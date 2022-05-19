Andrea Cheng
From 1995 to Now: The Wildest Grammy Gowns Ever
Gallery
On music's biggest night, the only thing more exciting than finding out who won the Record of the Year is who is wearing who, or in some cases, what, because one thing's for sure: Grammys fashion is not for the faint of heart. That's why we dug into our archives in search for the craziest, most risqué looks to have ever graced the Grammys red carpet, from 1995 on. From Mary J. Blige's wild leopard-print (on her hood—and tunic—and pants) in 1996 to Lady Gaga's theatrical Giorgio Armani micro-dress (not to mention, her intergalactic headpiece by milliner Philip Treacy) in 2010 to Lady Gaga again in 2016, who wore a spectacular Marc Jacobs design that paid tribute to the late David Bowie.  As we brace ourselves with more outrageousness at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, we're taking a look back at our favorite jaw-dropping moments from Grammys past.
You'll Never Run Out of Solutions for How to Tie a Scarf with This Easy Guide
Gallery
These quick GIFs will show you drape, knot, and twist winter's favorite accessory like a pro.
This Easy Guide Is the Trick to Finding Your Signature Fashion Color
Article
It's all about your skin's undertones.
How to Cut Old Jeans Into the Perfect Pair of Denim Shorts
Gallery
As much as we love denim cut-offs—aka the quintessential summer staple—they're not without their own set of problems. In fact, shopping for them is almost as difficult as looking for that elusive pair of perfect jeans. Some aren't high waisted enough; others are too low. And why is it that nearly every pair of cut-offs we've come across are cut obscenely short? We've found that it's much easier to take matters into your own hands, because, tbh, summer is too short to waste it on a lost cause. DIYing your dream pair of cut-offs starts with jeans that not only you can bear to part with, but ones with a waistline you like. Perhaps it's a pair with a silhouette you never truly, madly, deeply loved (which is a shame—​as the great Marie Kondo would say, everything you should own should spark joy), or maybe you always secretly felt that the pair had a better chance at fulfilling its denim destiny as shorts. Whatever the case, once you've found these jeans that you can chop, scroll through for an easy four-step guide on how to turn them into shorts.  VIDEO: How to Cut Jeans Into Shorts
The Riskiest Golden Globes Gowns Ever
Gallery
The Golden Globes (or any awards show, really) can be counted on to deliver a parade of show-stopping, jaw-dropping gowns. And while we always love classic elegance, there's something refreshing about seeing a star eschew that kind of sartorial safety in favor for something a smidge more daring. That's why we dug through the Golden Globes archives and rounded up A-list risk-takers who deserve some recognition. Last year, Alison Brie traded in a glamorous gown for a killer Vassilis Zoulias jumpsuit that came with a dramatic full skirt. In 2016, Brie Larson stepped out of her comfort zone by piling on the shine in a mega-watt glitter number by Calvin Klein collection. Even as far back as 2003, Sarah Jessica Parker caused mayhem when she went for a Jørgen Simonsen corset and Dior Homme pants by Hedi Slimane. We can't wait to see what kind of bold looks the 2019 Golden Globes nominees will be bringing this Sunday (8 p.m. EST, Jan. 6 on NBC). But in the meantime, scroll through to see the stars who have upped the risk factor over the years. VIDEO: The Best Moments from InStyle's 2019 Golden Globes Elevator
5 Unexpected Fashion Pairings To Try This Fall
Gallery
There's something so comforting about classic fashion pairings, like sweaters and skirts, or a white tee and jeans (they serve as the backbone to any number of everyday uniforms, after all). But instead of relying on the standard fare for fall, drum up unpredictability with runway-inspired combos you wouldn't think to try. Surprising, yes, but unwearable, they are not. From snakeskin mixed with plaid to layering your camisole over a sweater dress, read on to find out how to pull off five unexpected pairings. VIDEO: 4 Fashionable Accessory Rental Services Shop our five pairings below.
The 14 Prettiest (But Not Cheesy) Valentine's Day Dresses Under $200
Gallery
Your Valentine's Day date is probably going to involve food. Maybe even a bottle(s) of wine. And you'll definitely be surrounded by heart motifs, bouquets, lovey-dovey-ness from couples who think PDA is socially acceptable (it's not), and lots of reds and pinks. What's less certain: what you're going to wear. That's why we rounded up the chicest date-night dresses to wear for whatever plans take place, and since we're all about equality here, we found options that ring in under $200, so you have some cash left over to split the bill. From flouncy-hem silhouettes to floral-strewn numbers to slinky little slips, scroll through to shop 14 dresses for Feb. 14. Shop the 14 below. 
Fashion Flashback! Dress Up In '80s and '90s Movies-Inspired Costumes for Halloween
Gallery
We were hit with what seemed like a tidal wave of decades-old nostalgia this year, which included the '80s-beloved perm making a modern comeback, the major '90s takeover on the fashion front (thanks to your fave celebs like Bella Hadid and T. Swift), and Milan Fashion Week's relentless ode to the '70s. In keeping with the theme, we thought it was fitting to take a look back at the most fashion-forward '80s and '90s films for Halloween costume inspiration. We started with Cher Horowitz (as if we would leave her out!) from Clueless and pieced together her look, from her iconic little red dress to her retro cell phone. Next, we switched gears and tapped a darker side with Mia Wallace's look from the Quentin Tarantino's black comedy Pulp Fiction. RELATED: Buy Now, Scare Later: 5 Fall Fashion Buys That Double as Halloween Costumes From Julia Roberts’s scandalous cutout dress in Pretty Woman to Molly Ringwald's memorable pink bridesmaid dress in Sixteen Candles, take a look at all the iconic costumes that we've shopped out. Take a walk through cinematic history and consider this an homage to the greatest in movie costumes.
Celebrate Angelina Jolie's Birthday with Her Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
Article
How to Find the Pair of Vintage Levi's Jeans That Fit You Best
Article
Designers' Firsts: Zac Posen Remembers His First-Ever NYFW Show
Article
Designers' Firsts: Prabal Gurung on the Hardest Lesson He's Ever Learned
Article
Designers' Firsts: Jonathan Simkhai on When He Knew He Wanted to Be a Designer
Article
Designers' Firsts: Delpozo's Josep Font Recalls the First Thing He Ever Designed
Article
Designers' Firsts: Thakoon Reveals the First Celebrity Who Ever Wore His Designs
Article
The Shoes Fashion Girls Wear During NYFW in the Winter
Gallery
Your weather report from InStyle (OK, from the Weather Channel): Winter Storm Niko is expected to touch down tomorrow, aka the first official day of New York Fashion Week (as it always does, it seems). Expected transportation delays and abject misery aside, the most pressing dilemma we're currently facing is: What's the appropriate footwear here? What do you wear to trudge through the gross slush of N.Y.C. streets as you navigate your way from show to show? We asked six industry insiders (ie major fashion week players) to share the shoes they're planning to wear during NYFW in the winter.
Ariana Grande Debuts a New Edgy Look for Her Dangerous Woman Tour
Gallery
Meet the new Ariana Grande. For her Dangerous Woman world tour, which kicked off on Friday in Phoenix, Ariz. and will run until June 17 in Italy, the pop princess shed her usual on-stage constants (though not completely; don't worry, her high pony is still there)—you know, the flirty skirts, the cutesy, girly aesthetic—and found a new look in streetwear. "It's about making an adult Ariana, marrying her silhouette with what's happening in fashion right now, so a big theme is sportswear—everything is oversized, there are straps everywhere, and cool hardware," says designer Bryan Hearns, who worked closely with Grande's stylist Law Roach to whip up two of the five looks for the tour. "It's definitely more edgy, it's more adult, but still playful and young." He compares her new style with Rihanna's, a vibe that's more cool and relaxed, versus something "done." There are sporty crop tops styled with baggy pants that's reminiscent of TLC in the '90s (aka her new preferred silhouette), monochromatic outfits in neutral shades (white, gray, and black mostly), and a mix of buzzy labels layered in, including Balenciaga, Off-White, and Vetements. "Even the way the music is cut, it's very different," Hearns goes on to say. "It's not like the original songs, it's more trap. There's a good mix to it." What he definitely wanted to steer clear of: high-shine sequins, over-the-top embellishment—basically, any form of flashiness typically found in traditional performance-wear. He pauses. "Well, there is one look, where she's wearing a huge diamond choker," he says. "But it's done in a very chic way—really modern." He's talking about the opening look, which was a nod to her old aesthetic. Inspired by Audrey Hepburn, the look features a high-neck bodysuit with a half skirt that sits on top—a look that he designed the day before the show. "I flew out the day before, and we were told to create a new look," Hearns says. "I slept for four hours. It was stressful, but it was exciting. It was awesome." From sketch to stage, see Grande's Dangerous Woman looks, below.
The 10 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in February (Because We Definitely Are)
Gallery
Congrats to us all—we made it through January, the coldest month of the year! And now we're onto the second coldest month of year! But now that spring finally feels like it's somewhat within reach, it's giving us fever dreams of warm weather, and as such, warm-weather purchases, like a punchy red bag, crisp white sneakers, checked blazers, and darling knotted kitten heels. But then there are some of us who are still making practical purchases—OK, it's just me and my suede boots. Find out to see what you should be buying this month, because we definitely are.
7 Snacks Fashion Girls Eat (and the Clutches to Carry Them In)
Gallery
Yes, fashion girls eat. And no, it's not just lettuce or carrots. Or, I don't know, some vegetable-fruit-hybrid juice (isn't drinking a meal a form of eating?). But during New York Fashion Week—or any of the weeks that make up Fashion Month—we can't even do that, because there's just no time for food when there are fashion shows to attend, celebrities to greet (slash, casually ignore), and street-style photographers to pretend to hurry past.  But in all seriousness, when you're on your eighth show of the day and it's only 2 p.m., the only thing that will save you from fading is a snack—a chic one, of course. And most importantly, one that you can conveniently stow in your teeny-tiny clutch and sneak a bite between shows. You're probably wondering: What are chic snacks? Well, keep reading to find out, along with the clutches to house them. 
What to Wear to a Super Bowl Party
Article
The $0 Trick to Removing Salt Stains from Your Shoes
Article
16 Chic Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for the Lady in Your Life
Gallery
It doesn't matter how you actually feel about Valentine's Day. You could be a pessimist and believe it's a made-up commercial-driven holiday or you could be a hopeless romantic and think of it as a celebration of true love. Regardless of which camp you fall in, the fact of the matter is this: You have to get your significant other a present. It's just how life works. It's how relationships work. And to ensure a healthy relationship? The perfect gift to give on Valentine's Day, which we've found. Sixteen of them, in fact. From sleek Sylvain le Hen fashion barrettes to chic coffee table books, we compiled the ultimate V-Day gift guide that she will love.
87-Year-Old Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Makes His Modeling Debut
Article
15 Stunning Backstage Photos from the Chanel Haute Couture Show
Gallery
Warning: Brace yourself for an overwhelming amount of prettiness. Couture Fashion Week may be over, but these behind-the-scenes images from backstage at Chanel Haute Couture's spring 2017 show are so over-the-top incredible, it's worth the revisit. In case you forgot: Lily-Rose Depp had the honor of being the Chanel Couture bride. And while the sweeping pale-pink dress that featured a mille-feuille of tiered ruffles was stunning from afar, it's—surprise!—even better up close (and a thousand times more in person). Also beautiful up close: feather detailing that was painstakingly embroidered on one by one, and the thousands of shiny, glittery paillettes and beads. In short, it's a lot of very pretty people wearing a lot of very pretty clothes. Take a look and see for yourself.
Opening Ceremony Designs Ballet Costumes Like You've Never Seen Before
Gallery
"How did they get all these fashion people to see the ballet?" remarked my seatmate. I would argue, who wouldn't want to see the ballet? But that's besides the point. She's talking about editors seated in every direction I turn and the stars peppered throughout the audience (I spot Meg Ryan two rows ahead of me, Leigh Lezark at the corner of my eye, and I know Solange and Maggie Gyllenhaal are around somewhere). But the answer to her question was actually quite very simple: Everyone wanted to see Opening Ceremony's collaboration with choreographer Justin Peck of the New York City Ballet on Saturday night. In another one of its famous unconventional moves, the contemporary-cool brand had decided to give up its New York Fashion Week spot and instead, host a night at the ballet, held at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch theater, where showgoers were treated to two rather traditional ballet performances—Fearful Symmetries and The Shimmering Asphalt—and one unconventional fashion show masqueraded as a ballet that acted as a celebration of diversity: The Times Are Racing. Designed by Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Opening Ceremony, the custom looks break free of traditional ballet costumes: leotards are replaced with crop tops and denim cut-offs; tights, with skinny jeans (or were those jeggings?); ballet shoes, with sneakers; skin-skimming tops, with muscle tanks emblazoned with take-action, politically charged words, like "Defy," "Protest," "Fights," "Act," and "Change," which seemed to weigh heavy with significance, given today's tumultuous political climate. And finally, to round out the whole experience, the Opening Ceremony spring 2017 collection, which was inspired by the New York City Ballet collab, is now available at openingceremony.com.
