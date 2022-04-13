Camryn Rabideau

Awards show season may be over, but your favorite stars are still serving up head-turning looks like there's no tomorrow. The 2018 SXSW Conference and Festival is currently underway in Austin, Texas, and, so far, there has been no shortage of big-name celebrities gracing the red carpet. In case you're not familiar, SXSW (which stands for South by Southwest) is a festival that aims to "celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries." Over the course of the 9-day event, there are film premieres, music events, comedy shows, Q&As, keynote speakers, and much more—there's a little bit of everything, which is why people love it. While it's only day 3 of the 2018 festival, we've already been wowed by a selection of amazing fashions. From Jamie Chung's striped mini dress to Emily Blunt's sexy cutouts, these are just a few of our favorite looks so far. VIDEO: Lauren Lapkus - SXSW Video Diary On Saturday, Olivia Munn certainly didn't shy away from color at the premiere of A Vigilante, wearing a bold turquoise shirt dress with a matching belt. That same day, actress Dakota Fanning turned heads at the Informal & Candid Conversation with Female Leaders in Television, thanks to her bright red wrap dress. However, not all the stars went for bold, colorful looks. Celebrity stylist and fashion designer Rachel Zoe kept things polished in a crisp white pantsuit and black dress shirt, while Leslie Mann attended the Blockers premiere in a casual T-shirt and jeans combo, topped with a long black blazer with sparkly lapels. The festival is just getting started, and we can't wait to see all the great style moments that are yet to come.
Spotted on the red carpet: Emily Ratajkowski—or should we say Mrs. Bear-McClard?—rocking a shiny new wedding ring. On Saturday, the 26-year-old model made her red carpet debut as a married woman, appearing at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards, sponsored by FIJI Water, with hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard by her side. ICYMI, Ratajkowski surprised fans last week when she posted an Instagram story announcing she and her boyfriend had just tied the knot at City Hall in N.Y.C. She and Bear-McClard had only been dating for a short time, but the couple was all smiles on their wedding day, where Ratajkowski wore a surprisingly affordable pantsuit from Zara. The new Mr. and Mrs. Bear-McClard were beaming once again as they arrived at the pre-Oscar event. For the evening, Ratajkowski wore a brown ankle-length dress that featured a simple floral print and a ruched waist. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup and just a few accessories—including her new gold wedding band. VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski Married Her Boyfriend of a Few Weeks at City Hall [brightcove:5739876850001 player_1] Her husband—who's an actor and producer himself—opted for a gray suit with a simple white dress shirt. Together, the two posed for some seriously cute pics, looking incredibly in love, if we do say so ourselves. While the newlyweds certainly caught our eye, we can't overlook some of the other amazing fashion moments from the award show. For instance, Amanda Seyfried came to slay, looking mesmerizing in a white lace dress with an asymmetrical hemline and several sexy cutouts. She complemented the look with a messy high ponytail and smoldering smoky eye. Margot Robbie also captured the spotlight, thanks to her gorgeous custom Louis Vuitton dress. The unique number featured a bold, sparkly leopard print pattern and a full-length zipper on the front. Scroll below for more of our favorite looks of the evening.
