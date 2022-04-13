Brooke Ely Danielson

Ugh, it's super early in the morning and all you can think about is that strong cup of coffee brewing in your kitchen, and the last thing you want to think about is "what am I going to wear to work today?" First things first, drink your coffee. Second, get up out of bed and take a deep breath because it's all going to be OK, we promise. The less you think about it the more natural your look will come (hopefully). Think back on more classic fashion looks throughout time. Perhaps you want to channel your inner Annie Hall and sport a blazer to the office. This fashion staple has been a must for decades and can be worn so many chic ways. Try your blazer over a knit dress, summer skirt and sweater or a fun floral sundress with flats. With this in mind, we found 7 chic blazers, each under $250.