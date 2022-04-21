Brandi Fowler
Halle Berry's Go-to CBD Brand Is Launching a New Fragrance Line
Article
No, you won't smell like weed.
Everything You Missed at the 2021 InStyle Awards
Gallery
All the must-see moments from the 2021 InStyle Awards, held at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
Inside the Day of Indulgence, Hollywood's Most Exclusive Invite
Article
Jennifer Lopez picking up gifts for Ben Affleck's kids, Olivia Rodrigo chatting with the Apatow girls, and free clothes, jewelry, and beauty products as far as the eye can see.
Exclusive: Sarah Hyland, Katharine McPhee, Camila Morrone and More Showed Up For a Very 2020 Party
Article
This year's Day of Indulgence celebration was rebranded as the Day of Indulgence, Gratitude, and Wellness.
A Timeline of Gigi Hadid's Boyfriends Over The Years
Video
Here's who she dated before getting back together with Zayn Malik.
Sincerely Jules’ Latest Collection Is an Instant Mood-Booster
Article
It's bright, bold, and perfect for summer.
Everything You Need to Know About Gucci Beauty’s First Mascara
Article
It has finally arrived.
Camila Morrone Smiling at Leonardo DiCaprio Has the Internet on Fire
Article
"Love!"
"It's Really Frustrating": Black Actresses on the Lack of Hairstylists Who Work With Natural Hair On Set
Article
This is All Natural. From the kinkiest coils to loose waves, we're celebrating natural hair in its many forms by sharing expert tips for styling, maintenance, and haircare.
Inside the Star-Studded Tom Ford Fashion Show in Los Angeles
Article
From Kate Hudson and Kris Jenner's front row chats to Demi Moore and Rumer Willis's mother-daughter moments.
Billy Porter Made Everyone Cry at the Essence Awards
Article
Speaking on the importance of being seen, and bridging a chasm between the Black and LGBTQ communities, Porter brought the emotion in the room to a 12.
Inside InStyle’s Badass Women Dinner
Article
Michelle Dockery and D'Arcy Carden bonded over trousers, Euphoria stars reunited, and hardworking women were celebrated.
Brad Pitt Gushes Over What He Learned from Working With Leonardo DiCaprio
Video
"Leo and I just kind of popped at the same time."
These $10 Masks Repaired Angelina Jolie's Hair on the Maleficent Set
Article
Hairstylist Audrey Futterman and other experts spilled their best movie-magic secrets at the Make-Up Artist and Hair Stylist Guild Awards.
Can Periods Be Glam? Nadya Okamoto Thinks So
Article
Meet the 21-year-old changing the way the world thinks about menstruation.
Everything You Missed at InStyle and Warner Bros.'s Annual Golden Globes After Party
Video
The fashion is just the beginning.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Giving up That Amazing Couture Tweed Suit — for a Good Cause
Video
Ready your wallet.
The Advice That Changed Zendaya's Style — And, Possibly, Her Career
Article
The Euphoria star credits Law Roach for teaching her "to not give an F," and Jameela Jamil won't let anyone else dress her. Here's why he's the "image architect" to know right now.
Christie Brinkley’s Favorite Mascaras Will Cost You Less Than $10
Article
But she also loves to splurge.
MJ Rodriguez Talks Emmys and Pose: “I Want to Take the World By Storm”
Article
The scene-stealing powerhouse is just getting started.
Inside The Day of Indulgence, LA's Best Women-Only Party
Article
Stars like Kerry Washington, Kristen Bell, Tyra Banks, and more get absolutely pampered at this annual event.
Ava DuVernay and The Central Park 5 on Re-Writing Their Story 30 Years Later
Article
Watching When They See Us together as a group was like "reliving the pain and reliving the journey," Raymond Santana says.
Jameela Jamil and Meghan Trainor Make an Extremely Strong Case for Neon Eyeshadow
Video
“It’s fun to feel like you want to draw attention to a feature rather than covering up and playing down,” Jamil said.
Beyoncé Just Made it Extremely Clear That Love Is Love
Article
"Who you love is your human right, who you make love to, and take that ass to Red Lobster, is your human right.”
This Designer Dressed Lady Gaga in Head-to-toe Pink Glitter, but His Latest Collection Is His Wildest Yet
Article
Sequins! Feathers! Tulle!
