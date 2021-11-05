Carly Totten

Carly Totten is a writer across Meredith's brands, including InStyle, Real Simple, People Magazine, and Travel + Leisure. She is a purveyor of wearable fashion that's just the right mix of feminine and preppy, and you will often find her shopping for classic pieces from Target. Outside of creating lifestyle content, Carly has worked as a wedding planner for the past decade. She is a lifelong tennis player, runner, baker, and reader who resides outside of Philadelphia. But you can always find Carly planning her next trip to Charleston, S.C.
