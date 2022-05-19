Alexandra DeRosa

Wearing a jumpsuit isn’t rocket science—you can literally put it on and go. But, the right accessories and proper layering pieces are key in injecting your own personal style and being seasonally appropriate. Right now, the trend has gone beyond a chic black one-piece wonder and a bold ear—though, that works too. Instead, try to incorporate some of the strongest styling tricks of spring. First, incorporate statement-making silhouettes, like an off-the-shoulder top ( above)—there’s a reason this is the new “it” shirt. Or, you can go for a monochromatic look and wear one single shade from head-to-toe. However, if you want to keep it semi-simple, cinch your waist with an ornate belt for body conscious appeal. Ahead, we show you how to take your jumpsuit to another level.