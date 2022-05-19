Alison Syrett Cleary
Joan Smalls Turned the Streets of Paris into Her Personal Catwalk
Article
Thankfully, we had a camera at hand.
Advertisement
The Designers and Stylists Who Defined Fashion in 2021
Article
As the year comes to a close, we celebrate the creatives and luminaries who drove culture — and style — forward.
The 50 Best Dressed Celebrities of 2021
Video
What does it mean to have style in today’s world? These fashion-forward thinkers set the standard with originality, glamour, and celebration.
Nicole Richie Saved the Bees (from Her Dad's Side Eye)
Article
The TV star-cum-chicken farmer on her many pets and why she no longer gives her dad honey.
The Women Who Showed Up
Article
With conviction, vision, humor, and guts, these women (and a token man) have given us comfort during COVID.
12 Times Lizzo Basically Invented Fashion
Article
From candid street style moments to the red carpet, here are some of her best looks.
13 Times Zoey Deutch Was Magic On the Red Carpet
Article
Her style is a little hard to pin down — in the best way possible.
Advertisement
Inside the Chic Brooklyn Home of Fashion's Favorite Florists
Article
Before the pandemic hit, married super-florists Darroch and Michael Putnam strengthened their union by keeping separate city apartments. Here's how they decorated one pied-à-terre.
How to Get Wardrobe Advice From Nicole Kidman's Stylist
Article
She's offering up her exclusive services to people in quarantine who need a wardrobe refresh. You want in?
13 Times Zoey Deutch Was Magic On the Red Carpet
Article
Her style is a little hard to pin down — in the best way possible.
Inside the Chic Brooklyn Home of Fashion's Favorite Florists
Article
Before the pandemic hit, married super-florists Darroch and Michael Putnam strengthened their union by keeping separate city apartments. Here's how they decorated one pied-à-terre.
How to Get Wardrobe Advice From Nicole Kidman's Stylist
Article
She's offering up her exclusive services to people in quarantine who need a wardrobe refresh. You want in?
You'll Never Guess How Christina Hendricks Gets Her Red Hair
Article
Hint: Quarantine won't crimp her style one bit.
Laura Harrier's Secret Weapon? Her Makeup Artist, Nina Park
Article
The actress demonstrates Park's deft hand in a gorgeous series of beauty looks.
Advertisement
Supermodel Lily Aldridge Takes Sheet Masking Very Seriously
Article
The model and mom talks her new fragrance launch, eyebrow upkeep, and masks for unexpected body parts.
Viola Davis on Finding Her Beauty at 50
Article
The actress and beauty campaign star shares the beauty products, secrets, and philosophies she leans on now.
Rashida Jones on the Beauty Products She Swears By, When She's Not Being Super Low-Maintenance
Article
The actress, producer, and screenwriter on the art of perfecting the cat eye and the strangest skin-care treatment she’s ever tried.
17 Oversized Denim Jackets Guaranteed to Get You Noticed
Gallery
The difference between a regular old jean jacket and the stuff of style legend is a size that’s slightly… off. As in, hanging off your body because maybe you purposely bought it two sizes too big from a vintage store, or “borrowed” it from your older brother’s hot best friend when the three of you used to sneak out in high school. Its allure lies in a certain spontaneous, devil-may-care sense of ease, like you lucked into looking so good (oh, what, this old thing?). Fashion gets this — which is why, thankfully, we no longer have to scour secondhand shops and eBay for denim outerwear with a perfectly imperfect fit. Lately, big name designers and fast-fashion chains alike have been putting out enough oversized options for us all to turn up our level of swagger. Plus, it helps that our favorite celebs have been sporting the trendy toppers as well. If you’re looking for advice on how to style an oversized denim jacket, take a cue from Olivia Culpo and use the cool jacket to offset a sheer sultry look. Or pair the oversized outerwear with jeans for a denim-on-denim outfit like Bella Hadid’s.   VIDEO: What Makes Jeans Expensive? Whether you are in the market for an oversized black denim jacket, a light washed jean jacket, or even one that features cool embellishments, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to shop 17 of the best women’s oversized denim jackets of 2019.
She May Be Bono’s Daughter, but Actress Eve Hewson Is All Hustle
Article
How Model Grace Elizabeth is Prepping for the Victoria’s Secret Show
Article
This Is the Only Fashion Staple You Need to Invest in for Fall
Gallery
Suiting may not exactly be the most novel trend of the season, but there is no shortage of inspiring ways to wear it. Heck, the blazer options alone are reason enough to jump on the bandwagon: nipped at the waist (Vera Wang), double-breasted (Dolce & Gabbana), and strong-shouldered (Loewe).  RELATED: 10 Oversized Blazers to Earn You Major Street Style Cred VIDEO: Behind-the-Scenes with Lily Collins and Givenchy Once you’ve picked the perfect jacket (or, more likely, jackets), team it with loose-cut trousers and layer in a button-front blouse — we love the contrasting denim options at Stella McCartney. Or maybe you add nothing at all (see Alexander McQueen, Loewe, and Vera Wang). Either way it’s an easy deal to close, especially when refined extras like pointy-toe booties and sleek gold jewelry are involved. Ready to get down to business? Scroll down to shop the look now.
Advertisement
Ganni Just Dropped an Exclusive Summer Capsule Collection
Article
Kate Bosworth is Working to Raise Awareness of Human Trafficking
Article
6 Easy Tricks That Could Keep You From Getting Sick While Traveling
Article
Wardrobe.NYC Gives Luxury Shopping the Direct-to-Consumer Treatment
Article
Allow Warby Parker to Pick Out Your Halloween Costume via Text
Article
Here's the Perfect Low-Key Outfit for Your Friendsgiving Plans
Article
Buy Now, Scare Later: 5 Fall Fashion Buys That Double as Halloween Costumes
Gallery
Psssstttt! Don’t tell anyone, but this is a fall shopping post cleverly disguised as a Halloween shopping post. We are going to glaze over the fact that perhaps you, like us, have been looking for any excuse to buy any one of the crazy expensive hero pieces below—Oct. 31 is, after all, only a few weeks away, and we’re both going to need something to wear. Why shouldn’t it be $4,300 Gucci sweater? Don’t answer that. Rather, allow us to help you justify possibly the best purchases you’ll make all season with some killer costume ideas. Actually using one? Totally optional.
Load More
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com