Camille Nzengung

The Golden Globes
(or any awards show, really) can be counted on to deliver a parade of show-stopping, jaw-dropping gowns. And while we always love classic elegance, there's something refreshing about seeing a star eschew that kind of sartorial safety in favor for something a smidge more daring. That's why we dug through the Golden Globes archives and rounded up A-list risk-takers who deserve some recognition. Last year, Alison Brie
traded in a glamorous gown for a killer Vassilis Zoulias jumpsuit that came with a dramatic full skirt. In 2016, Brie Larson
stepped out of her comfort zone by piling on the shine in a mega-watt glitter number by Calvin Klein collection. Even as far back as 2003, Sarah Jessica Parker
caused mayhem when she went for a Jørgen Simonsen corset and Dior Homme pants by Hedi Slimane. We can't wait to see what kind of bold looks the 2019 Golden Globes nominees will be bringing this Sunday (8 p.m. EST, Jan. 6 on NBC). But in the meantime, scroll through to see the stars who have upped the risk factor over the years. VIDEO: The Best Moments from InStyle's 2019 Golden Globes Elevator