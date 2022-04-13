Angela Salazar

Advertisement
Each week, we bring you our editor-curated “watch list,” filled with all the quirky hidden gems, salacious reality stars, comedy geniuses, and award-worthy newcomers that have us binge-watching and setting our DVRs. We hope this weekly list will help broaden your viewing horizons and fill you with escapist joy. Happy watching!
If there’s one show worthy of your Friday night, it’s Transparent. Those who caught the Emmy Awards last weekend probably recall Jeffrey Tambor’s heartfelt acceptance speech when he took home the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series trophy for his role as Maura Pfefferman, a trans woman, on Amazon’s hit show. (In his speech, Tambor called upon the entertainment industry to “give transgender talent a chance.”) Season three of Transparent debuts today, and there’s no better time to get your binge-watch on than right now. We got the inside scoop on the new season, straight from Tambor and co-star Gaby Hoffmann, who plays Maura’s daughter Ali on the show, when they stopped by InStyle’s portrait studio at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. Whether you’re new to the show, or have been eagerly anticipating its return, here are the three reasons why you should catch up and tune in tonight.
