested the apps that help you get advice without having to leave your house. Scroll through for some of our favorites.
3 Sites That Will Help You Buy Art—Even If You Know Nothing About Art
Article
4 Ways To Nail Your Next Job Interview, According to WhoWhatWear's Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power
Article
For more career tips and tricks, pick up a copy of InStyle's October issue, on sale and available for digital download now.
The Most Hilarious Debate Recap You'll Read This Week
Article
Listening to This Soothing Playlist Will Help You Be More Productive
Article
For more career-related tips and tricks, pick up a copy of InStyle's October issue, available on newsstand and for digital download now.
What to Wear to Any Job Interview, According to WhoWhatWear’s Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power
Article
Advertisement
Shonda Rhimes Is Serving Up Career Real Talk—and You Won't Want to Miss It
Article
For more career-related tips, tricks, and advice, pick up a copy of InStyle's October issue, on newsstands and available for digital download on Sept. 16.
How to Fix Any Hair Mishap Without Leaving Your Desk, According to Drybar's Alli Webb
Article
For more workday tricks and career tips, pick up a copy of InStyle's October issue, on newsstands and available for digital download on Sept. 16.
This Is What a Power Morning Looks Like for Shonda Rhimes
Article
These 3 Apps Will Help You Score Last-Minute Labor Day Plans
Article
7 New Gadgets to Score Now for Back-to-School Season
Gallery
Full disclosure: You don't actually have to be a student to benefit from these awesome new devices. Whether you're gearing up to head back to your dorm, or simply looking to make your life and work a little easier and more functional, we found a gadget that'll help you do it. There's a phone that lets you project presentations onto a screen or a surface, the smallest and most streamlined printer to hit the market, and a smartwatch so chic, you'll hardly know just by looking that it's tracking your steps and analyzing your health data. Read on for our picks for the best of fall tech, then get ready to charge up.
Google's New Duo App Makes Video Chatting Easier Than Ever
Article
Planning a Trip? These 3 Google Hacks Will Save You Money
Article
Load More
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com