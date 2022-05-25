Fashion Week can be the hardest time to get dressed. With so many events it can be daunting, but to ensure I feel and look my best, I like to have go-to pieces that make my usual everyday uniform a little bit more exciting—without breaking the bank. This week you'll see me sporting a floral dress in a modern silhouette, a wear-with-anything neutral skirt, and a puffy sleeve top, which will all go a long way when paired with my usual basics. I’m also really into adding a belt to looks, especially with a skirt or pant. Even if it doesn't have a belt loops, just cinch and go. If I'm ever in a pinch, I can never go wrong with grabbing a chic bag or throw on exciting pair of sunglasses. Accessories make the outfit, after all. Below, shop the picks that I'll be wearing throughout fashion month—and beyond! VIDEO: How Gigi Hadid Mentally Prepares for Fashion Week [brightcove:5324144732001 player_1]
Thanks to Gucci, the maximalist trend is still going strong! One of our favorite new iterations of this trend is the more playful and quirky side as seen on the coolest new model Dilone in our September Issue. Mixing check with floral is a great way to do it. Don’t worry too much about the details or matching—that’s what's fun about this trend! Mix in a modern sweater for texture and ground with a chic black boot. For more stories like this, pick up InStyle's September issue, on newsstands, at amazon.com, and available for digital download now.
One of the most refreshing trends for fall are these dark, warm feeling, floral prints. They were seen at Calvin Klein (above on Kiersey Clemons), Prada, Valentino, and Gucci to name a few. We especially love when they're styled with a check print to ground them. Try mixing the prints but keeping the colors in the same family. You can also throw on a more masculine piece like a neutral colored leather jacket. Pair with accessories that have touches of embellishment or femininity. Then top it all off with a fresh lip color.
In our August issue, stunner Rose Bryne shows us how to wear modern neutrals in five easy steps. Some takeaways? Go for a crisp fabric mixed with texture, such as a cotton shirt dress with a light cashmere layering piece. Playing with proportion is also a quick way to elevate a look that doesn't rely on bright hues to stand out. To add a touch of desert style, step into a textured sandal in raffia or suede. And, don't forget a softly glimmering gold accessory. Read on to shop the vacation-ready style.
Bella Hadid has mastered the art of looking sexy in her everyday life. For our August cover story, the model posed in looks that offer amore demure take on her usual style. The look is still sexy, with over-the-knee boots and a necklace that makes a major statement. But, Bella's dress adds sweetness with its long sleeves and pretty shade of pink. Get this look by keeping the main pieces tonal from head-to-toe, but keep things fresh by combining different textures. You can't go wrong with a silk dress and suede boot! Let the jewelry shine with a statement necklace, and combine gold and silver rings for a bit of cool factor. And lastly, get that healthy glowing skin with Dior’s Nude Air tan sun powder.
Getting dressed for work in the summertime can be a bit of a challenge. It’s hot, but teeny cut-offs don't exactly cut it in the boardroom. The good news is, there are plenty of options that will keep you feeling cool and looking polished in your office this summer. VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming, Summer Style Tips From Game of Thrones's Sophie Turner [brightcove:5413440924001 player_1] Here are a few tips to keep handy as your mull your summer shopping selections. First, opting for styles in silky fabrics will give shorts a more professional edge. (You weren't really considering denim, were you?) For a classic-workplace look, choose a style with a checked pattern. And, leave the sandals at home: a polished shoe, heel, or modern sandal are the only shoes a boss-lady should wear. Click through for our top picks in SFW shorts, then toss on a blazer and go kill that presentation.
When it comes to packing for a beach weekend for me less is always more. I like to bring pieces that can be worn multiple ways and to different types of places. A great swim cover up is a must have, I like a style that can be worn to the beach, the pool, and out for a casual dinner. A skirt is also an easy go-to, throw it on with your swim top (super cute with a one piece as well!) and you have a perfect outfit for shopping or lunch. I also always bring a sandal that I can wear everywhere. It has to be nice enough for dinner but comfortable to walk around, even at the beach. A scarf is one of those amazing multipurpose items—great to keep warm in the evenings, but also can be worn as a beach sarong or used as a towel on the sand! Top all the looks off with statement sunglasses and don’t forget the sunscreen.
In our June issue, model Karlie Kloss showed us how to be a superhero – in style, that is. In high shine to bright colors, Karlie demo'd a series of futuristic looks that are everything we need to know about mixing clothes that have both femininity and strength. A few cues to take from Karlie? Go for a structured dress with a girly twist, (pink is a great way to do this) and bring on the powerful accessories (all silver looks very chic) with a statement choker, metallic shoe, and doubled up cuffs (one on each wrist). And glowy, bronzed skin always looks heroic.
This spring the runways showed a resurgence of color, the looks felt fun and light. It's really all about experimenting with bold combinations, mixing prints, and selecting modern silhouettes. Click below and find one that works for you!
Freida Pinto’s quirky California look is made super cool by combining just the right ingredients. With a playful sweater, a bold print pant, and neutral but statement accessories this outfit is wearable and gives that laid back Cali feeling.
Hit refresh with these 7 Spring workwear staples. From a new pencil skirt, a textured accessory, to a oversized silhouette, add these elevated pieces into your current 9-5 look to bring yourself an instant spring update.
I know how to layer. You know how to layer. We all know how to layer. It's one of those routine things that everyone does in life without thinking, like eating or breathing. You're cold, you throw on a long-sleeve tee. Still cold, and you add a sweater or hoodie. Still cold? You pile a chunky knit, a puffer—anything with maximum insulation—onto the heap. To that we say, we can all do better. Instead of the usual button-down-and-sweater pairing that you had on repeat last year, consider a tie-neck blouse with marinière stripes, and a metallic bomber. Or, treat your turtleneck (here are 15 options if you happen to be looking for one) as a base and style it with a faux fur vest, a pleated skirt, and an enveloping coat. Call us sartorial mathematicians, because we added and subtracted the essentials, and conceived five new, fresh layering formulas to help you up your style quotient for the season while staying warm.
You stock up on your favorite tees. You have plenty of white button-downs. You own your preferred jeans in multiple washes. But when it comes to a trench, you only need one ( a black leather moto jacket is the same in that regard). There's a reason that it has stuck around for so long, even a century after its time in the trenches during World War I: It exudes a level of utilitarian cool (thanks to its epaulettes and double-breasted buttons), its water-resistant cotton gabardine material is the perfect weight for awkward in-between temps, and its shape-shifting silhouette (a hybrid of structure and fluidity) gives it the versatility to be worn countless ways. To that end, we present three new trench-centric styling ideas that go beyond the expected tee-and-jeans combo. Put an athleisure spin on yours with sporty separates, or drag it down off the shoulders to expose a knit layer underneath—just like the Balenciaga runway. Give your classic trench new life with our brilliant outfits, below.
Unless you're secretly harboring an inner Lisbeth Salander, the cyber punk trend can be rather intimidating, and understandably so. But there are ways to embrace it without being too literal in your approach (and come off the sharper for it). For starters, aim for a crisp black-and-white color palette (but if you're feeling really adventurous, venture out into bold reds and yellows). Play with texture, like leather (both with a patent finish and without), shiny foil-like finishes, and athleisure-like netting. We recommend belting any dresses or tops that have excess material. Body-skimming silhouettes evoke a tougher 'tude. And then let your accessories make a statement with bold silver architectural shapes. Shop the eight pieces, below, to get the look.
The mood that we're feeling this month? Minimalism. This urban, no-frills approach to dressing was a shared vision among a number of designers for the spring, including Francisco Costa for Calvin Klein Collection, Michael Kors, Phoebe Philo for Céline, and Rodolfo Paglialunga for Jil Sander. And while the aesthetic may look simple at first glance, with its neutral, earth-toned color palette and clean lines, it's anything but. There's a level of complexity that's found in this season's minimalist clothing, with a play on different textures and fabrics, like mixes of suede and shiny silks, knits and leather. On top of that, designers have pushed the trend into sexy territory, with a light flourish of lace and slinky silhouettes that strongly hint at dressing for the boudoir (think: camis, slips, and pajama-style trousers). But to bring it into the day, we suggest throwing on a classic brown belt to tone down its after-hours appeal. Plus, it will elevate and cinch in your waist. For a touch of drama without straying far from the aesthetic, complete your look with silver architectural jewelry (it's an accent that feels fresh, clean, effortless) or an oversized bag. To master minimalism, we did all the legwork for you—keep scrolling to shop eight key pieces for one of this season's biggest trends. Featured in our mood board (above): Runway looks from Calvin Klein Collection and Michael Kors Collection, Palermo chair, Aesop hydrating masque, Mociun bowl, and Herbivore lip polish RELATED: How to Master the "Modern Feminine" Look for Spring