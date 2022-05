Alison Syrett Cleary

The difference between a regular old jean jacket and the stuff of style legend is a size that’s slightly… off. As in, hanging off your body because maybe you purposely bought it two sizes too big from a vintage store, or “borrowed” it from your older brother’s hot best friend when the three of you used to sneak out in high school. Its allure lies in a certain spontaneous, devil-may-care sense of ease, like you lucked into looking so good (oh, what, this old thing?). Fashion gets this — which is why, thankfully, we no longer have to scour secondhand shops and eBay for denim outerwear with a perfectly imperfect fit. Lately, big name designers and fast-fashion chains alike have been putting out enough oversized options for us all to turn up our level of swagger. Plus, it helps that our favorite celebs have been sporting the trendy toppers as well. If you’re looking for advice on how to style an oversized denim jacket, take a cue from Olivia Culpo and use the cool jacket to offset a sheer sultry look. Or pair the oversized outerwear with jeans for a denim-on-denim outfit like Bella Hadid ’s.Whether you are in the market for an oversized black denim jacket, a light washed jean jacket, or even one that features cool embellishments, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to shop 17 of the best women’s oversized denim jackets of 2019.