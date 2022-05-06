Alexandra Whittaker

Alexandra Whittaker is a news and pop culture editor based in New York City. She studied at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and at Marquette University, where she freelanced for USA Today, Women's Wear Daily, and ELLE. She currently leads both the news and entertainment teams at Cosmopolitan magazine and previously worked as the news editor of InStyle.com where she spearheaded awards coverage. She enjoys writing and editing news stories, interviewing celebrities, and covering the intricacies of the British royal family.
Kim Kardashian Is Officially a Billionaire
Video
She's the only KarJenner with a net worth currently in the 10-figure range.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged
Video
The musical pair began dating in 2015.
How to Tell Your Boss You Need a Mental Health Day
Article
And why you shouldn't feel bad about asking for one.
Celine Dion's Backwards Tux Went from Fashion Don't to Oscar Legend
Video
Kate Hudson, WW Ambassador, Doesn’t Believe in Diets
Video
Kate Middleton Is Actually a Baroness, and Her Title Is a Little Ridiculous
Video
Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Reportedly Cuddled Up at a Golden Globes After Party
Video
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Has a New Job for Meghan Markle, and It Involves Acting
Video
Is This the Most Extra Workout Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Ever Done?
Video
Why Kim Kardashian Needs a Surrogate to Have Her Fourth Child
Video
Queen Elizabeth Will Reportedly Give Meghan Markle More Jobs
Video
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Reportedly Travel to the U.S. with Their New Baby
Video
Princess Charlotte Re-Wore George's Old Outfit in the Family Christmas Card
Video
Forget Kate Middleton Driving — Queen Elizabeth Didn’t Even Take a Road Test
Video
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Officially Win “Best Family Holiday Card” This Year
Video
Princess Eugenie and Cindy Crawford Went on the Cutest Double Date
Article
Here's Who Sent Kendall Jenner That Gushy Love Letter
Video
Kate Middleton Has Only Worn Outfits That Can Double as Christmas Looks This Month
Article
Jessica Simpson Takes Natalie Portman to Task for Comments About Her ‘90s Bikini Photos
Video
Why Angelina Jolie Speaks to All Her Kids About Sexual Violence
Article
Queen Letizia Is Living Proof That Chic Royals Wear ASOS
Video
Audrey Hepburn’s Granddaughter Emma Struggled with People Comparing Them
Video
When Prince Charles and Camilla Got Married, She Was So Sick She Could Barely Move
Video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Spend This Anniversary Apart
Video
Princess Beatrice Has a New Boyfriend, and He's Casually a Multi-Millionaire: Report
Article
