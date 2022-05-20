Anne Vorrasi
24 Baking Gadgets That Will Transform the Way You Bake
Gallery
Want to create something as beautiful and mouthwatering as the cake you see above? For all you aspiring pastry chefs out there, we’ve got a flurry of gadgets to recommend that will take your skills to the next level. As a baking enthusiast and a pastry school grad, here’s a list of the gear that’s used on the regular in my kitchen. Some may be upgrades to what you already have, some will help to optimize the simplest of tasks like scraping a bowl, and others may be used less frequently, but are essential to amping up your presentation. Check out the shopping list below, and to create the beauty above from food stylist Judy Kim, click here.
Advertisement
Need Halloween Inspiration? We've Got Your Best Costume Yet
Gallery
We’ve over a month away from the spookiest, and what some would argue, the best holiday of the year, Halloween. It’s your chance to let your inner freak flag fly and to be as weird or boring as you want, and no one gets to judge you for it.  So, have you decided what you’re going to wear? If not, here are some costume ideas to consider rocking this All Hallow’s Eve. This prediction list of the top 10 Halloween costumes that you’ll see this year was put together by Lyst and Pinterest, so you can assume that it’s pretty accurate.  From a scary clown, to a mythical creature, to a Disney Princess, here’s a list of Halloween costumes to get your creative juices flowing.  VIDEO: Halloween Cocktails Compilation
These Pics Will Make You Want To Have A Beach Picnic STAT
Gallery
Tell me if I’m wrong, but the only thing better than a beach picnic in the middle of summer is one at the end of summer. Think about it: all the vacationing bodies are back to school and work, so there is no shortage of prime spots by the water where you can spread out, you can sit in the sun without perspiring profusely, but it’s still warm enough that a dip in the water feels like relief, and we’ll take any excuse to rock a cute cover up. It’s quite possible though, that you’re not a pro at putting together a beachfront picnic, and let’s be honest, less than .01 percent of us are. Good thing then that we were able to find someone who actually knows how to do it right.  [tiImage img-pos="1" image_style="684xflex" align="left"] Shanan Campanaro is the founder and creative visionary behind the boho-chic home goods brand Eskayel—and when we say “boho-chic”, we actually mean boho-CHIC. Her ethereal, kaleidoscopic patterns took the design industry by storm when she first launched her company a few years ago. Since then, there have been many copy cats who try to emulate her style, but believe us when we say that she is OG.  [tiImage img-pos="2" image_style="684xflex" align="left"] When this super cool chick is not holed up in her Brooklyn studio coming out with new products and patterns, she spends a good amount of time entertaining and has perfected the art of throwing a party on the beach, or anywhere for that matter, and she makes sure to consider every aspect from the seating, to music, bust most importantly, the food. "When thinking up a food menu, consider having a nice selection of snacks and starters," she says. "A nice cheese and meat plate (with lots of dips, crackers, olives nuts and fruits and veggies) is always a great idea to ensure that none of your guests get too hungry. Then, lighter dishes like salads or pasta salad are enough." And whatever you do, don't over think the decor. "Its nice to have some flowers and herbs on hand to scatter around and make things look decorated but still effortless." VIDEO: Check Out Mindy Kaling's Gorgeous Backyard Makeover Keep on reading for her checklist of tips and essentials for throwing the perfect picnic on the beach, and use these last warm weekends wisely. 
Serena Williams Has Been Stocking Up On This One Thing Since Getting Pregnant
Video
Elizabeth Chambers Hammer Stresses The Importance of Self Care For Working Moms
Article
Breathtaking Ceiling Decoration Ideas For Your Wedding
Gallery
With so many factors involved when throwing a wedding, there’s a multitude of ways that couples can really wow their guests. Some choose to go out on their centerpieces, dresses, invitations, or entertainment. While others go above and beyond on, well, everything. One unique way to really elevate your party is to do something special with the ceiling decor. You don’t see this all the time—probably because it can cost you a pretty penny and the logistics of installing something grand can be complicated, and you do have to make sure that nothing lands on your guests’ heads, after all. But if you have the room in your budget for this expense, we say go for it. The impact it’ll have is hard to surpass, no matter how many tiers your cake has or how cool that food truck that rolls up at the end of the night is. Plus, your photos will look in-cre-di-ble.  We sought out wedding planner Shannon Leahy for a range of ways that couples can deck out their ceiling decor. Scroll down for some brilliant ideas from someone who knows a thing or two about an impressive overhead setup. 
Lily Kwong Transforms the N.Y.C. Highline Into A Magical Labyrinthe
Article
Advertisement
This Gingham-Happy Tablescape Is Perfect For Your July 4th Spread
Gallery
Looking for a festive table setting idea for your July 4th get-together? This Independence Day try the look of gingham. We see the familiar pattern re-emerge in full force every summer season, usually as the backdrop for all our outdoor meals in the form of a picnic blanket or tablecloth, but event designer David Stark makes a case for going all out with this hot weather staple. “Gingham, the ubiquitous plaid that says “summer” is our muse,” he says. “Make it feel fresh and new by pushing pattern-on-pattern, scale and materials.”  To create Stark’s charming tablescape, anchor your setting with a classic print tablecloth, and repeat the checkered pattern with plates and napkins. To keep the look balanced, go for neutral cutlery ($75/set; marchsf.com), and a simple rimmed bread plate ($8; canvashomestore.com). The delicate clear glass tumblers ($16; farmhousepottery.com) mimic the shape of the classic red plastic cup and are perfect for everyday use.  VIDEO: Watch How to Create Eleni's Artful Splatter Cookies [brightcove:4924716805001 player_1] And for a cute centerpiece that won’t end up in the trash, place potted geranium plants down the middle of the table. Guests can take them home with them, or you can plant them in your garden after! For more gingham goodies, shop the list below.  RELATED: Bring the Tassel Trend to Your Tabletop with This Easy, 4-Step DIY from David Stark
We're So Jealous Of This Two Year Old's Birthday Party
Gallery
Why don't our parties look like this?  For most of us, throwing a birthday bash for a two year old involves a few balloons, streamers and a cute cake. But when you are a bonafide mommy blogger like Rachel Parcell of Pink Peonies, you are going all out for your special toddler. Just recently, Parcell curated a gorgeous event to ring in her daughter Isla Rose’s second year of birth and all we can say is, we’re stealing all of her ideas for every birthday, mother’s day, and wedding celebration of ours hereafter.  Of course Parcell's Utah home is the perfect backdrop to create one photogenic event, with it's floor to ceiling windows, spacious layout and creamy white walls. And even if ours isn't, we're at least going to try to create something spectacular.  Read on to get the blogger's tips on how she threw this fabulous shindig together, including how she pulled off that impressive balloon arch. 
Lily Kwong Transforms the N.Y.C. Highline Into A Magical Labyrinthe
Article
This Gingham-Happy Tablescape Is Perfect For Your July 4th Spread
Gallery
Looking for a festive table setting idea for your July 4th get-together? This Independence Day try the look of gingham. We see the familiar pattern re-emerge in full force every summer season, usually as the backdrop for all our outdoor meals in the form of a picnic blanket or tablecloth, but event designer David Stark makes a case for going all out with this hot weather staple. “Gingham, the ubiquitous plaid that says “summer” is our muse,” he says. “Make it feel fresh and new by pushing pattern-on-pattern, scale and materials.”  To create Stark’s charming tablescape, anchor your setting with a classic print tablecloth, and repeat the checkered pattern with plates and napkins. To keep the look balanced, go for neutral cutlery ($75/set; marchsf.com), and a simple rimmed bread plate ($8; canvashomestore.com). The delicate clear glass tumblers ($16; farmhousepottery.com) mimic the shape of the classic red plastic cup and are perfect for everyday use.  VIDEO: Watch How to Create Eleni's Artful Splatter Cookies [brightcove:4924716805001 player_1] And for a cute centerpiece that won’t end up in the trash, place potted geranium plants down the middle of the table. Guests can take them home with them, or you can plant them in your garden after! For more gingham goodies, shop the list below.  RELATED: Bring the Tassel Trend to Your Tabletop with This Easy, 4-Step DIY from David Stark
We're So Jealous Of This Two Year Old's Birthday Party
Gallery
Why don't our parties look like this?  For most of us, throwing a birthday bash for a two year old involves a few balloons, streamers and a cute cake. But when you are a bonafide mommy blogger like Rachel Parcell of Pink Peonies, you are going all out for your special toddler. Just recently, Parcell curated a gorgeous event to ring in her daughter Isla Rose’s second year of birth and all we can say is, we’re stealing all of her ideas for every birthday, mother’s day, and wedding celebration of ours hereafter.  Of course Parcell's Utah home is the perfect backdrop to create one photogenic event, with it's floor to ceiling windows, spacious layout and creamy white walls. And even if ours isn't, we're at least going to try to create something spectacular.  Read on to get the blogger's tips on how she threw this fabulous shindig together, including how she pulled off that impressive balloon arch. 
Hey New Mom Re-Entering The Workforce, Here’s Everything You Need To Pack In Your Pumping Bag
Gallery
Being a working mom is tough. Being a working, pumping mom is tougher. There's already so much to do during the day and so little time to do it all before you have to rush home to relieve the babysitter or pick up your little one from daycare. Toss in the monkey wrench of pumping multiple times at the office and your days become that much more exhausting not only because you’re constantly rushing to and from the designated “wellness” room but it is physically taxing to express milk. No wonder you burn so many extra calories during each sesh.  And I have learned the hard way that pumping at work is not like doing it at home, where you can leave your equipment out and everything you need (from napkins to sharpies to extra bottles) is easily accessible. At work on the other hand, you are quarantined to a separate nook  away from the rest of office civilization, so you better be sure that everything you need to tackle the task at hand is in your kit. The last thing you want to do is realize that you don’t have a place to store and label your milk after you’ve already pumped.  RELATED: Traveling With A Newborn? Here Are 9 Things To Do To Make Your Life Easier Read on for an official checklist of everything you will need to streamline the whole pumping-at-work thing. Grab a glass of water and let’s go.
Celebs Who Married Their Co-Stars (An Update!)
Gallery
We’ve done this roundup before--we see you, Blake and Ryan!—but with all the celebrity nuptials that have taken place since, we figured it was time for an update. Afterall, Anna Camp and Skylar Justin tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony with perfect pitch outside on the California coast and Jen and Justin finally tied the knot outdoors. Are we sensing a trend here, Hollywood?   VIDEO: The Real Cost Of Movie Weddings [brightcove:5457469882001 player_1] Oh and we should mention that we totally agree with the whole don’t date your co-workers policy, but there’s an exception to every rule and these aspirational couples prove that what you sow in your professional life can bring you many a blessings for reaping in your personal life. 
Advertisement
Nate Berkus Puts Together A Totally Unfussy Yet Memorable Father’s Day Lunch
Video
Instyle.com Brings You 30 Days Of Weddings
Article
These Frozen Watermelon Pops Are Insanely Easy to Make
Article
You’ll Never Guess What the Next KIND Bar Flavor Might Be
Article
Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: The Chocolate Edition
Gallery
What’s a Valentine’s Day gift that’s casual enough to give to your work bestie, yet extraordinary enough to give to your boo? Chocolate. Here’s a roundup of the most decadent offerings you’ll find this season, from exotic bars from Vietnam to bonafide bon bon boxes filled with a copious amount of flavorful treats. With choices like these, there’s no way you won’t win serious brownie points with the people you love.
Why This Drink May Be the Key to Your Holiday Detox
Article
Shay Mitchell Shares Her Fave L.A. Eateries and What She Indulges In on a Cheat Day
Gallery
Shay Mitchell, actress and Creative Director of the Off The Menu app, tells us where to eat and drink throughout North America. Check back to get her favorite picks in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Canada.
Advertisement
7 Things I Learned from Reese Witherspoon’s Decorator, Mark D. Sikes
Gallery
Reese Witherspoon recently Instagrammed a photo of decorator Mark D. Sikes’s new book with the giddy caption, “So excited about my friend @markdsikes gorgeous design book Can't wait to look at all the beauty this weekend!” and it’s no surprise why. The visual merchandising exec-turned-interior designer, who designed Witherspoon’s own abode and the charming Draper James store (both in Nashville), just released his first book, Beautiful: All-American Decorating and Timeless Style ($30; amazon.com), a beautifully bound volume full of images of aspirational rooms and outdoor escapes that he himself has designed. https://www.instagram.com/p/BJ3ROczA4LX/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon&hl=en Of course we couldn’t wait to get our hands on a copy and once we did, we found that there are a bevy of decor tips within its bound pages that were not only inspiring, but totally doable and applicable for the modern gal. Here are a few of the fun tips we discovered from flipping the pages of Beautiful, below.
Check Out the Best Blush Pink Paints for a Zen Space
Article
Welcome to our Painting 101 series, where we tap the pros to answer your burning questions about paint colors, finishes, and applications. If you have any other questions about decorating, reach out to us here.
This Is the One Thing You Should Always Do Before Painting a Room
Article
Welcome to our Painting 101 series, where we tap the pros to answer your burning questions about paint colors, finishes, and applications. If you have any other questions about decorating, reach out to us here.
Selecting the Right Paint Finish Is Easier Than You Think
Article
Welcome to our Painting 101 series, where we tap the pros to answer your burning questions about paint colors, finishes, and applications. If you have any other questions about decorating, reach out to us here.
You Don't Have to Paint a Room White to Make It Feel Bigger...
Article
Welcome to our Painting 101 series, where we tap the pros to answer your burning questions about paint colors, finishes, and applications. If you have any other questions about decorating, reach out to us here.
14 Things We're Obsessing Over from the NY NOW Gift Show
Gallery
I started off this week spending two full days at the Javits Center—a huge convention center on NYC—to tour NY NOW, the biannual trade show that features bedding, tabletop, gifts, and various decorative objects for the home. For a design lover such as myself, it's hardly a chore getting a first look at all the thoughtful pieces that some of my favorite designers who I have been following for years are showing for the first time. (The most annoying thing about it all is actually getting to and from the venue). And while most years there are some obvious trends, like brass everything one season and wood the other, this show felt a little less as if the majority of vendors were chasing synchronized trends. Instead, these skilled makers seemed like they were letting themselves to do what they do best, whether it's focusing on a specific medium like resin or glass, or coming up with a seriously creative design. Below are a few of my faves from the show this year. 
EyeSwoon's Athena Calderone Shows Us How to Throw an EPIC Summer Soirée
Article
Load More
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com