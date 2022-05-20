Angelique Serrano
I Worked Out My Face For a Month and This is What Happened
Plus, everything else you need to know about Hollywood's latest beauty fad.
Lady Gaga's Makeup Artist on Creating a Stage Look and Sweat-Proofing Everything
"She likes the grit; she likes [her makeup] to feel like an emotion," says Sarah Tanno.
Leslie Mann Shares What Products She Has Stood Behind For 20 Years
Mann may eventually give up on trying to dye her hair from home, but she will never let go of her beloved Dior power.
Shailene Woodley Got Her Sense of Style — and Drinking MO — From Paris
Woodley's wisdom? Reduce waste with hand-me-down beauty products; find inspiration — any time of day — with a sip of scotch.
These Products Will Save Your Hair If You're Ditching Heat During Quarantine
This summer, take a no-sweat approach to your hair and let it air-dry with one of these multipurpose stylers.
All the Celebrity Beauty Pros Giving Their Expert Tips Away for Free on Instagram
Top wellness and beauty experts share their thoughts on how to take care and carry on.
163 Award-Winning Beauty Products You'll Want to Get Your Hands On
Whatever your beauty needs, we’ve got a pro-approved product waiting for you.
Hairstylist to the Stars Nikki Nelms's Hair Kit Is Anything But Conventional
She once glued googly-eyes to Janelle Monáe's hair, but you'll want to try her tips and tricks on your everyday looks too.
How Motherhood Changed My Beauty Routine
Angelique Serrano is InStyle's beauty director and mother to toddler Livia Noelle.
Why I Put On Makeup Right Before Giving Birth
The Invisible Sunscreen You’ve Been Waiting For Is Here
Gwen Stefani Reveals Her Go-To Red Lipstick—And Worst-Ever Beauty Disaster
Beauty Boss: The Tough Lessons Michael Kors Learned on His Way to the Top
Welcome to Beauty Boss, a reoccurring series in which we spotlight the power players driving the beauty world forward. Consider this your chance to steal their get-ahead secrets, and grow from the real-life lessons they’ve learned on the job.
Jessica Alba's Secrets to Perfect Skin
Make This One Change and Get Better Skin
The Best SPF for People Who Hate Wearing Sunscreen
This is the Makeup Palette Beauty Editors Fight Over
This Trick Will Change the Way You Apply Eyeliner
Asked and Answered: Should You Apply Eyeliner or Eye Shadow First?
You’ve likely heard conflicting advice in this department, so we’re here to offer the ultimate consult and settle this debate once and for all.
I Swear By: Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
4 Things to Do Before Getting Bangs
Hitman: Agent 47's Hannah Ware on Zachary Quinto: "He'd Step Out of a Car and People Would Just Go Crazy"
Inside the September issue of InStyle, on newsstands now, London-born actress Hannah Ware models the season's boldest beauty looks. Below is an excerpt of her conversation from her interview. To read the full feature, pick up the September issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.
Five Seconds to Smoky Eyes
The One Mistake You're Probably Making With Your Blush
Try This Easy DIY Scrub from Courteney Cox's Skin Care Pro
