Ann Jacoby

The puff-sleeve trend goes way back. And when I say way back, I'm thinking long before Alexis Carrington wore it on Dynasty in the '80s. Think further back to the late 1800s during the Victorian era when ladies wore corseted dresses with exaggerated sleeves. It's proof that nothing's truly new and everything gets recycled over and over again. But the latest variations, obviously, have been refreshed with modern silhouettes and finishes that are much easier to wear. Discover our favorite puff-sleeve blouses on the internet ahead. VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe For Under $1,000
It’s week 102 of winter (or at least feels like it), and you just can’t be bothered to think up new outfits. Once you’ve mastered the whole layering-without-looking-like-a-marshallow thing, where do you go from there? Do you just give in and go all Heattech all the time? Have no fear, InStyle.com is here. We’ve got styling tips that basically no extra thought and will instantly breathe new life into your winter wardrobe. This season can be long, cold, and dull, but your clothing doesn't have to be!
Transitioning from hot summer days to cooler fall weather may leave you seasonally confused in the fashion department. As we piece together a transitional wardrobe and try to make our warm-weather purchases work well into the next season, we find ourselves mulling over what to wear every morning as we scan our closets. VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear a Denim Jacket [brightcove:4888935228001 player_1] RELATED: 10 Fall Staples to Wear to a Pumpkin Patch Here's one thing we can tell you: A great denim jacket is the answer to fall's ever-confusing weather. Hot tip: Opt for an oversize fit that will allow you to layer with hoodies and chunky sweaters, keeping you comfortable as the temps continue to drop. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorites that will have you set to step out your door all fall long!
We are on a mission to help you find the most flattering denim ever. That means searching everywhere and polling our team of experts on how to find the best fit for every body type—from fuller thighs, to round tummies, to big butts. So, what's next? Long torsos. Women with long torsos have a longer midsection, which makes finding a well-fitted denim to sit comfortably on your hips hard to come by. Your best bet? Lucky Brand, 7 For All Mankind, and AG are will be your go-tos.
Attention! Get your kirakira+ app ready because the sequin looks walking the Paris runways will make for the most epic sparkle-filled Instagram story of the season. Designers showed an affinity for sequins earlier this year during New York Fashion Week's fall 2017 shows, and the flame has not burned out just yet as more sparkle continues to shine on runways like Christian Dior, Balmain, and Saint Laurent this week. The Balmain army alone gave us plenty of glitter, including a fully encrusted skirt and blazer combo, while Saint Laurent similarly amped up the drama with an intricately embellished minidress. Dries Van Noten gave way to a softer approach with sequins in the prettiest hues dispersed among lady-like midiskirts. And Paco Rabanne's second-skin nude and silver sequin dress made us want to wear it to a '70s disco. Whatever you fancy, there's plenty of sparkle to go around. Scroll ahead to see more of our favorite sequin looks from Paris Fashion Week!
With the end of summer quickly approaching, you might have chunky knits and fall boots on the brain. Or if you're like us, you're taking every last minute to soak up the summer sun and guzzle a few more glasses of rosé. To give the season a proper farewell, we searched for our favorite white fashion finds that will keep you looking fresh through Labor Day and beyond (yes, winter whites is a thing!). Need a chic pair of slides, crisp blazer, or wide-leg jean? All (and more) await you below!
Shopping on a student budget can be tricky. We've been there, done that, and can feel your pain. But just because you're watching your spending doesn't mean you have to compromise your style. You deserve a treat every once and a while, and we've found a handful of brands that would agree. The stores below offer student discounts either online, in-store, or both! Browse through for sweet deals that will keep you and your wallet feeling good!
Back-to-school season means it's time to bring out all those tried and true blue jeans. You know the ones—your go-to denim pieces that are the first thing you reach for in the morning when racing against the clock to get to homeroom on time. Introduce a few new styles into your collection this school year with the denim trends you'll be seeing everywhere come the fall. From eye-catching embroidery to pops of color to Gigi-inspired oversized jackets, we've got your denim needs covered!
Whoever said less is more clearly hasn't tried her hand at the maximalist trend. Designers went into overdrive for fall collections with bold graphic patterns. Lots of them! This trend is the perfect excuse to kick things up a notch. Simply add graphic designs and wallpaper prints to an already existing wardrobe of basics for an instant fashion update. Your favorite white button-down? Swap it for one with a quirky print! Go ahead, you can wear your heart on your sleeve; or your stars, stripes, and flowers! (And if you're looking for a pair of maximalist earrings to go with your look, we've got you covered there, too.) For more stories like this, pick up InStyle's September issue, on newsstands, on[tempo-ecommerce src="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0742NGDBN?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B0742NGDBN&tag=instycom00-20&ascsubtag=25454429b91b7043c5cf8ed555c0426a" rel="sponsored" target="_blank">digital download now.
It's the night before your first day of school. Your alarm is set and your backpack is fully stocked with new supplies. But what are you going to wear? It's arguably one of the biggest questions to ask yourself before reuniting with your classmates and walking down those hallways again after months of summertime bliss. Luckily, we've thought this through and found the stand-out accessories and head-turning fashion you'll need to make this school year your best year yet. Scroll through to see what passed our test!
A new school year calls for wardrobe updates, and what better way to beat those end-of-summer blues than with some retail therapy? VIDEO: Michelle Obama writes college recommendation letter for Blackish actress [brightcove:5357946528001 player_1] First lesson of the year: trends that are both fashion-forward and comfortable are the perfect equation to make any 8 a.m. class a bit more bearable. Try your hand at pajama-inspired blouses or bomber-and-hoodie combos for major extra credit. Looking to make a memorable first impression? Update the old collared shirt and trouser with a quirky polo and tailored pants. Follow these style tips, and you'll go straight to the head of the class in no time!
It's easy to fall into a comfortable pattern of wearing black and neutrals every day, but why not break old habits and take the color wheel for a spin? Mixing bold shades is an instant trick to re-energize your wardrobe, making it feel fresh and modern. We've turned to street style pros for a medley of combos that make a strong case for a technicolor closet. Get inspired and shop our take on envelope-pushing combinations below! VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming - Summer Style Tips from Games of Thrones Star Sophie Turner [brightcove:5413440924001 player_1]
It's a beautiful thing when your clothes work double duty for you - think a crisp, white linen blouse tucked into your favorite pair of jeans one moment that easily transitions into a breezy cover-up to wear poolside the next. The key to this is finding an item that offers enough coverage to wear day-to-day but is also light-weight, comfortable, and gives off a summery vibe. Check out our specially picked pieces below for inspiration!
If there's anything we learned from Carrie Bradshaw, it's that a woman has the right to shoes! If you fully support that statement but aren't exactly thrilled about spending a Manolo Blahnik budget, no need to worry. We've got you covered with options to take you through summer that are both cheap and chic. So go ahead, treat your feet without breaking the bank.
There are few prints that are more of a summer classic than gingham. A simple blouse in the fun print leaves us daydreaming about laid-back warm-weather picnics with friends or a cheeky, off-the-shoulder dress fuels our inner Brigitte Bardot. Lucky for us, gingham is one of the biggest prints this summer, so it's time to stock up on your own collection of the playful pattern. Check out our picks for must-have gingham pieces to add to your closet.
Even though we don’t believe that silly rule about not wearing white after Labor Day (after all, nothing is chicer than winter whites!), something feels so right about sporting a white ensemble in the summer. Whether you work the cool shade into an outfit with a fun accessory or go the full head-to-toe monochromatic route, wearing white is a simple way to instantly spruce up your look. We’ve rounded up the basics you’ll need for a sleek, summer-ready wardrobe.
Settling on a meaningful present for the woman who literally gifted you your life can be pretty daunting. But if her favorite way to relax is curled up with a good read, it doesn't need to be. We've got some thoughtful suggestions to make her "me time" even better: buy her a monthly subscription to a book of the month service, a fabulous tote for lugging novels on the go, or chic bookends to spruce up her home library. Whatever you decide on, just make sure it's as special as she is!
Styling note: jeans pair really well with tweed jackets and quilted leather bags. Celebs came out last night to celebrate the launch of Chanel's new Gabrielle bag, and we couldn't help but notice the denim outfits giving us cool-girl envy. We're crushing on Kiernan Shipka's sleek kick flares accessorized with a metallic bag and punchy red lip. See the other party-goers below that got the denim memo and rocked it.