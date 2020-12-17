Alicia Brunker
The Evolution of the Royal Family's Christmas Card
Like all holiday traditions, the release of the annual royal Christmas card has become one we look forward to each year. For more than a century, the British monarchy has sent their season's greetings to friends and family in the form of a charming portrait and sweet message scribbled inside a card. And every year, we get to witness the royals's ever-evolving family tree. From formal group snapshots of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip alongside their four children, to candid family moments between Prince William and Kate Middleton's expanding brood, scroll below to see how times have changed for the royal family — decade by decade.
