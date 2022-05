How One French Jeweler Shares Her Personality Through Wardrobe Choices Article

Our clothes are more than fabric on our bodies. What we wear becomes part of our lives in an emotional way. We all have a moment in time that's marked by what we were wearing: our first job interview, first kiss, first bad haircut … Welcome to "What I Wore When," a series that asks our favorite women what they were wearing during a memorable moment in her life. Today's account: designer Annelise Michelson on what she wore to an important art event.