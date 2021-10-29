Here’s why Bandier’s best-selling seamless leggings can barely stay in stock.
Advertisement
Braelyn Wood is the e-commerce lead for all health and wellness content at Meredith. Based in New York, she covers all things product in the form of reviews, gift guides, and roundups. Prior to joining Meredith, her work was featured in Refinery29, Cosmopolitan, Bustle, and Romper. When she's not testing out a new pair of sneakers or leggings, you'll find her in reading in the park, taking a cycling class, or trying a new recipe.