Charlotte Collins

First Sundance, then the world, for the dynamic duo behind Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
The 19-year-old, who had her breakthrough moment at this year's Met Gala, is advocating for her community and celebrating her heritage. Looking back at 2021 in our December issue, we've named her one of the year's Voices of Style.
We honored the Hanifa designer with an InStyle Award — the day before her first runway show.
As the year comes to a close, we celebrate the creatives and luminaries who drove culture — and style — forward.
From on-the-ground reporting in Kabul to covering India's COVID catastrophe, CNN’s chief international correspondent feels called to tell the world's stories.
As president and CEO of the Black Women’s Health Imperative, Linda Goler Blount is making sure companies stay true to the anti-racism promises they made in 2020 — because she knows that lives depend on it.
What does it mean to have style in today’s world? These fashion-forward thinkers set the standard with originality, glamour, and celebration.
This tattoo artist knows perhaps better than anyone the impact of the image of a nipple (or a badass design) added post-mastectomy.
Amanda Rice and Tracy Weiss, both cancer survivors themselves, are helping similarly affected young women fight for their fertility.