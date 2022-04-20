Caroline Shannon Karasik

Let's face it: Most of us want thicker hair. But in a sea of products, tonics, potions, and vitamins, it can be tough to know what actually works. For starters, it's important to know why you may have thin or thinning hair, says Flora Fuentes, a certified hair restoration specialist and owner of Unique Hair Concepts. "The primary reason people experience thinning hair or hair loss is due to heredity," she says. "This is commonly known as male pattern or female pattern hair loss. This type of thinning hair or hair loss is primarily noticeable along the hairline, top of the head, or crown." Fuentes says other causes of thinning hair and hair loss are the result of hormonal changes, poor diet, stress, aging, vitamin deficiencies, and certain hairstyles and treatments. Certain health conditions, such as an autoimmune disorder, may also cause thinning hair. So while some types of hair loss can't be prevented, nourishing hair from the inside out is key in the quest for thicker hair, Fuentes says. "Antioxidants help protect hair follicles against damage from harmful free radicals," she says. "Eating antioxidant-rich foods, such as berries, turmeric, avocados and green vegetables, is not only good for your health but promotes healthy hair growth." Supplements that include omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C, green tea, and vitamin D3 may also help with hair growth. RELATED: I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are My Favorite Products for Long, Smooth, and Thick Hair And according to hairstylists, there are also certain products you can use that will help hair to grow thicker or, at the very least, appear fuller. Curious about the approach that might work best for you? Here are 12 products you'll want to check out for thicker hair.
Take a trip down the beauty aisle at your local pharmacy and you'll find that every cream, serum, and cleanser claims to be the product that will radicalize your at-home skin care regimen. It's a tall order for most, but when it comes to retinol, experts say it's actually quite true. "[Retinols] are among the most effective therapeutic topical products that really work, as opposed to lotions and potions that almost work," says Gerald Imber, M.D., a plastic surgeon and the director of New York-based Youth Corridor Clinic. Retinol is a vitamin A derivative, which helps to promote cell turnover and exfoliation. "Exfoliation and cell turnover are necessary to reverse and improve fine lines and wrinkles," Dr. Imber says. "They also work for relieving clogged pores and acne." RELATED: This Ingredient Might Be the Natural Alternative to Retinol It's reason enough to give the ingredient the green light, but Dr. Imber says there's one thing you'll want to watch for when choosing a retinol product: it can be irritating to the skin at first, which is why you'll want a little help when choosing the best retinol products for your needs. VIDEO: Top 5 Anti-Aging Skincare Dupes These are the best retinol products to buy in 2020: The Ordinary Advanced Retinol 2% Lilyana Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Eye Cream Treatment La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Aging Retinol SerumClick through for the best over the counter retinol creams and serums to try for acne and anti-aging.