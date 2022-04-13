Carson Blackwelder

Move over, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Advertisement
Something old became something new.
Leave it to Mother Monster.
Maybe this show *can* result in true love?
This grandma has enough swagger to spare.
Here comes the bride—kinda!
Advertisement
Get to know its designer, Ann Lowe.
The man, the myth, the legend.
Here comes the bride—kinda!
Get to know its designer, Ann Lowe.
The man, the myth, the legend.
This woman's hard work certainly paid off.
Advertisement
Hint: It's all in the genes.
A new kind of #RelationshipGoals.
And it'll only set you back $47!
DO try this at home, ladies!
True love DOES exist, you guys!
Your update on things since filming wrapped.
And it was a lot less dramatic than her ABC series.
Advertisement
It's a very personal reason.
We're coming clean—this wedding looked gorgeous!
And there's still some left!
And yes, "I Do (Cherish You)" is involved.
She liked it so she put a ring on it—at the freaking Olympics.
Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.