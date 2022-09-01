Christina Oehler has been the beauty commerce editor for InStyle.com and Shape.com since July 2022. She is a New York City-based writer and editor specializing in beauty, fashion, wellness, and lifestyle content. Her work has appeared on a variety of publications and websites, including Health, Brides, InStyle, and more. She also has a RYT-200 certification. Christina has a degree in news-editorial journalism from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.