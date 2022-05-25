Caitlyn Martyn

Caitlyn Martyn is a Commerce Writer for InStyle where she writes tested product recommendations and reviews. She has experience writing and producing beauty and lifestyle content. Caitlyn joined InStyle in 2022. She has tested hundreds of products and is passionate about being your source for all things beauty and style. She earned a bachelor's degree in Journalism and a minor in Marketing from Lehigh University. Her work has been featured in POPSUGAR, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, L'Oréal Paris Beauty Magazine, The Knot and more.



Experience



Before joining InStyle, Caitlyn was the Associate Beauty Editor at L'Oréal's Makeup.com and Skincare.com, where she wrote beauty stories and learned everything there is to know about makeup, skincare and hair care. She is passionate about sharing tips she's picked up from experts as well as products that really work. Her work has also appeared in POPSUGAR, L'Oréal Paris Beauty Magazine, The Knot and more.