Plus, everything else you need to know about Hollywood's latest beauty fad.
Advertisement
"She likes the grit; she likes [her makeup] to feel like an emotion," says Sarah Tanno.
Mann may eventually give up on trying to dye her hair from home, but she will never let go of her beloved Dior power.
Woodley's wisdom? Reduce waste with hand-me-down beauty products; find inspiration — any time of day — with a sip of scotch.
This summer, take a no-sweat approach to your hair and let it air-dry with one of these multipurpose stylers.
Top wellness and beauty experts share their thoughts on how to take care and carry on.
Whatever your beauty needs, we’ve got a pro-approved product waiting for you.
Advertisement
She once glued googly-eyes to Janelle Monáe's hair, but you'll want to try her tips and tricks on your everyday looks too.
Angelique Serrano is InStyle's beauty director and mother to toddler Livia Noelle.