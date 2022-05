Arianna Friedman

With Halloween just around the corner, we wouldn't be surprised if all of the cool decorations have already sold out. So there's really no better time than now to get your DIY on. This easy three-step project by Brooklyn-based celebrity event planner David Stark , whose A-list clients include Brad Pitt Glenn Close , and Mariska Hargitay , to name a few, adds a festive touch to an everyday serving tray in less time than it takes for you to untangle that polyester spiderweb (seriously, though). And, with some slight tweaks, you can even repurpose this tutorial for other occasions by getting creative with fabrics and stencils. Read on for the full how-to.