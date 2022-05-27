This week in New York might as well be called Art Week for the number of related events going on: The Whitney party on Tuesday, Christie's record-breaking Da Vinci auction, and last night's annual 2017 Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party made possible by Dior. With the help of a very chic crowd and special musical performance by HAIM, artist Cai Guo-Qiang, former President of Guggenheim Board of Trustees Jennifer Blei Stockman, and UBS, were honored by the museum. Aurora James, founder and creative director of Brother Vellies, took us along as she got ready for the fashion meets art event.