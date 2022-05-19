Caroline Vazzana
The Ultimate Jeans Guide for Short Torsos
A really good pair of jeans can make all the difference—it flatters, it fits, it's comfortable, and it can give you a giant boost in confidence. But when your denim wardrobe comprises mostly of not-so-great ones, the search for that one magic pair can seem hopeless. That's why we're doing our best to crack the code on denim and bring you the best styles for your specific body type. From flat butts to big butts to round tummies, we've got you covered. Next up? Short torsos, which means you have a smaller midsection, though you may not have a petite frame overall. Contrary to popular belief, a pair of hip-hugging jeans isn't your only denim choice (the school of thought is that the lower it sits, the longer your torso will look). But before you resign yourself to the fact that you're limited to one denim style for the rest of your life, we spoke with experts from classic denim brands, like Gap, True Religion, and Levi's, who have pointed out high-rise styles and boyfriend jeans that work as well. Ahead, shop our guide for the best jeans for women with a short torso. 
11 Pairs of Shorts to Wear Instead of Denim Cut-Offs
We love denim cut-offs. Everyone loves denim cut-offs. They're easy, they're versatile, and they work for nearly every summer occasion (you know, outside of the office, weddings, and other dressy affairs). And while you can dress up a pair of frayed denim shorts, like with a crisp button-down or a pretty off-the-shoulder poplin top, there are times when we just want to up the sophistication. Unfortunately, that doesn't include denim shorts. For a more elevated take on your off-duty summer uniform, we found 11 alternatives to denim, with shorts cut from breezy white lace, soft linens, and embroidered cotton. They're polished and incredibly comfortable—the best of both worlds. Finish the rest of your summer with our favorite finds that will have you saying bye to your blues.
The 9 One-Shoulder Tops We Can't Wait to Wear
As much as we love off-the-shoulder tops, the style feels, dare we say it, overdone. After making its comeback in 2014, and quickly trickling into almost every store you can think of, the trend became ubiquitous by spring of this year. It makes sense: an off-the-shoulder top is a way to show some skin in and new and sophisticated cut, and what woman doesn’t love to show off her collarbone? After several seasons of off-the-shoulder tops as a street style and mass-market favorite, we’re so ready for something new and fresh. Enter: the one-shoulder top. This revived style is here to offer some relief from off-the-shoulder-itis just in time for high summer. While some off-the-shoulder looks can work for some offices, the one-shoulder look is best saved for off-duty hours. Try wearing one with a mini skirt or boyfriend jeans and heels for a dinner date, or try a more casual version with denim shorts at your next outdoor concert. To help you navigate this trend before it’s over, we rounded up a selection of our favorite one-shoulder tops that run the gamut from sweet and feminine to structural and sleek. Shop our nine favorites, below.
4 Perfect Swimsuit-and-Beach Towel Pairings
When it comes to outfit coordination, matchy-matchy looks can be walking a fine line. Go too far and you'll look like a tragic character in a prep school flick, but done just right, the ensemble can hit all the high notes. With that spirit, this summer, we're not just finding the flattering and eye-catching swimsuit, but also seeking out a statement-making towel to go with it. (Just think of the Instagram-worthy opportunities and with beach lighting—no filters required, naturally.) To give you a head start and some serious inspiration for your swimwear-and-towel coordination, we found four stylish pairings featuring geometric prints, classic stripes, and, of course, one of those so-on-trend round towels we’ve seen on every beach from Montauk to Malibu. 
Refresh Your Work Wardrobe with 6 Colorful Bags—Under $250
It can be difficult figuring out what to wear to wear to work on a hot summer morning, especially if you're pressed for time. The easiest solution? Your work dresses with the addition of a bright tote to give your look a lift. Trade in your everyday black or mahogany brown in favor of a bright marigold yellow carryall for an instant pop of color or a subdued pastel style for subdued sophistication. The key to keeping it workplace-friendly is to offset the fun shade with a structured silhouette. We get it, though—​it's hard to justify shelling a ton of money for a colorful tote that won't give you the versatility or timelessness as black. That's why we scouted the market and rounded up a selection of vibrant office-appropriate bags that all ring in under $250. You're welcome.
Every Single Item You Need to Pack in Your Beach Tote
Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for you to escape reality for a few days and kick back and relax with your friends and family for a three-day weekend. Many of you are probably headed to the beach for some sea, sand, and sun, which naturally means you will need a chic yet sturdy tote to carry all of your essentials. Aside from a selection of wispy cover-ups, denim shorts, and sporty slides, you’ll want to make sure your beach tote is fully stocked. Oversize sunglasses, a fun bikini, and bottle of sunscreen are not the only things you will need. So, in an effort to help you pack perfectly and not miss a thing on your list, we've rounded up every single item you need to put in your tote, such as a protective phone case to ensure you don’t ruin your phone, a floppy hat to guard your face from the harsh UV rays, and a beach wave spray to give you the appearance of mermaid-like hair, because who wouldn’t want that? Ahead, the 14 pieces you need in your tote for Memorial Day weekend and every other beach weekend this summer. 
Shop Statement Summer Skirts Under $100
When washed in a great color or head-turning pattern, skirts can make a powerful fashion statement. But the feminine staple doesn’t have to cost a million bucks. In an attempt to help you save next month’s rent, but still look super chic, we pulled together a selection of the best summer skirts that won’t break the bank. Think pleats, stripes, and, of course, a few floral options. Below, 8 skirts that ring in under $100 each. Go on, and buy them in bulk.
3 Layering Combos to Help Make Your Summer Tops Office-Approved
8 Espadrilles to Wear Instead of Your Stilettos
We’ve already told you why a pair of flat espadrilles will be your summertime go-to when navigating the busy city streets, but comfort doesn’t just have to be reserved for day. For a night out—we’re thinking outdoor evenings consuming rosé—a fun stacked wedge or flatform will give you the necessary lift without all the pain. Of course, it’s not just about height, but details as well, so we’ve found espadrilles imprinted with blooms, leather trimmed sandals, and ankle-wrap styles. Start shopping now.
3 Layering Combos to Help Make Your Summer Tops Office-Approved
13 Flat Espadrilles to Step Into This Spring
Navigating through the city on a hot day is no easy feat. The last thing you want are aching arches and blistered feet, which are commonplace when wearing too tight, too narrow shoes. The best way to keep comfortable in these balmy months is with a pair of flat espadrilles. With their woven rope bottoms and rubber soles, espadrilles are a seasonal must-have. Dress them down with a plain white tee and cropped kick-flare jeans or pair them with a wispy dress and fun clutch for a daytime affair. But considering their flat shape, you want to make sure you look for details that really wow. From stars to stripes to bright neon options, below, 13 pairs of espadrilles to buy this season.
12 Bralettes You Will Want to Show Off
At the 2016 MTV Movie Awards earlier this month, Gigi Hadid made a case for the bralette. On the red carpet, she turned heads in a pinstriped suit and a striped shirt that she left unbuttoned to reveal a glimpse of her lacy, racy intimate. Fast forward to Coachella and Gigi’s gal pal Kendall Jenner was seen sporting a similar bralette sans blazer or shirt. So as you can see, the A-list set is falling for the undergarment. With the loose comfort of a sports bra and the detail of a regular bra (we're talking about lacy embroidery, of course), what’s not to love? Layer your bralette under your ensemble or wear solo for a summery come-hither look. From bright colors to bold patterns, below 12 bralettes you will want to show off this season.
9 Perfect Bridal Clutches for Your Big Day
Once you’ve found your perfect dress for your wedding day, the next thing you need to take care of is accessories. From shoes to jewelry, all those little pieces really do make a difference. But one wedding day accessory that often gets overlooked is the clutch. Just because you’re not carrying it all night long doesn’t mean your bridal look is complete without it. For the playful bride who wants something cheeky to the polished woman who desires a more sophisticated and classic style, there are gorgeous bridal bags for everyone. Below, the 9 best clutches for your big day.  
How to Wear a Midi Skirt, According to Celebrity Stylist Judy Len
9 Spring Sneakers to Buy Now
During fashion month, bloggers like Chiara Ferragni and street style stars such as Olivia Palermo couldn’t help but swap their stilettos for an eye-catching pair of sneakers. Make like the fashion set and change up your shoe game with a flashy pair of kicks. Aside from the fact that these shoes are totally trending, we love that their rubber bottoms and cushioned insoles make running around the city super comfortable. And whether you’re headed out for a weekend brunch or even a girls night out with your #squad, let a pair of head-turning sneaks be your outfit's focal point. Style them with a pair of cutoff jeans and a plain white T–shirt or dress them up with a simple cotton dress and fun jewelry. From geometric patterns to neon colors, below, 9 statement sneakers to buy this season. RELATED: 9 Trench Coats to Buy Now
9 Trench Coats to Buy Now
As you transition our wardrobe from winter to spring, there are a few key items you need to help you through the weather changes. Aside from a sturdy Chelsea boot and good quality leather jacket, a trench coat is a serious must-have. On days that start out with clear skies and end with a rainstorm, it's an easy add-on to save your outfit from getting drenched. RELATED: How to Tie a Trench Coat—Front and Back This breathable topper is easy to throw on and is light enough to wear once the temperatures begin to rise. And on days when you might be a bit too warm you can easily fold it up and slip it in your bag. From light blush pinks to fiery reds and even those covered in cool tribal prints, below, 9 transitional trench coats to buy now.
Tap Your Girly Side with Spring's Romantic Florals
When the editor-of-chief of Runway, Miranda Priestly, is presented with florals in the movie The Devil Wears Pradashe makes a snide remark that has gone on to become an iconic catchphrase in real life. “Florals? For spring?," she sniffs. "Groundbreaking." Priestly or not, we're loving florals for spring, especially the ones this season—designers have softened them even further, with delicate petals that read more romantic than anything else. It's definitely bringing out a wonderfully feminine side to fashion after winter's more graphic and terse looks.  At Emilia Wickstead (above, left), the designer injected color tino sweeping ball gowns, while designer Sarah Burton showed a beautiful ruffled dress accented with delicate florals at Alexander McQueen. And at Delpozo, Josep Font took our breath away with a tiered dress embroidered with teeny-tiny blooms. Embrace the romantic print with nine of our favorite pieces, below. RELATED: 12 Reasons to Shop Pink This Spring
12 Reasons to Shop Pink This Spring
It was hard not to notice the feminine light pink shade that dominated the spring 2016 runways. Dubbed rose quartz by Pantone, it was named one of the colors of the year. At Delpozo (above, left), we saw a rose quartz gown adorned with sheer panels and a thick black hem, while at Emilia Wickstead (above, middle) an embellished striped skirt and matching blush top marched down the runway. And at J.W. Anderson (above, right), the designer showcased a head-to-toe matching baby pink tunic and pants. Not only is the soft pink hue the perfect way to introduce color into your tired winter wardrobe, but it can also work as a neutral. Swap out your creams, tans, and whites for this subdued tone to make your look a bit more eye-catching, not to mention fashion forward. From mini skirts to tailored trousers, below, 12 items that will have you thinking pink. RELATED: These Are the Pants That You'll See Everywhere This Spring
Shop the Spring Trend: Shirtdresses
In the realm of closet classics, we'd like to propose that a polished shirtdress is much a staple as a crisp white button-down. The traditional style was a favorite of fashion icons, like Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly, and can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Plus, it can be layered over a pair of pants or turtleneck to transition from season to season.   For Spring 2016, designers put their own creative spin on the shirtdress, by injecting interesting details. At Céline (see above, left), the brand's designer Phoebe Philo added edginess with metal zippers and puffy sleeves, while Cédric Charlier (see above, middle) kept things simple with an oversized option And at 3.1 Phillip Lim (see above, right), the designer created texture with extra layers of fabric. So with warmer temperatures on the horizon, it is time you invested in your very own shirtdress. Below, nine of our favorites to buy now and wear over and over again.  RELATED: These Are the Pants That You'll See Everywhere This Spring
7 Colorful Sunglasses to Brighten Up Your Spring Outlook
Despite the snowy slush on the ground, all our minds can think about is spring. One of our favorite seasons, spring is the time to rediscover your love of color. After all, a dull winter of snow boots and bulky layered looks have us itching to throw on some bold hues by the time the first flowers bloom. An easy way to gradually transition your wardrobe is with accessories. Colorful extras let you enhance your wardrobe without having to fully commit to a specific trend. Sunglasses, in our opinion, are by far the easiest add-on. You can throw them on without too much thought, and the results can be incredibly fashion forward. Below, 7 bright and bold sunglasses to wear this spring. RELATED: Spring Accessories Trend: Shop Too-Cute Mini Camera Bags
5 Ways to Wear a Belt Like Olivia Palermo
The easiest way to change up an uninspired winter wardrobe is with accessories. On cold mornings when all you can seem to throw on is a chunky knit and a pair of jeans, some fun add-ons are just the thing you need. And sometimes, they can be found in your very own closet.  A belt can easily change up your look. For some much needed inspo, we turned to street style star and fashion “it” girl Olivia Palermo, who definitely understands the power of the waist-cinching extra. From layering it over a formal Valentino gown to putting it around the waist of a traditional dark suit, below, 5 standout ways to wear a belt.  RELATED: 8 InStyle Editors Reveal Their Style Crushes for 2016
6 Easy Ways to Break Out of Your All-Black Style Rut
The only thing worse than shoveling a snow-filled driveway this winter is falling into a style rut. On days when temperatures drop below freezing, and we find ourselves gravitating toward an all-black ensemble, it can be hard to keep your fashion game strong.  So in an attempt to salvage our picked through wardrobe, we turned to our favorite street style stars for a simple way to change up our trusty winter uniform. From swapping out your plain black mini skirt for a printed option, to throwing on an oversize colorful coat, these outfits require minimal effort, but will give you extra stylish results. Ahead, six fail-safe ways to break out of your all-black style rut this season.  RELATED: 9 Printed Coats to Brighten a Dreary Winter Day
Shop 6 Standout Winter Glove + Hat Combos
The weather has dropped drastically, so it's time to pull out all of your gear: coat, sweater, scarf, gloves, hat. While you may have your winter jacket and knits down pat, your gloves and hat should be a place where you can get playful (no basic blacks here!). Think: stripes, color, and pom poms. Here, shop six winter combos we love.  RELATED: Give Your Scarf a Break with These 7 Faux Fur Stoles
Step Up Your Style with a Pair of Statement Socks
Change up your style in one easy step with the help of a statement sock. These accessories are now being seen in fashion-forward ways, from glittery designs to head-turning hues. Wear yours with a cut-out bootie or ladylike pump. Below, 12 statement socks to try now. RELATED: 8 Colorful Faux Fur to Brighten Up Your Winter Outlook
Give Your Scarf a Break with These 7 Faux Fur Stoles
This winter, take a break from your traditional black coat and knit scarf for something a bit more interesting. We’ve already shown you how to incorporate a colorful topper into your wardrobe, but what about trying a fashion-forward stole? Faux fur, one of our favorite plush textures, is an easy way to inject fun into your wardrobe. Below, seven stoles we love. RELATED: 8 Colorful Faux Fur Coats to Brighten Up Your Winter Outlook
11 Sequined Statement Pieces to Make You Shine Bright This Holiday Season
Finding the perfect outfit for your next holiday bash is no small feat. An easy way to stand out while still looking chic is with one of our favorite festive textures: sequins. The key to wearing the trend is sticking to one statement piece. From dazzling dresses to eye-catching pumps, below are 11 pieces sure to light up the night.  RELATED: 18 Affordable Pieces of Festive Holiday Jewelry That Are Merry and Bright
