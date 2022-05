Anne Vorrasi

Tell me if I’m wrong, but the only thing better than a beach picnic in the middle of summer is one at the end of summer. Think about it: all the vacationing bodies are back to school and work, so there is no shortage of prime spots by the water where you can spread out, you can sit in the sun without perspiring, but it’s still warm enough that a dip in the water feels like relief, and we’ll take any excuse to rock a cute cover up . It’s quite possible though, that you’re not a pro at putting together a beachfront picnic, and let’s be honest, less than .01 percent of us are. Good thing then that we were able to find someone who actually knows how to do it right. [tiImage img-pos="1" image_style="684xflex" align="left"] Shanan Campanaro is the founder and creative visionary behind the boho-chic home goods brand Eskayel —and when we say “boho-chic”, we actually mean boho-. Her ethereal, kaleidoscopic patterns took the design industry by storm when she first launched her company a few years ago. Since then, there have been many copy cats who try to emulate her style, but believe us when we say that she is OG. [tiImage img-pos="2" image_style="684xflex" align="left"] When this super cool chick is not holed up in her Brooklyn studio coming out with new products and patterns, she spends a good amount of time entertaining and has perfected the art of throwing a party on the beach, or anywhere for that matter, and she makes sure to consider every aspect from the seating, to music, bust most importantly, the food. "When thinking up a food menu, consider having a nice selection of snacks and starters," she says. "A nice cheese and meat plate (with lots of dips, crackers, olives nuts and fruits and veggies) is always a great idea to ensure that none of your guests get too hungry. Then, lighter dishes like salads or pasta salad are enough." And whatever you do, don't over think the decor. "Its nice to have some flowers and herbs on hand to scatter around and make things look decorated but still effortless."Keep on reading for her checklist of tips and essentials for throwing the perfect picnic on the beach, and use these last warm weekends wisely.