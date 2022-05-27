Callie Turner

The weather (and your mood) are unpredictable. One minute you want to wear a chunky knit, the next you’d prefer a sheer button down. Have the best of both worlds (comfort and style) by acing the layering game. At Calvin Klein, Raf Simmons layered a crisp white turtleneck under a button down shirt. Turtlenecks are the perfect way to transition an otherwise springy piece into a winter staple, and adding unexpected pops of color gets you extra points! Shop the perfect pieces to layer below.