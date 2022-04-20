Caroline Shannon Karasik

12 Products to Use If You Want Thicker Hair, According to Stylists
Let's face it: Most of us want thicker hair. But in a sea of products, tonics, potions, and vitamins, it can be tough to know what actually works.  For starters, it's important to know why you may have thin or thinning hair, says Flora Fuentes, a certified hair restoration specialist and owner of Unique Hair Concepts. "The primary reason people experience thinning hair or hair loss is due to heredity," she says. "This is commonly known as male pattern or female pattern hair loss. This type of thinning hair or hair loss is primarily noticeable along the hairline, top of the head, or crown." Fuentes says other causes of thinning hair and hair loss are the result of hormonal changes, poor diet, stress, aging, vitamin deficiencies, and certain hairstyles and treatments. Certain health conditions, such as an autoimmune disorder, may also cause thinning hair. So while some types of hair loss can't be prevented, nourishing hair from the inside out is key in the quest for thicker hair, Fuentes says. "Antioxidants help protect hair follicles against damage from harmful free radicals," she says. "Eating antioxidant-rich foods, such as berries, turmeric, avocados and green vegetables, is not only good for your health but promotes healthy hair growth." Supplements that include omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C, green tea, and vitamin D3 may also help with hair growth. RELATED: I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are My Favorite Products for Long, Smooth, and Thick Hair And according to hairstylists, there are also certain products you can use that will help hair to grow thicker or, at the very least, appear fuller. Curious about the approach that might work best for you? Here are 12 products you'll want to check out for thicker hair.
