Alexandra DeRosa

What to Buy for Spring 2016
Gallery
Even though we're still facing chilly temps and potential snow storms, spring is, in fact, on its way. While we can't wait to watch buds bloom and hear birds chirp, what we're really looking forward to is the new batch of stellar spring fashion. And rest assured, there's a lot to look forward for the season. Sure, there are your usual suspects, like crisp white basics with unique twists, but there are some new items to become familiar with, like fringed jeans and futuristic sunnies. RELATED: How to Cuff Your Jeans Like a Street Style Star Other newbies? Block heels. Whether they’re lace-ups with oh-so-fun fringe or chunky and strappy, the good news is that they’ll be easy to walk in. Speaking of footwear, the other style to know, love, and well, buy, is the flat slide-on mule—a fresh iteration of the Gucci shoe that took over last fall. Ahead, a crash course on the must have spring fashion items. RELATED: 6 Fresh New Ways to Wear a Jumpsuit
Advertisement
See the best black gowns that hit the red carpet.
New York Fashion Week: 8 days that are filled with tons—and we mean tons—of style inspiration. While there are plenty of designer creations that debut on the runway, the photog-ready street style ensembles that #NYFW show-goers wear all week long are just as influential. And with days that hit record low temps (it was 1 degree this past Saturday!), amazing statement coats were spotted all around the city. From textured toppers and colorblock coats to snakeskin jackets and shaggy fringed styles, this season's street style outerwear went beyond your traditional peacoats. These pieces prove that it is possible to bundle up without sacrificing your personal style. Ahead, 10 looks that made us do a double take at #NYFW. RELATED: Sometimes, NYFW Can Feel a Lot Like High School
Over the past few seasons, threadbare necklaces, teeny tiny earrings, and skinny stacking rings have reigned supreme. And what's not to love about that? These are simple styles that can be worn every day; in other words, they are true classics. And while we here at InStyle can always appreciate a dose of minimalism, we're also looking forward to the vibrant spring trends—and FYI, spring fashion is set to be a lot of fun (rainbow stripes, anyone?). Accessory-wise, tassel jewelry is everything. Last season's tassels were colorful and bright (think too-cute yarns in shades of hot pink and turquoise), but this time around the fringe-like adornments have a more grown-up edge, thanks to high-shine metallic metals. We love the look so much that it's even a predominant trend in The Jewelry Collection by InStyle, available exclusively at HSN. Ahead, 10 pieces that will help you ace the tassel trend. RELATED: 6 Fresh New Ways to Wear a Jumpsuit
Wearing a jumpsuit isn’t rocket science—you can literally put it on and go. But, the right accessories and proper layering pieces are key in injecting your own personal style and being seasonally appropriate. Right now, the trend has gone beyond a chic black one-piece wonder and a bold ear—though, that works too. Instead, try to incorporate some of the strongest styling tricks of spring. First, incorporate statement-making silhouettes, like an off-the-shoulder top ( above)—there’s a reason this is the new “it” shirt. Or, you can go for a monochromatic look and wear one single shade from head-to-toe. However, if you want to keep it semi-simple, cinch your waist with an ornate belt for body conscious appeal. Ahead, we show you how to take your jumpsuit to another level. RELATED: Shop the Best of the New Spring Fashion Arrivals
From lingerie and heart-stamped accessories to flowers and chic sleepwear, Valentine's Day can seem like a holiday that is all about you. But because giving is just as good as receiving—if not better—we’ve rounded up the most stylish finds that your man will love. To take his workwear up a notch, wrap up a crisp button front shirt, a luxe leather briefcase, or a fresh new tie. If you want to revamp his off-duty wardrobe, a wool baseball hat, mirrored sunglasses, or cool new Nike sneakers will do the trick. If your man is all about tech gadgets (aren't they all?), pick up a brand new FitBit, a back up charger, or a not-so-basic iPhone case. Whichever route you choose to take, ahead, you'll find a gift you'll love to give and he'll love to get. Oh, and if he just wants some chocolate, we've got you covered on that end, too. RELATED: Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for the Lady in Your Life
Even though we're just at the beginning of February, spring collections are starting to land in stores. We are finally getting a taste of the trends that debuted in September and October and are set to dominate the next several months, so there's no better time than now to shop. What do you need to know fashion-wise about the season? Multicolored stripes are everything, crisp white blouses are far from basic, silky pajama pants epitomize chic, and feminine Spanish-inspired details are where it's at. From rainbow striped dresses at Sonia Rykiel to block heels courtesy of Tibi, and everything in between, ahead, the best dresses, skirts, accessories, pants, and more that just hit the scene. RELATED: How to Wear Oxford Shoes Like a Street Style Star
Advertisement
Last night's 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards kicked off the 2016 award show season with a bang. Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Vikander, and many more brought fashion to the red carpet in stunning style. And while clicking through 105 photos of red carpet arrivals is full of fashion inspiration, getting a closer look at all the amazing details on Hollywood's hottest dresses and accessories (hello, J.LO, above) is an even bigger dose of eye candy. RELATED: The Best Red-Carpet-to-After Party Outfit Changes from the Golden Globes That's why we curated a batch of photos that show off the most amazing sequins, diamonds, emeralds, and more on the red carpet. Ahead, 15 close up shots that the head-to-toe photos didn't do justice.