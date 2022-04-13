Aly Semigran
3 Decades of Birthday Girl Nicole Kidman's Most Stunning Hair Transformations
Article
Advertisement
Watch Ellen DeGeneres and Matt Lauer Carry On Their Hilarious Prank War
Article
Pretty Woman Heads from Hollywood Boulevard to Broadway
Article
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Discusses Her New Veep Wig, Takes Joe Biden's Exercise Challenge
Article
Shailene Woodley Discusses Her Unique Diet, Which Includes Clay, Bone Broth
Article
Watch Chris Hemsworth and His Brothers Take Over Saturday Night Live
Article
Sci-Fi Queen Sigourney Weaver Breaks Down the Robotics Debate for Us
Article
Advertisement
ICYMI: Dakota Johnson Fielded Fifty Shades of Grey Questions on SNL
Article
Olivia Wilde Talks Motherhood on The Daily Show: "It's a Balancing Act"
Article
Sci-Fi Queen Sigourney Weaver Breaks Down the Robotics Debate for Us
Article
ICYMI: Dakota Johnson Fielded Fifty Shades of Grey Questions on SNL
Article
Olivia Wilde Talks Motherhood on The Daily Show: "It's a Balancing Act"
Article
Why Julianna Margulies Wears a 0K Wig on The Good Wife
Article
Anna Kendrick Only Approves of One Person's Long Twitter Hashtags
Article
Advertisement
Grieve with Us as Jon Stewart Announces His Daily Show Departure
Article
Eddie Redmayne Talks About His Deleted Abs Scene from Jupiter Ascending
Article
Kerry Washington Talks About Her Birthday Falling on Super Bowl Weekend
Article
Eddie Redmayne Got Starstruck by Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts
Article
Jennifer Aniston Talks to Jon Stewart About Cake and the Awards Show Circuit
Article
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Health and Beauty Favorites, Which Include Lip Gloss and Oatmeal
Article
How George Clooney Tricked Evan Rachel Wood into Jumping in a Pool at the Venice Film Festival
Article
Advertisement
Sienna Miller Talks Oscar-Nominated Movies and Co-Stars on The Daily Show
Article
Watch Jessica Chastain and Jimmy Kimmel's Old School Wrigley's Training Video
Article
Start the New Year Off Right with Neil Patrick Harris's Latest Oscar Promo!
Article
Kate Middleton Achieves Both Warmth and Style on Christmas Day
Article
Anna Kendrick Reveals That Emily Blunt Was Her Best Friend on the Set of Into the Woods
Article
The Extended Girls Season 4 Trailer Shows Just What's in Store For Hannah and Co.
Article
See the Cutest Holiday Pets from Instagram
Article
Load More
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com