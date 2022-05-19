Alexis Parente

There's no need to wear boring flip-flops while you're lounging around in your swimsuit this summer. Stylish slides have been trending for a couple of seasons now, and the designs keep getting prettier and prettier. Just take a look at some of our favorite fashion houses—like Chanel and Prada—you'll see models strutting down the runway in the comfortable shoes that were once only reserved for community showers. But don't get it twisted. These certainly aren't the ugly slides you were forced to wear in your dorm bathrooms during freshman year of college. They've gotten a major update with satin fabrics, sparkling jewels, and pastel hues. Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite slides that will upgrade your weekend style.
It's time to show off some skin, ladies. I'm not saying to go all KKW on me and free the nipple (unless that's your thing, in which case...go for it!). But a dress with an exposed shoulder or a peek-a-boo back will definitely get you in the spring mood. As you shop around for strappy designs and plunging necklines, don't forget that what goes underneath your clothes is just as important. Sure, a strapless bra works in some cases, but sometimes you'll need something a bit more advanced to keep the girls perky without ruining your outfit. Don't worry if you're not sure where to start. We've put together a guide below that will keep you looking VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
BREAKING: You don't have to be a girly girl to wear ruffles. You can be a boss lady in ruffles, a prep in ruffles, you can even be nautical in ruffles. Ruffles have been around since the 15th century because they're the most fun form of trimming EVER, obviously. No matter what your personal style is screaming, there's a ruffle skirt option for you. And we have found the best of them. Shop our favorites, below.
Ah, high school. A time of such ... awkwardness. You had braces! You had crushes! You had ... platform slides. Some of those old high school memories are best left where they live: in the past. But if recent fashion seasons have proven anything, it's that some of those tried and true styles come back to haunt you (even if it's in a very chic way). From Juicy Couture tracksuits to that Prada nylon backpack, we're seeing it all come back in a big way. And our inner 14-year-old couldn't be more excited. Shop all the things you wish you had when you were in high school, here.
Some look to Kim for style tips, while others say Kourtney is more their type. Me? I can never get enough of Kris' utter commitment to being herself at. all. times. But if the Kardashian/Jenner first or second generation isn't your sartorial speed, it's all good. We have a whole new crew to aspire to dress like: Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, Chicago, Dream...and that's not including Kylie's new babe Stormi or Khloe's soon-to-be baby. That's nine different style personas to choose from. Here, six adult outfits inspired by some of our favorite Kardashian-clan babies.
It's hard to believe that winter break was only a few months ago. And the sad truth: We have a few months left before our next break. Take a vacation in your head to your favorite designation: Jamaica, Ibiza, a Greek Island, with this swimwear, which recently hit your favorite e-tailers.
Need some outfit ideas for the kids in your life? We are taking some cues from Prince George and pushing our sock game to the limit. Hey, if it works for the young royal, why not give it a try? Upgrade those adorable shoes with the perfect knee-high socks, and your little one will look cuter than ever. Whether it's a donkey-print sock paired with metallic ballet slippers for your spunky kid or cognac penny loafers with a classic Ralph Lauren sock, we have the the duos for your prince or princess. Here are the cutest shoe and sock combos for all the little stars out there.
Cardigans are having a moment this season, and we are getting our style inspiration from Mr. Rogers and his symbolic uniform. We literally would not recognize him without the cozy layer. Years after we fell in love with his unforgettable uniform, the comfy button-up sweater is making a major comeback with a range of new styles and silhouettes that are ultra chic. Go back to the classics with Topshop’s boucle cardigan or try for a modern take—like Pixie Market’s off-the-shoulder cardigan. Either way, you can’t go wrong sporting the sweater silhouette of the season. Set your inner Mr. Rogers free this winter and shop our favorite cardigans here!
You finally find that ultra chic ski jacket to pair with your favorite boots, and then you have to throw on the dreaded snow pants that add 20 pounds to your figure. Who else hates the horrid look of snow pants? I know we're not alone on this one. Don't worry, though, because we found seven snow pants that will flatter your figure while providing the essential warmth and movement needed on and off the slopes. So go ahead and get ready, all you snow bunnies, for the cutest snow pants you've ever laid eyes on.
It’s almost winter time and that means that bone chilling cold is coming our way. The best thing to help you get through that cold? Cashmere! We found cashmere for every part of your life. Seriously. Need a cashmere eye mask for traveling back home? Check. How about an everyday cashmere sweater? Check. Or imagine how cozy your hands will feel inside of cashmere mittens? Check. You name it, we found it covered in the softest cashmere. Shop our favorite cashmere pieces to prepare you for winter!
One half of the famous styling duo, Jill Lincoln & Jordan Johnson, Jill began her styling career by overseeing the styling studio for Rachel Zoe with her partner Jordan. She has gone on to style celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence and Sofia Vergara as well as editorials, advertising campaigns, and brand development. You can follow Jill Lincoln and this styling duo down the red carpet.
Our favorite activewear brands and our favorite everyday silhouettes have merged together to give us the ultimate wardrobe. Who isn’t obsessed with everything athleisure right now? I know I am trying to wear it all day every day and I found out how! Whether it is a sweat-skirt, velour tracksuit, or some fun layering try these new active styles with your everyday schedule.
Celebrity stylist Penny Lovell was born and raise in London and began her career at Burberry before moving into editorial styling. Lovell has styled some of your favorite movie stars—Anne Hathaway, Rose Byrne, Taylor Schilling, and Ginnifer Goodwin, just to name a few. Here, she shows us her favorite picks from Shopbop.
California-based Erica Cloud began her career assisting Karla Welch, and soon went on to become a sought-after stylist in her own right. Dressing celebrities like Mandy Moore, Sophia Bush and Lake Bell for the red carpet and styling a collection of advertising campaigns are just a few of the credits to her name. Below, Cloud shares her tips plus 8 chic new pieces that will instantly update your cool-weather wardrobe—and the price is right!
The temperature has officially dropped and fall is full swing, and that can only mean one thing: major wardrobe changes. Sweaters are amazing, but we can't wear them all day everyday until spring. Enter the turtleneck. The often overlooked cold-weather staple will be your best friend this season. The best part about turtlenecks is how easy it is to reuse and recycle them. While you can obviously wear a turtleneck on its own, it's often best worn underneath your other fall go-tos. Basically, you name it and you can layer it. Need some inspiration? Below are six chic yet warm ways to layer your turtleneck under your favorite wardrobe staples. Bookmark these pairings to warm up during the cold front!
This fall we are taking a cue from our favorite It girls, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and Allison Williams, who have all been spotted wearing one of the season's biggest trends: plaid. One of the biggest takeaways is that there's no such thing as too much plaid. Pair multiple patterns together for the perfect mixed look or style a classic plaid blazer with a turtleneck and jeans for a great fall outfit. Accessorize with the check print by adding a plaid clutch or chic mule to your ensemble. Get the look that our favorite celebs are mad for this fall, and shop our favorite plaid pieces below and in our November issue.
Based out of New York and Los Angeles Micaela Erlanger is a celebrity stylist who pulls her inspiration from classic Hollywood Film. She styles some of our favorite on screen stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Winona Ryder, Meryl Streep, and Michelle Dockery.