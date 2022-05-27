I Could Become Partially Paralyzed If Obamacare Is Repealed Article

After losing her job and health insurance, Ceren Guven turned to Medicaid through Obamacare to manage two painful spinal conditions that have paralyzed parts of her body. Worried about the Graham-Cassidy bill, which would repeal Afforable Care Act, replacing it with legislation that would drain many states' healthcare funding, she created a petition on change.org urging senators to vote "no." As of Tuesday, over 42,000 supporters have signed it—and the Senate announced it would not vote on the bill.