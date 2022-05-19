Alexis Parente

The Prettiest Slides to Wear Around the Pool Gallery

There's no need to wear boring flip-flops while you're lounging around in your swimsuit this summer. Stylish slides have been trending for a couple of seasons now, and the designs keep getting prettier and prettier. Just take a look at some of our favorite fashion houses—like Chanel and Prada—you'll see models strutting down the runway in the comfortable shoes that were once only reserved for community showers. But don't get it twisted. These certainly aren't the ugly slides you were forced to wear in your dorm bathrooms during freshman year of college. They've gotten a major update with satin fabrics, sparkling jewels, and pastel hues. Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite slides that will upgrade your weekend style.