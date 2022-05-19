Charlotte Collins
Twin Filmmakers Adamma and Adanne Ebo Know Their Dark Comedy Might Make You Uncomfortable
Article
First Sundance, then the world, for the dynamic duo behind Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Quannah Chasinghorse Is the Model of the Moment and We Can't Look Away
Article
The 19-year-old, who had her breakthrough moment at this year's Met Gala, is advocating for her community and celebrating her heritage. Looking back at 2021 in our December issue, we've named her one of the year's Voices of Style.
Anifa Mvuemba Is the Future of Fashion
Article
We honored the Hanifa designer with an InStyle Award — the day before her first runway show.
The Designers and Stylists Who Defined Fashion in 2021
Article
As the year comes to a close, we celebrate the creatives and luminaries who drove culture — and style — forward.
Clarissa Ward on the Close Calls and 'Bitter Pills' of Covering War
Article
From on-the-ground reporting in Kabul to covering India's COVID catastrophe, CNN’s chief international correspondent feels called to tell the world's stories.
Being Tokenized in the Workplace Is Bad for Black Women's Health
Article
As president and CEO of the Black Women’s Health Imperative, Linda Goler Blount is making sure companies stay true to the anti-racism promises they made in 2020 — because she knows that lives depend on it.
The 50 Best Dressed Celebrities of 2021
Video
What does it mean to have style in today’s world? These fashion-forward thinkers set the standard with originality, glamour, and celebration.
Stacie-Rae Weir, the Badass Tattoo Artist Turning Breast Cancer Scars Into Art
Article
This tattoo artist knows perhaps better than anyone the impact of the image of a nipple (or a badass design) added post-mastectomy.
The Founders of Chick Mission on Making Parenthood Possible for Cancer Survivors
Article
Amanda Rice and Tracy Weiss, both cancer survivors themselves, are helping similarly affected young women fight for their fertility.
These Jewelry Brand Owners Hope to Go Out of Business
Article
Nobody wants to need a bracelet that can subtly call the police, but while they're making them, Quinn Fitzgerald and Sara de Zarraga make sure they look good.
How to Make the Most of Your Summer, According to a Celebrity Chef
Article
It starts with “waterside dining,” says Jean-Georges Vongerichten.
