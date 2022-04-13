Ann Jacoby

Styling note: jeans pair really well with tweed jackets and quilted leather bags. Celebs came out last night to celebrate the launch of Chanel's new Gabrielle bag, and we couldn't help but notice the denim outfits giving us cool-girl envy. We're crushing on Kiernan Shipka's sleek kick flares accessorized with a metallic bag and punchy red lip. See the other party-goers below that got the denim memo and rocked it.