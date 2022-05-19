Camille Nzengung
A Comprehensive Timeline of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Relationship
Video
Advertisement
Serena Williams Fell for Husband Alexis Ohanian for This Super Sweet Reason
Video
Here Are the Reasons Why Meghan Markle Was Given Each of Her Royal Patronages
Video
Allison Williams Says She's Constantly Told She Looks Like Kate Middleton
Video
A Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Cozy Cotswold Home Is Sparking Backlash
Video
Margot Robbie Is Already an IRL Barbie and We Have the Photos to Prove It
Video
Kim Kardashian Deleted an Instagram Story After Backlash
Video
Advertisement
Regina King Glittered Down the Golden Globes Carpet in Barbie Pink Alberta Ferretti
Article
Here's How Stars Paid Tribute to Time's Up on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet
Video
Kim Kardashian Deleted an Instagram Story After Backlash
Video
Regina King Glittered Down the Golden Globes Carpet in Barbie Pink Alberta Ferretti
Article
Here's How Stars Paid Tribute to Time's Up on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet
Video
The Riskiest Golden Globes Gowns Ever
Gallery
The Golden Globes (or any awards show, really) can be counted on to deliver a parade of show-stopping, jaw-dropping gowns. And while we always love classic elegance, there's something refreshing about seeing a star eschew that kind of sartorial safety in favor for something a smidge more daring. That's why we dug through the Golden Globes archives and rounded up A-list risk-takers who deserve some recognition. Last year, Alison Brie traded in a glamorous gown for a killer Vassilis Zoulias jumpsuit that came with a dramatic full skirt. In 2016, Brie Larson stepped out of her comfort zone by piling on the shine in a mega-watt glitter number by Calvin Klein collection. Even as far back as 2003, Sarah Jessica Parker caused mayhem when she went for a Jørgen Simonsen corset and Dior Homme pants by Hedi Slimane. We can't wait to see what kind of bold looks the 2019 Golden Globes nominees will be bringing this Sunday (8 p.m. EST, Jan. 6 on NBC). But in the meantime, scroll through to see the stars who have upped the risk factor over the years. VIDEO: The Best Moments from InStyle's 2019 Golden Globes Elevator
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Trolls with More Adorable Dancing
Video
Advertisement
Samantha Markle Wrote a Shady List of New Year’s Resolutions for Meghan Markle
Video
The Internet Can't Seem to Decide Whether or Not Taylor Swift Got Her First Tattoo
Video
The 4 Chillest Hollywood Breakups of All Time
Article
Jennifer Lopez Wore 7 Monochromatic Looks In 2 Days
Video
Meghan Markle Paid Tribute to Prince Charles in the Chicest Way During the Fashion Awards
Video
Here's How Meghan Markle Will (Probably) Handle All of This Royal Aide Drama
Video
This Is Definitely Amal Clooney’s Workwear Power Color
Article
Advertisement
Remember When Amal Clooney Brilliantly Shut Down a Reporter’s Question About Her Courtroom Style?
Video
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Already Made Their Red Carpet Debut as Husband and Wife
Video
Marc Jacobs Is Delivering an Affordable New Line to the Fans
Article
Pete Davidson Speaks Out Against His Online Bullies After Ariana Grande Breakup
Video
Despite Feud Rumors, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Be Spending Their Second Christmas Together
Video
Jennifer Aniston Said She Failed to Live Up to Her Late Mother’s Beauty Standards
Video
Meghan Markle May Break Royal Birth Tradition with Her First Child
Video
Load More
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com