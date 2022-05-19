Caroline Vazzana

A really good pair of jeans can make all the difference—it flatters, it fits, it's comfortable, and it can give you a giant boost in confidence. But when your denim wardrobe comprises mostly of not-so-great ones, the search for that one magic pair can seem hopeless. That's why we're doing our best to crack the code on denim and bring you the best styles for your specific body type. From flat butts to big butts to round tummies, we've got you covered. Next up? Short torsos, which means you have a smaller midsection, though you may not have a petite frame overall. Contrary to popular belief, a pair of hip-hugging jeans isn't your only denim choice (the school of thought is that the lower it sits, the longer your torso will look). But before you resign yourself to the fact that you're limited to one denim style for the rest of your life, we spoke with experts from classic denim brands, like Gap, True Religion, and Levi's, who have pointed out high-rise styles and boyfriend jeans that work as well. Ahead, shop our guide for the best jeans for women with a short torso.
We love denim cut-offs. Everyone loves denim cut-offs. They're easy, they're versatile, and they work for nearly every summer occasion (you know, outside of the office, weddings, and other dressy affairs). And while you can dress up a pair of frayed denim shorts, like with a crisp button-down or a pretty off-the-shoulder poplin top, there are times when we just want to up the sophistication. Unfortunately, that doesn't include denim shorts. For a more elevated take on your off-duty summer uniform, we found 11 alternatives to denim, with shorts cut from breezy white lace, soft linens, and embroidered cotton. They're polished and incredibly comfortable—the best of both worlds. Finish the rest of your summer with our favorite finds that will have you saying bye to your blues.
As much as we love off-the-shoulder tops, the style feels, dare we say it, overdone. After making its comeback in 2014, and quickly trickling into almost every store you can think of, the trend became ubiquitous by spring of this year. It makes sense: an off-the-shoulder top is a way to show some skin in and new and sophisticated cut, and what woman doesn’t love to show off her collarbone? After several seasons of off-the-shoulder tops as a street style and mass-market favorite, we’re so ready for something new and fresh. Enter: the one-shoulder top. This revived style is here to offer some relief from off-the-shoulder-itis just in time for high summer. While some off-the-shoulder looks can work for some offices, the one-shoulder look is best saved for off-duty hours. Try wearing one with a mini skirt or boyfriend jeans and heels for a dinner date, or try a more casual version with denim shorts at your next outdoor concert. To help you navigate this trend before it’s over, we rounded up a selection of our favorite one-shoulder tops that run the gamut from sweet and feminine to structural and sleek. Shop our nine favorites, below.
When it comes to outfit coordination, matchy-matchy looks can be walking a fine line. Go too far and you'll look like a tragic character in a prep school flick, but done just right, the ensemble can hit all the high notes. With that spirit, this summer, we're not just finding the flattering and eye-catching swimsuit, but also seeking out a statement-making towel to go with it. (Just think of the Instagram-worthy opportunities and with beach lighting—no filters required, naturally.) To give you a head start and some serious inspiration for your swimwear-and-towel coordination, we found four stylish pairings featuring geometric prints, classic stripes, and, of course, one of those so-on-trend round towels we’ve seen on every beach from Montauk to Malibu.
It can be difficult figuring out what to wear to wear to work on a hot summer morning, especially if you're pressed for time. The easiest solution? Your work dresses with the addition of a bright tote to give your look a lift. Trade in your everyday black or mahogany brown in favor of a bright marigold yellow carryall for an instant pop of color or a subdued pastel style for subdued sophistication. The key to keeping it workplace-friendly is to offset the fun shade with a structured silhouette. We get it, though—it's hard to justify shelling a ton of money for a colorful tote that won't give you the versatility or timelessness as black. That's why we scouted the market and rounded up a selection of vibrant office-appropriate bags that all ring in under $250. You're welcome.
Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for you to escape reality for a few days and kick back and relax with your friends and family for a three-day weekend. Many of you are probably headed to the beach for some sea, sand, and sun, which naturally means you will need a chic yet sturdy tote to carry all of your essentials. Aside from a selection of wispy cover-ups, denim shorts, and sporty slides, you’ll want to make sure your beach tote is fully stocked. Oversize sunglasses, a fun bikini, and bottle of sunscreen are not the only things you will need. So, in an effort to help you pack perfectly and not miss a thing on your list, we've rounded up every single item you need to put in your tote, such as a protective phone case to ensure you don’t ruin your phone, a floppy hat to guard your face from the harsh UV rays, and a beach wave spray to give you the appearance of mermaid-like hair, because who wouldn’t want that? Ahead, the 14 pieces you need in your tote for Memorial Day weekend and every other beach weekend this summer.
When washed in a great color or head-turning pattern, skirts can make a powerful fashion statement. But the feminine staple doesn’t have to cost a million bucks. In an attempt to help you save next month’s rent, but still look super chic, we pulled together a selection of the best summer skirts that won’t break the bank. Think pleats, stripes, and, of course, a few floral options. Below, 8 skirts that ring in under $100 each. Go on, and buy them in bulk.
We’ve already told you why a pair of flat espadrilles will be your summertime go-to when navigating the busy city streets, but comfort doesn’t just have to be reserved for day. For a night out—we’re thinking outdoor evenings consuming rosé—a fun stacked wedge or flatform will give you the necessary lift without all the pain. Of course, it’s not just about height, but details as well, so we’ve found espadrilles imprinted with blooms, leather trimmed sandals, and ankle-wrap styles. Start shopping now.