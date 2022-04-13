Brooke Ely Danielson

Father's Day is right around the corner, and if you've got a tech loving, tech savvy papa consider gifting him one of the latest gadgets. Most of us can relate when it comes to seeing our dad getting a mega-thrill over the coolest new laptop, smart watch or smartphone. Is dad addicted to his iPad or digital camera? Consider gifting him a nice leather case that he can use on a day to day basis as well as on his travels. A super cool gadget he may love is the newest Apple Watch, which has all the right features to monitor his health and keep him fit. The wireless Apple AirPods can even sync to the watch and play music for dad's afternoon gym class or run. Ahead, our favorite tech picks for Father's Day.
The summer blouse: You can wear it to weekend brunch, to the office, and out for evening cocktails. Its versatility makes it a great fashion piece to scoop up now. Summertime fashion investments can be tricky, since most items are limited just to that single season, so shop wisely and invest in tops that can straddle spring, summer, winter and fall. When it comes to styling the piece, we love its ability to be worn with almost anything. Try throwing on your favorite jean shorts and slides with a floral button down and head out to a beach party. You can dress up a striped blouse with khakis and loafers for work. Ahead, 5 perfect summer blouses to base your warm-weather wardrobe around.
Is anyone else out there totally in love with Meghan Markle's polo outfit from her first official public appearance with Prince Harry? We can't get enough of her chic fashion sense, and are super excited to see more. This adorable romance seems to really be heating up, and definitely not cooling down anytime soon it seems. Markle, always so chic, hasn't disappointed us yet and there are many more fashion moments to come. As her chic looks unfold we bring you the latest look from her day at the polo field- chic navy dresses and white outerwear pieces that won't break the bank. You too can dress like a princess in the making.
It's time to celebrate your momma and what better way than to shower her with affection (and gifts). If mom is a coffee lover, that pretty French press she's had her eye on is the answer. If mom is a cheese lover (um, hello, who isn't?) a monogrammed marble cheese board may just do the trick. Sometimes it's the little gestures that go the distance. The gift of giving can be overwhelming, so fear not, we've picked out 10 gifts under $50 to consider this Mother's Day.
Ugh, it's super early in the morning and all you can think about is that strong cup of coffee brewing in your kitchen, and the last thing you want to think about is "what am I going to wear to work today?" First things first, drink your coffee. Second, get up out of bed and take a deep breath because it's all going to be OK, we promise. The less you think about it the more natural your look will come (hopefully). Think back on more classic fashion looks throughout time. Perhaps you want to channel your inner Annie Hall and sport a blazer to the office. This fashion staple has been a must for decades and can be worn so many chic ways. Try your blazer over a knit dress, summer skirt and sweater or a fun floral sundress with flats. With this in mind, we found 7 chic blazers, each under $250.
Wedding bells are ringing for Pippa Middleton. The big day is just a month away, and the beautiful sister of the Duchess of Cambridge is gearing up to marry her very own Prince. Is anyone else's imagination running wild with what Pippa could possibly be wearing to the pre-wedding festivities? Is she is opting to wear a bold statement-making dress to her rehearsal dinner, a simple slip or a classic floral jacquard off-the-shoulder number? Here are 7 dresses we think Pippa Middleton should consider for her rehearsal dinner.
Make your selfie attempt the best you can by slipping into the perfect blouse that compliments your pose. No matter what filter you choose we've got 7 tops that will take your selfie game from barely there to unforgettable. Smile, you're on camera -- and so is your Insta-perfect top. Below, shop our favorites.
In celebration of Earth Day, we've rounded up the most fabulous eco-friendly fashion items that InStyle editors are loving right now. So, yay for you for recycling! Double yay for bringing a chic tote bag to the grocery store instead of double bagging plastic. Now it's time to take the extra step and opt for some envionrmentally friendly (and seriously stylish) picks, below.
You know summer is rapidly approaching when a big wave of nostalgia washes over you, and all you can think of is the coconut-tinged smell of sunscreen and salty ocean breeze. Feeling impatient? Fill the time between now and Memorial day weekend getting beach-ready—starting with the hunt for an incredible cover-up. Whether a dress or pareo, this outer layer completely complements your beach look, and goes from morning to night with a few strategic styling tweaks. (Pro tip: Tie a simple sarong up over your neck for extra coverage before a fruity drink run.) Below, we've gathered 9 of our favorite options out there this season. Scroll down to shop!
Happy National Walk to Work Day! To put your best foot forward and look office ready, keep your look casual, your shoes chic, and embrace the joys of this casual Friday. So, suit up and head out in your most stylish and comfortable flats that don't necessarily cost you an arm and a leg. We have narrowed the field a bit and have put together 5 outfit optioons with budget friendly shoes to wear on your morning commute.
The plane tickets are purchased, the hotel is booked, and your passport is ready to rock; you've finally booked a vacation! Just when you think the tough part of planning is over you realize you have to pack, which can be super daunting. Don't worry we have you covered with the best travel essentials under $100 so you don't have to break the bank before you arrive at your desired destination. Below are our travel picks.
So, you've got a man. He's a special man, and it really could be true love. But one thing is bothering you: He needs some help dressing. Like, a lot of help. Hey, it's OK. No one's perfect. The good news: His situation is totally fixable. But, remember, Rome wasn't built in a day. Let's start with the basic sartorial building blocks: a black-tie event, a date-night sports game, and a lazy Sunday spent together. From a sharp tuxedo to a "meet the parents"-friendly outfit, we're here to help you help your guy get his look sorted–at last.
With Easter just a hop, skip, and a jump away (sorry, we had to), who else is getting excited to unleash their competitive streak at an Easter egg hunt this year? Maybe you'll find that coveted golden egg stuffed with cash, or perhaps the giant plastic egg filled with endless quantities of chocolate minis. Whatever your goal, make sure you attain it in a fashionable and comfortable Easter dress and shoe combination. Slip into an easy-breezy floral midi dress and ankle-wrap sandals or a gingham frock and bright shoes. We've got your covered with 5 Easter outfits sure to have you winning the egg hunt.
Stripes are everywhere right now—and we couldn't be more excited. We know, we know, there's the age-old myth they aren't very flattering. In reality, however, stripes are nothing to be afraid of, especially with so many options to choose from this spring. There are bold stripes, colorful stripes, and super teeny-tiny stripes out there. Since the trend is in every major retailer, however, shopping it can be daunting, so we sifted through endless pieces to bring you 8 striped items, each priced under $250.
Easter is only a few weeks away and that means one thing: time to shop. Whether your Sunday will involve hunting for eggs, chowing down on bunny shaped chocolate, or indulging in a formal brunch with your family, you’ll want to look your springiest. Go bright in pastels, florals, prints, or patterns. And don’t you dare forget a stand out accessory. Here, 13 dresses we've selected just for your Easter that wont break the bank.
If you're wondering how you can add a little something special to, let's say, your denim jeans or jacket, try embroidery. The trend is a nice nod to the '70s, and we're seeing it in every iteration imaginable this season, from florals to insect motifs. Try a parka like Valentino's covetable design, which overlays camo print with embroidered butterflies. Or pair an embroidered heel with an embroidered jacket and your favorite jeans and top. After all, there are no rules when it comes to fashion other than have fun. Scroll through as we show you some of the best ways to wear embroidery right now.
One of the most important closet staples is the T-shirt. Whether you're relaxing in your favorite sweats or out and about in leather pants, the T-shirt always brings a casual-cool vibe to whatever outfit you've got on. We suggest having a wide variety of tees for all occasions, but keep in mind that not all T-shirts are created equal. There are, of course, many cuts, colors, and patterns to choose from. Those that are appropriate for a concert probably won't work as well in the office. Ahead, 13 tees to restock your wardrobe
If the fall 2017 runway shows were any indication, now is the moment to try dressing in head to toe red. That's right, take the bold color and go monochromatic with it. Not only is red powerful, it can also evoke romance, happiness, and confidence. Pair a crimson blouse with matching trousers and shoes, or team up vermilion knits. And while the look makes an unquestionably brave statement, it's also surprisingly wearable, flattering all skin tones, body types, and personalities. Ahead, four perfect pairings to consider.
The cut-out dress is a simple and sexy way to get dolled up for a cocktail party or special event this spring. There are so many styles to choose from, giving you leeway to highlight whatever happens to be your favorite part of your body. Maybe you want to bare your shoulders, a bit of your midriff, or a hint of the hips. A cut-out style is a great way to feel sexy and add flair to your look without going over the top. Ahead, dresses to shop.
Giddy up for the western trend. There are subtle ways you can incorporate the style into your wardrobe and unleash your inner cowgirl. A bolo tie can be a fun accessory to add over a checkered shirt, or break out your favorite cowboy boots and pair them with skinny denim pants. Yes, we are saying it's more than OK to wear cowboy boots to events other than a rodeo. Take a look as we show you western-inspired pieces to buy now.
Athleisure is not a trend to be overlooked. Tracksuits are super comfortable and, as many of our favorite celebs have proven, extremely of-the-moment. Thanks to Run-DMC and the Kardashian Clan, tracksuits-as-outfits have been trending basically since InStyle was born. Get in on the fun and test out this look with our suggestions, here.
Hopefully by now you have done a little bit of spring cleaning and have made room in your closet for seasonally appropriate pieces. If so, it's time to shop for spring sweaters. Have some fun with the layering piece and make it bright. Or select something with stripes, flower patterns, or tie-up side panels. Scroll through as we show you 6 spring sweater options to buy now, each for under $250.
Looking to get fit this spring? We are! It's time to suit up and pound the pavement, make a splash in the pool, hit the slopes, say "ommmm" in yoga class or hop on the spin bike and break a sweat. The better you feel in your workout gear the better you perform in your activity of choice—or at least that's our theory. Who says you can't look good while working out? Adopt a preppy attitude on the tennis court in a head-to-toe Tory Sport look, or make an impression on the slopes in vibrant goggles and bright coral pants. We've got you covered for looking your most chic while burning calories and getting fit. Scroll through as we show you the best in spring workout gear for multiple sports. Feel the burn!
As Spring pushes closer and closer (yes, its coming eventually, despite a little snow that got in the way), your wardrobe will soon involve a lot less layers. We've got you covered for an easy "get up and go" look- the spring floral dress. Its an easy go-to that you can pair with gladiator sandals, adidas sneakers or a cute repetto heel. Scroll through as we bring you the best Spring floral dresses under $250. VIDEO: Flirty Florals [brightcove:4881477342001 player_1]
They say that sleep is one of the most important things you can do to keep yourself happy, healthy, and stress-free. We agree! Getting the recommended seven to nine hours a day can make all the difference in your day. But just as necessary as a full night's sleep: A comfy-yet-stylish nighttime "look." Choosing that perfect pair of pajamas can be overwhelming—there are just so many choices. But we've got you covered. We selected some of the best PJs to have you sleeping easy as you set your clocks forward this weekend ( the switch officially happens Sunday, March 12, at 2 a.m.) and spring into a new season.