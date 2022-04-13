Brooke Mazurek

Skip to content
If the Coastal Grandmother Trend Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?
If the Coastal Grandmother Trend Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?
It's just as comfy but a tad more exciting.
Read More
It Seems Like Everyone Has False Lashes These Days — Here's Why
It Seems Like Everyone Has False Lashes These Days — Here's Why
There's a reason why they're trending.
Read More
8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists
8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists
The pros are weighing in on this trick, celeb-loved trend.
Read More
News
Fashion
Fashion
See All Fashion
This Easy Guide Is the Trick to Finding Your Signature Fashion Color
This Easy Guide Is the Trick to Finding Your Signature Fashion Color
It's all about your skin's undertones.
Clothing
Accessories
Street Style
Look of the Day
Fashion Week
Future Of Fashion
Celebrity
Celebrity
See All Celebrity
The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Scream Gilded Age
The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Scream
Gilded Age
Big hair, tiaras, and gold lids — oh my!
Awards and Events
Celebrity Transformations
Beauty
Beauty
See All Beauty
The Dos and Don'ts of Mixing Skincare Ingredients
The Dos and Don'ts of Mixing Skincare Ingredients
Plus, when and how to use them.
Makeup
Best Beauty Buys
Health & Fitness
Skincare
Hair
Hair
See All Hair
How to Get the Wet Look Without Making Your Hair Feel Crunchy
How to Get the Wet Look Without Making Your Hair Feel Crunchy
It's really quite simple.
Celeb Hairstyles
Color Ideas
Long Hairstyles
Medium Hairstyles
Short Hairstyles
All Natural
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
The One Nail Polish Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Taurus Season — and Why
The One Nail Polish Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Taurus Season — and Why
Leos should wear glitter, of course.
Astrology
Travel
Weddings
Books
Food and Drink
Home and Decorating
Well Well Well
Politics & Social Issues
Politics & Social Issues
See All Politics & Social Issues
50 Badass Change Makers
50 Badass Change Makers
The world may feel heavy at the start of 2022, but this list of change makers has us optimistic for brighter days to come.
Joe Biden
Jill Biden
Kamala Harris
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Career
Pop Culture and Entertainment
About InStyle
Brooke Mazurek
Follow Us
Brooke Mazurek
Brooke Mazurek
Brooke Mazurek
Brooklyn Museum Killer Heels Exhibit
Step into Brooklyn Museum's "Killer Heels" Exhibit with an Array of Amazing Designer Kicks
Article
InStyle 20th Anniversary Party
InStyle Celebrates 20 Years with an Anniversary Soiree During New York Fashion Week
Jack Antonoff
Fun.'s Jack Antonoff Gives Us the Scoop on His New Solo Project, Bleachers
Eugenia Kim
She's Back! Eugenia Kim Gives Us the Scoop on Her Sparkly Comeback Kicks
Isabel Lucas
Behind the Scenes: Look Perfectly Flushed Like Isabel Lucas in Four Easy Steps
What Tunes Make Leigh Lezark, Les Twins, and More Stylish Creatives Want to Dance?
Haim
Indie-Rock Trio Haim on Their "Just Jamming" Off-Stage Style
Little Daylight
Listen Up! Little Daylight's "My Life" Is Our Weekend Anthem
Amy Adams
Max Mara Launches New Accessory Campaign with a Soiree for Amy Adams
Behind The Scenes Makeup
Behind the Scenes: How to Get Odeya Rush's Bold Makeup Look
Pepsi Live For Now Del Toro Shoes
Add a Pop of Color to Your Outfit with Pepsi's New Capsule Collection
Hozier
Tune Up Your Summer Playlists by Listening to Hozier
A Bold Lip and a Splash of Sparkle Ruled at the Delete Blood Cancer Gala Last Night
Shop For a Cause: Keep a Child Alive With Bloom + Grace Jewelry
Otter
Cute Critter Alert! Celebrate Earth Month With 7 Live-Streaming Animal Cams (Awww!)
032714-Garance-Dore-lead-594.jpg
At a Loss for Words? Let Garance Dore’s Chic Stationary Collection Do the Talking For You.
032514-shop-for-a-cause-sandals-594.jpg
Shop for a Cause: Buy Sseko's T-Strap Sandals (and Send Women to College While Doing It)
Tech Yeah
Tech, Yeah! The Stylish Way To Never Have Your Phone Die On You Again
Tech Yeah
Tech, Yeah! Your Dream Room Delivered to Your Doorstep in a Box
Accompany
Shop For a Cause: Each Item Has a Story at Accompany Boutique
Create That Outfit Blogger Meredith Govea
InStyle Reader of the Week: Create That Outfit Blogger Meredith Govea of Dallas, Texas
InStyle Reader of the Week
InStyle Reader of the Week: Khadijah Janai of Philadelphia
InStyle Reader of the Week
InStyle Reader of the Week: Stacy Gambocarto of Shrewsbury, Mass.
InStyle Reader of the Week
InStyle Reader of the Week: Style Blogger Pip Addis of Indiana, Pa.
Reader of the Week
InStyle Reader of the Week: Heather Cleary of Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Brooke Mazurek
