Chloe Anello joined InStyle in May 2022 as the Senior Fashion Commerce Editor for InStyle. She works with a wide range of freelancers and on-staff writers to create expert- and research-driven product roundups for all things fashion. Before joining the team, she worked for New York Magazine's The Strategist, where she led the fashion content and celebrity shopping column. She has interviewed everyone from the Haim sisters to Halle Berry and Nick Jonas to Rick Ross. Her work has also appeared in New York Times, The Cut, Vulture, Cosmopolitan, Byrdie, Shape, and more.

Her career spans over five years, starting immediately after graduating from Syracuse University with a degree in magazine journalism. Currently, she lives in Beacon, N.Y. with her fiancé and miniature schnauzer mix Rudy.