Andrea Cheng

On music's biggest night, the only thing more exciting than finding out who won the Record of the Year is who is wearing who, or in some cases, what, because one thing's for sure: Grammys fashion is not for the faint of heart. That's why we dug into our archives in search for the craziest, most risqué looks to have ever graced the Grammys red carpet, from 1995 on. From Mary J. Blige's wild leopard-print (on her hood—and tunic—and pants) in 1996 to Lady Gaga's theatrical Giorgio Armani micro-dress (not to mention, her intergalactic headpiece by milliner Philip Treacy) in 2010 to Lady Gaga again in 2016, who wore a spectacular Marc Jacobs design that paid tribute to the late David Bowie. As we brace ourselves with more outrageousness at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, we're taking a look back at our favorite jaw-dropping moments from Grammys past.
As much as we love denim cut-offs—aka the quintessential summer staple—they're not without their own set of problems. In fact, shopping for them is almost as difficult as looking for that elusive pair of perfect jeans. Some aren't high waisted enough; others are too low. And why is it that nearly every pair of cut-offs we've come across are cut obscenely short? We've found that it's much easier to take matters into your own hands, because, tbh, summer is too short to waste it on a lost cause. DIYing your dream pair of cut-offs starts with jeans that not only you can bear to part with, but ones with a waistline you like. Perhaps it's a pair with a silhouette you never truly, madly, deeply loved (which is a shame—as the great Marie Kondo would say, everything you should own should spark joy), or maybe you always secretly felt that the pair had a better chance at fulfilling its denim destiny as shorts. Whatever the case, once you've found these jeans that you can chop, scroll through for an easy four-step guide on how to turn them into shorts. VIDEO: How to Cut Jeans Into Shorts
The Golden Globes (or any awards show, really) can be counted on to deliver a parade of show-stopping, jaw-dropping gowns. And while we always love classic elegance, there's something refreshing about seeing a star eschew that kind of sartorial safety in favor for something a smidge more daring. That's why we dug through the Golden Globes archives and rounded up A-list risk-takers who deserve some recognition. Last year, Alison Brie traded in a glamorous gown for a killer Vassilis Zoulias jumpsuit that came with a dramatic full skirt. In 2016, Brie Larson stepped out of her comfort zone by piling on the shine in a mega-watt glitter number by Calvin Klein collection. Even as far back as 2003, Sarah Jessica Parker caused mayhem when she went for a Jørgen Simonsen corset and Dior Homme pants by Hedi Slimane. We can't wait to see what kind of bold looks the 2019 Golden Globes nominees will be bringing this Sunday (8 p.m. EST, Jan. 6 on NBC). But in the meantime, scroll through to see the stars who have upped the risk factor over the years. VIDEO: The Best Moments from InStyle's 2019 Golden Globes Elevator
There's something so comforting about classic fashion pairings, like sweaters and skirts, or a white tee and jeans (they serve as the backbone to any number of everyday uniforms, after all). But instead of relying on the standard fare for fall, drum up unpredictability with runway-inspired combos you wouldn't think to try. Surprising, yes, but unwearable, they are not. From snakeskin mixed with plaid to layering your camisole over a sweater dress, read on to find out how to pull off five unexpected pairings. VIDEO: 4 Fashionable Accessory Rental Services Shop our five pairings below.
Your Valentine's Day date is probably going to involve food. Maybe even a bottle(s) of wine. And you'll definitely be surrounded by heart motifs, bouquets, lovey-dovey-ness from couples who think PDA is socially acceptable (it's not), and lots of reds and pinks. What's less certain: what you're going to wear. That's why we rounded up the chicest date-night dresses to wear for whatever plans take place, and since we're all about equality here, we found options that ring in under $200, so you have some cash left over to split the bill. From flouncy-hem silhouettes to floral-strewn numbers to slinky little slips, scroll through to shop 14 dresses for Feb. 14. Shop the 14 below.
We were hit with what seemed like a tidal wave of decades-old nostalgia this year, which included the '80s-beloved perm making a modern comeback, the major '90s takeover on the fashion front (thanks to your fave celebs like Bella Hadid and T. Swift), and Milan Fashion Week's relentless ode to the '70s. In keeping with the theme, we thought it was fitting to take a look back at the most fashion-forward '80s and '90s films for Halloween costume inspiration. We started with Cher Horowitz (as if we would leave her out!) from Clueless and pieced together her look, from her iconic little red dress to her retro cell phone. Next, we switched gears and tapped a darker side with Mia Wallace's look from the Quentin Tarantino's black comedy Pulp Fiction. RELATED: Buy Now, Scare Later: 5 Fall Fashion Buys That Double as Halloween Costumes From Julia Roberts’s scandalous cutout dress in Pretty Woman to Molly Ringwald's memorable pink bridesmaid dress in Sixteen Candles, take a look at all the iconic costumes that we've shopped out. Take a walk through cinematic history and consider this an homage to the greatest in movie costumes.