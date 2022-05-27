Alison Syrett

The actress, producer, and fashion darling on being a "control freak," texting with Jason Wu, and styling herself for InStyle.
Now that New York's whirlwind of shows has wrapped, a moment of reverence please for the street style brilliance that happened these last seven days. There's been black belt level print-mixing, and genius new ways to show some shoulder; awards could be given for the layering prowess going on. We could keep you here until sundown sharing all the smart new ways we saw to get dressed—but, hey, who has that kind of time? Let's stick to the CliffsNotes instead.
Now that the Labor Day holiday markdowns are in full swing, you've got some important questions to ask: What am I looking for? How much do I want to spend? And, oh my goodness, what's the best place to start? Our money's (quite literally) on the discount bonanza happening over at Nordstrom. Straight through Sept. 11, the store is slashing prices up to 40 percent on end-of-season summer stock from a crazy-good list of labels, including Vince, Frame, and A.L.C.; moreover, there's a smorgasbord of special deals popping up on fall merchandise through the weekend. To kick off your browsing, our editors have dug through site's massive selection of deals to bring you their favorites—scroll down to see and shop what they found!
Whether you've got a fully booked long weekend ahead or plan on relishing 72 straight hours of glorious, glorious unscheduled time, set at least a few hours aside for sale shopping. Nearly every store and e-tailer across the country is hosting some sort of fall kickoff discount event these next few days and, like all of life's greatest pleasures, the markdowns won't last. The clock is ticking—do you have a plan? We suggest starting with Amazon. Through Sept. 5 at midnight (PST), the company is offering up to 70 percent off a range of fall fashion goodies; better still, because it hosts such an impressive roster of brands (Marc Jacobs! Joie! MiH!), you needn't open 7 different tabs to hunt down deals on your favorites. There's a ton to sift through, however, so we sent our intrepid editors in to do some of the heavy lifting for you. Scroll down for their top picks, and visit amazon.com to browse the complete selection.
File this under things that only better with time: utilitarian clothes. The look, which has been consistently popping up in collections for nearly three years now (see, in particular, Balmain's fatigue heavy offerings for fall 2014, and the cargo-craziness throughout Marc Jacobs' spring 2015 range), continued to evolve on the runways last February with a strong showing of workwear fabrics, camo colors, and army surplus-inspired silhouettes. Phillip Lim, for starters, offset rich touches of velvet and lurex in his autumn line with performance materials—think nylon and canvas—in muted olive and khaki; over in Milan, designers Consuelo Castiglioni (of Marni) and Miuccia Prada, both put out updated versions of the classic military coat. We'd argue however, the pièce de résistance was a repeat performance: Vetements' wildly popular aviator bomber, made from vintage iterations, and recut by popular demand. On the paparazzi circuit, we've caught no-last-name-needed It girls Kendall and Gigi layering baggy air force jackets over varying combinations of crop tops and high-rise denim, and applauded Selena Gomez for deftly offsetting her slouchy jumpsuits with ladylike heels. And Rihanna (as with all things fashion) took boldly took the trend to a new level by cinching the waist of her trench-inspired VMAs gown with a fraying grommet belt. Now, it's time to put your own spin on the style—get started with the 25 perfect pieces below.
There are three times a year that truly feel like a fresh start: January 1, the first real, warm-enough-for-flower-buds week of spring, and back-to-school shopping season—yes, even if it's been longer than we'd care to admit since our post-Labor Day schedule included homeroom. After all, as stores around the world fill up with preppy-chic offerings, how can you not want in on the fun? And what fun it is when you no longer have real classes to worry about! Instead of adhering to cumbersome uniform guides or strict dress codes (hemlines past your fingertips anyone?), we have the freedom to give collegiate-inspired style a fashion-focused update; think crisp new denim in an of-the-moment shape, or a pleated plaid skirt with something more subversive, such as over-the-knee boots. As Coach showed us last February by mish-mashing classic co-ed silhouettes—button-downs, letterman jackets, loafers—with high shine finishes and tapestry prints, there are a myriad of wonderful ways to take this style when we're heading somewhere exciting than study hall. Nail the look all autumn with the 12 key pieces below.