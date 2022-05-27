Callie Turner

Advertisement
Dries Van Noten may have created his latest collection for fall, but we simply cannot wait until September to try out this outfit equation: graphic, mid-length dress + statement necklace + calf-height boot = easy and impactful spring look. Warmer weather calls for more color in your wardrobe, and a geometric print is an of-the-moment alternative to floral. We encourage you to find your inner 'maximalist' and pair the ensemble with an XL necklace in a complementary color. Opt for calf-height boots as a fresh interpretation of the classic 'dress and boots' trend. Extra points if they're white leather. Shop the perfect statement pieces below.
The weather (and your mood) are unpredictable. One minute you want to wear a chunky knit, the next you’d prefer a sheer button down. Have the best of both worlds (comfort and style) by acing the layering game. At Calvin Klein, Raf Simmons layered a crisp white turtleneck under a button down shirt. Turtlenecks are the perfect way to transition an otherwise springy piece into a winter staple, and adding unexpected pops of color gets you extra points! Shop the perfect pieces to layer below.
Why wear a great pair of pants when you can wear a great pair of pants AND a great skirt. This season, we've seen skirts over pants at some of our favorite shows, like Tibi, where designer Amy Smilovic paired a heather grey pant with a matching pencil skirt. The neutral color combination and monochromatic mix is what makes this look feel more achievable. Here, a way you can wear this trend right. now.
It doesn't matter how you actually feel about Valentine's Day. You could be a pessimist and believe it's a made-up commercial-driven holiday or you could be a hopeless romantic and think of it as a celebration of true love. Regardless of which camp you fall in, the fact of the matter is this: You have to get your significant other a present. It's just how life works. It's how relationships work. And to ensure a healthy relationship? The perfect gift to give on Valentine's Day, which we've found. Sixteen of them, in fact. From sleek Sylvain le Hen fashion barrettes to chic coffee table books, we compiled the ultimate V-Day gift guide that she will love.
New Year's Eve may be long over, but let's put off storing away your holiday wardrobe. I'm talking about those metallic party shoes, that ornamental clutch, even that sequin mini dress—yes, leave them out! Because believe it or not, there's ample opportunity there for post-NYE dressing. All it takes is some good ol' texture mixing or the addition of some standout pieces to freshen up an otherwise festive piece. Scroll through for 7 chic ways to rethink and revamp your holiday wardrobe for the spring. Because after all, don't you believe in second chances?