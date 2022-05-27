In 2011, Amber Venz Box launched a platform to help fellow style influencers actually make money from posting their outfits on social media. Seven years later, the platform (a site, an app, a blog, a full-fledged company) is the largest contextual shopping app in the world. In September, Box's first coffee table book will be released: LIKEtoKNOW.it Stories From The Influencers Next Door, which shows the amazing community she and her company have helped to build. Here, we share exclusively the book's introduction.
