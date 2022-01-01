Alexis Gaskin is a Commerce Writer for InStyle, covering beauty and fashion with a focus on plus-size fashion. She joined the Dotdash Meredith team in 2022, previously freelancing in digital and print spaces for Glamour, WWD, Supergreat, Marie Claire, and Elle Magazine. Alexis has a B.S. in Public Relations which she says comes in handy with the research, audience development, and SEO skills needed for her role. She is easily distracted by anything that sparkles, BajaBlast, and Halsey-related content (usually in that order).