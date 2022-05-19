Anna Hecht

Kourtney Kardashian is one devoted mother. She's constantly on the lookout for new reasons to treat her kids and Valentine's Day is no exception. The mama of three—Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2—decided to do a roundup on her app of her favorite Valentine's Day gift picks for kids. Keep scrolling to see what she recommends buying for the little boys and girls in your life.
Advertisement
It's no secret Khloé Kardashian looks better than ever. These days, the youngest Kardashian sis (not including Kendall and Kylie Jenner) is super into fitness—and she's got a super-toned bod to prove it. The always feisty, tell-it-like-it-is "Khlomoney" (as she's sometimes referred) is bursting with confidence since sparking her get-fit flame. And rightly so. With a toned booty and strong body like hers, anyone would be excited to show off his or her hard-earned progress. To see Kardashian's most fabulous moments, keep scrolling through the photos below. Just be warned, these figure-flattering pics of the birthday girl may make you'd wish you'd spent a few more minutes on the StairMaster. Happy birthday, Khloé!
For a few minutes, as models strut down the runway in the season's most glamorous creations, a fashion show becomes a scene of breathtaking perfection. But those who call Fashion Week work will tell you that the lead-up and aftermath can be chaotic, mundane, and downright absurd. We've asked industry pros, from a front-row photographer to a fashion house intern, exactly what the week is like for them. Here, a former fashion editor details the NYFW day she spent as a crasher.
Advertisement
Happy birthday to Kourtney Kardashian! Today, the oldest of the Kardashian sisters turns 38. With her spunky sisters by her side, Kourtney and the rest of her family have dominated pop culture since emerging on the reality TV scene back in 2007. Perhaps what we love most about the Kardashian clan is their tendency to take things to the next level. Between their jet-setter lifestyles, extravagant parties, on-screen family drama, luxury vacations, and endless projects, the family has a go-big-or-go-home mentality. And, we aren't referring to their famously full derrières—though they frequently make headlines too. Speaking of behinds, this birthday beauty is not without her family's signature Kardashian curves, which she frequently showcases on Instagram. In barely-there bikinis, Kourtney regularly snaps her incredible post-baby bod since having her three kids: Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. To see for yourself, we rounded up Kourtney's best bikini moments in the photos below.