Callie Turner
Isabel Marant's PFW Runway Makes a Case for Glamorous Suiting
Loewe's PFW Runway Look Demonstrates How to Master a Head-to-Toe Leather Outfit
The Perfect Spring Outfit Idea from Dries Van Noten's PFW Runway
Dries Van Noten may have created his latest collection for fall, but we simply cannot wait until September to try out this outfit equation: graphic, mid-length dress + statement necklace + calf-height boot = easy and impactful spring look. Warmer weather calls for more color in your wardrobe, and a geometric print is an of-the-moment alternative to floral. We encourage you to find your inner 'maximalist' and pair the ensemble with an XL necklace in a complementary color. Opt for calf-height boots as a fresh interpretation of the classic 'dress and boots' trend. Extra points if they're white leather. Shop the perfect statement pieces below.
Calvin Klein's NYFW Runway Offered a Lesson in Layering
The weather (and your mood) are unpredictable. One minute you want to wear a chunky knit, the next you’d prefer a sheer button down. Have the best of both worlds (comfort and style) by acing the layering game. At Calvin Klein, Raf Simmons layered a crisp white turtleneck under a button down shirt. Turtlenecks are the perfect way to transition an otherwise springy piece into a winter staple, and adding unexpected pops of color gets you extra points! Shop the perfect pieces to layer below. 
How to Layer a Skirt Over Pants, As Seen at Tibi
Why wear a great pair of pants when you can wear a great pair of pants AND a great skirt. This season, we've seen skirts over pants at some of our favorite shows, like Tibi, where designer Amy Smilovic paired a heather grey pant with a matching pencil skirt. The neutral color combination and monochromatic mix is what makes this look feel more achievable. Here, a way you can wear this trend right. now. 
16 Chic Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for the Lady in Your Life
It doesn't matter how you actually feel about Valentine's Day. You could be a pessimist and believe it's a made-up commercial-driven holiday or you could be a hopeless romantic and think of it as a celebration of true love. Regardless of which camp you fall in, the fact of the matter is this: You have to get your significant other a present. It's just how life works. It's how relationships work. And to ensure a healthy relationship? The perfect gift to give on Valentine's Day, which we've found. Sixteen of them, in fact. From sleek Sylvain le Hen fashion barrettes to chic coffee table books, we compiled the ultimate V-Day gift guide that she will love.
The Workwear Outfit for When You Just Can't
Solved: How to Wear Your Festive Holiday Pieces in the Spring
New Year's Eve may be long over, but let's put off storing away your holiday wardrobe. I'm talking about those metallic party shoes, that ornamental clutch, even that sequin mini dress—yes, leave them out! Because believe it or not, there's ample opportunity there for post-NYE dressing. All it takes is some good ol' texture mixing or the addition of some standout pieces to freshen up an otherwise festive piece. Scroll through for 7 chic ways to rethink and revamp your holiday wardrobe for the spring. Because after all, don't you believe in second chances?
60+ Fashion Pieces to Help You Achieve Your 2017 Fashion Resolutions
60+ Fashion Pieces to Help You Achieve Your 2017 Fashion Resolutions
The Perfect Airport Outfit for When You're Hungover
This Foolproof Look Will Win Over Your S.O.'s Parents
Found: The Perfect $35 Dress for All Your Holiday Party Needs
Ah, the mid-December scramble. Grocery stores are selling out of sparkly white sprinkles, UPS shipping deadlines are looming, and the only wrapping paper left at every CVS for three miles is Looney Tunes-themed. You still need to track down gluten- and sugar-free Christmas cookies for your brother's picky-eater girlfriend (ugh, why did she have to go Paleo now?!), and have yet to touch that stack of handmade cards you bought with such intention one month ago. And, no, of course you don't have outfits for those 3894784782 parties next week. Fortunately, we do—and you don't need to buy more than one perfect red dress to make them all work. Keep scrolling to see and shop the one ($35!) hero piece that will save you at least 25-percent less stress this holiday season (because, family gatherings), and three distinctly different ways to wear it.
What to Wear on the First Day of Your New Job
11 Must-Have Transition Pieces to Take You from Desk to Drinks
This Evening Look Is Worth Making Plans For
Command Attention at Your Next Big Meeting with this Sophisticated Work Look
Why This Will be the Only Thing You'll Want to Wear This Season
You guys, a sweater dress is essentially a Snuggie that you can wear in public. We know—life-changing, right? We'll let that sink in for a sec. The beauty of the sweater dress is that you don't need to choose between comfort and looking somewhat presentable. Now, you can bring that cozy, bundled-up, "I'm too content-slash-lazy to move" feeling to every aspect in your life, even non-couch-related activities. Yes, you can have it all.  As the cold-weather version of your summer maxi, a ground-grazing knit offers head-to-toe coverage (aka protection from the elements), which serves as a loophole to wearing a dress in the winter sans tights. And, best of all, it's a key layering tool. Treat it as a base under a slip to achieve one of this season's biggest runway pairing, pull over a sweater for doubled-up insulation (and to fake a sweater-skirt look), or layer a button-down underneath for instant workwear vibes. Below, 10 sweater dresses you're going to want to live in all season long. 
This Outfit Is Worth Leaving Your Desk for Lunch
A Beyond-Cozy Way to Master Day-to-Night Dressing
The Best Pieces to Buy From Nordstrom's Labor Day Sale
Now that the Labor Day holiday markdowns are in full swing, you've got some important questions to ask: What am I looking for? How much do I want to spend? And, oh my goodness, what's the best place to start? Our money's (quite literally) on the discount bonanza happening over at Nordstrom. Straight through Sept. 11, the store is slashing prices up to 40 percent on end-of-season summer stock from a crazy-good list of labels, including Vince, Frame, and A.L.C.; moreover, there's a smorgasbord of special deals popping up on fall merchandise through the weekend. To kick off your browsing, our editors have dug through site's massive selection of deals to bring you their favorites—scroll down to see and shop what they found!
