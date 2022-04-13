Angela Matusik

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
InStyle
InStyle
News
Fashion
All Fashion
Clothing
Accessories
Street Style
Look of the Day
Fashion Week
Future Of Fashion
Celebrity
All Celebrity
Awards and Events
Celebrity Transformations
Beauty
All Beauty
Makeup
Best Beauty Buys
Health & Fitness
Skincare
Hair
All Hair
Celeb Hairstyles
Color Ideas
Long Hairstyles
Medium Hairstyles
Short Hairstyles
All Natural
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Astrology
Travel
Weddings
Books
Food and Drink
Home and Decorating
Well Well Well
Politics & Social Issues
All Politics & Social Issues
Joe Biden
Jill Biden
Kamala Harris
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Career
Pop Culture and Entertainment
About InStyle
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
Login
Close this dialog window
Explore InStyle
InStyle
InStyle
Search
Explore
Explore
If the Coastal Grandmother Trend Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?
If the Coastal Grandmother Trend Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?
It's just as comfy but a tad more exciting.
Read More
It Seems Like Everyone Has False Lashes These Days — Here's Why
It Seems Like Everyone Has False Lashes These Days — Here's Why
There's a reason why they're trending.
Read More
8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists
8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists
The pros are weighing in on this trick, celeb-loved trend.
Read More
News
Fashion
Fashion
See All Fashion
This Easy Guide Is the Trick to Finding Your Signature Fashion Color
This Easy Guide Is the Trick to Finding Your Signature Fashion Color
It's all about your skin's undertones.
Clothing
Accessories
Street Style
Look of the Day
Fashion Week
Future Of Fashion
Celebrity
Celebrity
See All Celebrity
The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Scream Gilded Age
The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Scream
Gilded Age
Big hair, tiaras, and gold lids — oh my!
Awards and Events
Celebrity Transformations
Beauty
Beauty
See All Beauty
The Dos and Don'ts of Mixing Skincare Ingredients
The Dos and Don'ts of Mixing Skincare Ingredients
Plus, when and how to use them.
Makeup
Best Beauty Buys
Health & Fitness
Skincare
Hair
Hair
See All Hair
How to Get the Wet Look Without Making Your Hair Feel Crunchy
How to Get the Wet Look Without Making Your Hair Feel Crunchy
It's really quite simple.
Celeb Hairstyles
Color Ideas
Long Hairstyles
Medium Hairstyles
Short Hairstyles
All Natural
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
The One Nail Polish Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Taurus Season — and Why
The One Nail Polish Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Taurus Season — and Why
Leos should wear glitter, of course.
Astrology
Travel
Weddings
Books
Food and Drink
Home and Decorating
Well Well Well
Politics & Social Issues
Politics & Social Issues
See All Politics & Social Issues
50 Badass Change Makers
50 Badass Change Makers
The world may feel heavy at the start of 2022, but this list of change makers has us optimistic for brighter days to come.
Joe Biden
Jill Biden
Kamala Harris
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Career
Pop Culture and Entertainment
About InStyle
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Angela Matusik
Angela Matusik
Share
Angela Matusik
Village Fete Lead
Google Unveils Tilt Brush and Turns Brooklyn Partygoers into Virtual Artists
Article
Advertisement
Drew Barrymore InStyle VR header
InStyle Virtual And Drew Barrymore Take You Inside Our November Cover Shoot Like Never Before
Article
Jon Stewart - InStyl May 1995
#TBT: Helping Jon Stewart Decorate His Bachelor Pad in 1995
Article
Molly Shannon
Molly Shannon Is in a Very Sad Movie and Couldn't Be Happier About It
Article
Lily Tomlin, Tribeca Film Festival
Lily Tomlin, Star of Netflix’s Grace & Frankie, Will Make You Excited About Being Over 70
Article
zosia mamet
My Tribeca Film Fest: Zosia Mamet on Swearing, Eyeliner, and Co-Star Jessica Biel
Article
Bobby Cannavale
My SXSW: Bobby Cannavale Talks Mixing Work and Romance
Article
Advertisement
sxsw
6 Things We're Super-Excited for at SXSW 2015
Article
Sofia Boutella Premiere Diary
Kingsman Star Sofia Boutella Shares Her Premiere Night Photo Diary
Article
Bobby Cannavale
My SXSW: Bobby Cannavale Talks Mixing Work and Romance
Article
sxsw
6 Things We're Super-Excited for at SXSW 2015
Article
Sofia Boutella Premiere Diary
Kingsman Star Sofia Boutella Shares Her Premiere Night Photo Diary
Article
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham Mixes Film, Sex, and Politics at Sundance Film Fest
Article
Sundance Beauty: Products We Pack for Long Days in a Cold Mountain Town
Article
Advertisement
Anne Hathaway Takes Over InStyle's Instagram
Anne Hathaway Takes Over InStyle’s Instagram Feed for One Very Busy Day
Article
Angela Bassett
For First-Time Director Angela Bassett, Whitney Is a Love Story
Article
Jennifer Lawrence
Red Carpet How To: Making Your Glam Makeup Last 12 Hours
Article
Downton Abbey Season 5 premiere
Downton Abbey Returns: The Roaring '20s Are Getting Randy
Article
DIY Dip-Dyed Sweater
Editor's Picks Gift Guide: What Angela Matusik Is Giving (and Hoping to Receive!)
Gallery
For the holidays, we asked our editors to tell us what they're coveting for Christmas—and what they're planning on giving to all the special people in their life. Click through the gallery for some major seasonal inspiration from
InStyle'
s executive editor of digital, Angela Matusik.
PHOTOS: Editors' Picks Gift Guide: Executive Editor Angela Matusik's Holiday Must-Haves
Harrison Ford's 72nd birthday
Happy 72nd Birthday to Harrison Ford (Here's Hoping the Leg Heals Fast)!
Article
John Waters
From Sleep-Deprived Truckers to Fashion Stars, John Waters Knows How to Woo an Audience
Article
Advertisement
Emily Mortimer
Emily Mortimer, Star of HBO's Doll & Em, Explains The Perils and Joys Of Working With a BFF
Article
game-of-thrones-sxsw
SXSW Style: "I Brought 4 Pairs of Louboutins" Says Game Of Thrones Star
Article
instyle-google-hangout
Should J. Law Wear Dior Again? What Hue Should Lupita Rock? Join Our #OscarsDressDebate!
Article
Honey Month
All The Buzz: 10 Sweet Ways To Celebrate National Honey Month
Article
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
InStyle
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.instyle.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.