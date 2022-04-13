Bee Shapiro

Advertisement
Perhaps it's the fact that musicians know they're not in the U.S. anymore, but the MTV European Music Awards red carpet is always full of delightful (and offbeat) fashion surprises. Last year, Justin Bieber went for a monochromatic look, attending in shades of red, while Ellie Goulding sported multi-colored hair and a classically glam plunging black gown. Suffice it to say, nearly anything goes. This year's red carpet was similarly minded. Witness Charli XCX's vibrant separates decorated with mega-size paillettes. The event, which is hosted by singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, takes place in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Aside from the fashions, the show airs at 9 p.m. CET—don't miss it!
