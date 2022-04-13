Briana Draguca
Paris Jackson Wins Fashion at the GLAAD Awards
Article
Advertisement
J. Lo's Back in the Studio With Sexy Selfie to Prove It
Article
Selena Gomez Joins The Weeknd on Tour (Again!)
Article
Reese Witherspoon's Epic ’80s Style
Article
Reese Witherspoon's Day of Disney
Article
How to Perfectly Coordinate Family Winter Dressing, According to Ciara
Article
Dream Kardashian Is Ready for Her First Christmas in "Santa Baby" Socks
Article
Advertisement
Gigi Hadid Looks Red Hot While Rehearsing for the AMAs
Article
Watch Britney Spears and Her Backup Dancers Take on the Mannequin Challenge
Article
Dream Kardashian Is Ready for Her First Christmas in "Santa Baby" Socks
Article
Gigi Hadid Looks Red Hot While Rehearsing for the AMAs
Article
Watch Britney Spears and Her Backup Dancers Take on the Mannequin Challenge
Article
22 Celebrities Who Call Chicago Home
Gallery
Chicago boasts snap-worthy bean sculpture, the second oldest ballpark in the United States and of course the most delicious deep-dish pizza. But this global city is also home to some of the most influential celebrities in the industry. Some stars are true Chi-town natives, born and raised in the streets of the Windy City, while others found their fame while living in Chicago. For two (aka the POTUS and FLOTUS) Chicago was the setting for their love story. Scroll down to see the celebs who have called—or currently call—Chicago home.  RELATED VIDEO: 10 Essential Burger Spots in Chicago
Why You'll Be Thanking Shay Mitchell for Her New Athleisure Collection
Article
Advertisement
5 Celeb Instagram Videos to Watch If You Really Need a Laugh
Article
Check Out What Happened at the Totally Inspirational U.S. Women's Soccer Team Parade
Article
Our 3 #GirlCrushes from the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team
Article
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com