Anne Vorrasi

Want to create something as beautiful and mouthwatering as the cake you see above? For all you aspiring pastry chefs out there, we’ve got a flurry of gadgets to recommend that will take your skills to the next level. As a baking enthusiast and a pastry school grad, here’s a list of the gear that’s used on the regular in my kitchen. Some may be upgrades to what you already have, some will help to optimize the simplest of tasks like scraping a bowl, and others may be used less frequently, but are essential to amping up your presentation. Check out the shopping list below, and to create the beauty above from food stylist Judy Kim, click here.
We’ve over a month away from the spookiest, and what some would argue, the best holiday of the year, Halloween. It’s your chance to let your inner freak flag fly and to be as weird or boring as you want, and no one gets to judge you for it. So, have you decided what you’re going to wear? If not, here are some costume ideas to consider rocking this All Hallow’s Eve. This prediction list of the top 10 Halloween costumes that you’ll see this year was put together by Lyst and Pinterest, so you can assume that it’s pretty accurate. From a scary clown, to a mythical creature, to a Disney Princess, here’s a list of Halloween costumes to get your creative juices flowing. VIDEO: Halloween Cocktails Compilation
Tell me if I’m wrong, but the only thing better than a beach picnic in the middle of summer is one at the end of summer. Think about it: all the vacationing bodies are back to school and work, so there is no shortage of prime spots by the water where you can spread out, you can sit in the sun without perspiring profusely, but it’s still warm enough that a dip in the water feels like relief, and we’ll take any excuse to rock a cute cover up. It’s quite possible though, that you’re not a pro at putting together a beachfront picnic, and let’s be honest, less than .01 percent of us are. Good thing then that we were able to find someone who actually knows how to do it right. [tiImage img-pos="1" image_style="684xflex" align="left"] Shanan Campanaro is the founder and creative visionary behind the boho-chic home goods brand Eskayel—and when we say “boho-chic”, we actually mean boho-CHIC. Her ethereal, kaleidoscopic patterns took the design industry by storm when she first launched her company a few years ago. Since then, there have been many copy cats who try to emulate her style, but believe us when we say that she is OG. [tiImage img-pos="2" image_style="684xflex" align="left"] When this super cool chick is not holed up in her Brooklyn studio coming out with new products and patterns, she spends a good amount of time entertaining and has perfected the art of throwing a party on the beach, or anywhere for that matter, and she makes sure to consider every aspect from the seating, to music, bust most importantly, the food. "When thinking up a food menu, consider having a nice selection of snacks and starters," she says. "A nice cheese and meat plate (with lots of dips, crackers, olives nuts and fruits and veggies) is always a great idea to ensure that none of your guests get too hungry. Then, lighter dishes like salads or pasta salad are enough." And whatever you do, don't over think the decor. "Its nice to have some flowers and herbs on hand to scatter around and make things look decorated but still effortless." VIDEO: Check Out Mindy Kaling's Gorgeous Backyard Makeover Keep on reading for her checklist of tips and essentials for throwing the perfect picnic on the beach, and use these last warm weekends wisely.
With so many factors involved when throwing a wedding, there’s a multitude of ways that couples can really wow their guests. Some choose to go out on their centerpieces, dresses, invitations, or entertainment. While others go above and beyond on, well, everything. One unique way to really elevate your party is to do something special with the ceiling decor. You don’t see this all the time—probably because it can cost you a pretty penny and the logistics of installing something grand can be complicated, and you do have to make sure that nothing lands on your guests’ heads, after all. But if you have the room in your budget for this expense, we say go for it. The impact it’ll have is hard to surpass, no matter how many tiers your cake has or how cool that food truck that rolls up at the end of the night is. Plus, your photos will look in-cre-di-ble. We sought out wedding planner Shannon Leahy for a range of ways that couples can deck out their ceiling decor. Scroll down for some brilliant ideas from someone who knows a thing or two about an impressive overhead setup.
Looking for a festive table setting idea for your July 4th get-together? This Independence Day try the look of gingham. We see the familiar pattern re-emerge in full force every summer season, usually as the backdrop for all our outdoor meals in the form of a picnic blanket or tablecloth, but event designer David Stark makes a case for going all out with this hot weather staple. “Gingham, the ubiquitous plaid that says “summer” is our muse,” he says. “Make it feel fresh and new by pushing pattern-on-pattern, scale and materials.” To create Stark’s charming tablescape, anchor your setting with a classic print tablecloth, and repeat the checkered pattern with plates and napkins. To keep the look balanced, go for neutral cutlery ($75/set; marchsf.com), and a simple rimmed bread plate ($8; canvashomestore.com). The delicate clear glass tumblers ($16; farmhousepottery.com) mimic the shape of the classic red plastic cup and are perfect for everyday use. VIDEO: Watch How to Create Eleni's Artful Splatter Cookies [brightcove:4924716805001 player_1] And for a cute centerpiece that won’t end up in the trash, place potted geranium plants down the middle of the table. Guests can take them home with them, or you can plant them in your garden after! For more gingham goodies, shop the list below. RELATED: Bring the Tassel Trend to Your Tabletop with This Easy, 4-Step DIY from David Stark
Why don't our parties look like this? For most of us, throwing a birthday bash for a two year old involves a few balloons, streamers and a cute cake. But when you are a bonafide mommy blogger like Rachel Parcell of Pink Peonies, you are going all out for your special toddler. Just recently, Parcell curated a gorgeous event to ring in her daughter Isla Rose’s second year of birth and all we can say is, we’re stealing all of her ideas for every birthday, mother’s day, and wedding celebration of ours hereafter. Of course Parcell's Utah home is the perfect backdrop to create one photogenic event, with it's floor to ceiling windows, spacious layout and creamy white walls. And even if ours isn't, we're at least going to try to create something spectacular. Read on to get the blogger's tips on how she threw this fabulous shindig together, including how she pulled off that impressive balloon arch.