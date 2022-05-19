Alexandra DeRosa
What to Buy for Spring 2016
Gallery
Even though we're still facing chilly temps and potential snow storms, spring is, in fact, on its way. While we can't wait to watch buds bloom and hear birds chirp, what we're really looking forward to is the new batch of stellar spring fashion. And rest assured, there's a lot to look forward for the season. Sure, there are your usual suspects, like crisp white basics with unique twists, but there are some new items to become familiar with, like fringed jeans and futuristic sunnies. RELATED: How to Cuff Your Jeans Like a Street Style Star Other newbies? Block heels. Whether they’re lace-ups with oh-so-fun fringe or chunky and strappy, the good news is that they’ll be easy to walk in. Speaking of footwear, the other style to know, love, and well, buy, is the flat slide-on mule—a fresh iteration of the Gucci shoe that took over last fall.  Ahead, a crash course on the must have spring fashion items.  RELATED: 6 Fresh New Ways to Wear a Jumpsuit
The Best Black Gowns on the Red Carpet Ever
Gallery
See the best black gowns that hit the red carpet.
The Best Statement Coats Spotted During #NYFW
Gallery
New York Fashion Week: 8 days that are filled with tons—and we mean tons—of style inspiration. While there are plenty of designer creations that debut on the runway, the photog-ready street style ensembles that #NYFW show-goers wear all week long are just as influential. And with days that hit record low temps (it was 1 degree this past Saturday!), amazing statement coats were spotted all around the city.                      From textured toppers and colorblock coats to snakeskin jackets and shaggy fringed styles, this season's street style outerwear went beyond your traditional peacoats. These pieces prove that it is possible to bundle up without sacrificing your personal style. Ahead, 10 looks that made us do a double take at #NYFW. RELATED: Sometimes, NYFW Can Feel a Lot Like High School
Shop the Tassel Jewelry Trend with These 10 Pieces
Gallery
Over the past few seasons, threadbare necklaces, teeny tiny earrings, and skinny stacking rings have reigned supreme. And what's not to love about that? These are simple styles that can be worn every day; in other words, they are true classics. And while we here at InStyle can always appreciate a dose of minimalism, we're also looking forward to the vibrant spring trends—and FYI, spring fashion is set to be a lot of fun (rainbow stripes, anyone?). Accessory-wise, tassel jewelry is everything. Last season's tassels were colorful and bright (think too-cute yarns in shades of hot pink and turquoise), but this time around the fringe-like adornments have a more grown-up edge, thanks to high-shine metallic metals. We love the look so much that it's even a predominant trend in The Jewelry Collection by InStyle, available exclusively at HSN. Ahead, 10 pieces that will help you ace the tassel trend.  RELATED: 6 Fresh New Ways to Wear a Jumpsuit
6 Fresh New Ways to Wear a Jumpsuit
Gallery
Wearing a jumpsuit isn’t rocket science—you can literally put it on and go. But, the right accessories and proper layering pieces are key in injecting your own personal style and being seasonally appropriate. Right now, the trend has gone beyond a chic black one-piece wonder and a bold ear—though, that works too. Instead, try to incorporate some of the strongest styling tricks of spring. First, incorporate statement-making silhouettes, like an off-the-shoulder top ( above)—there’s a reason this is the new “it” shirt. Or, you can go for a monochromatic look and wear one single shade from head-to-toe. However, if you want to keep it semi-simple, cinch your waist with an ornate belt for body conscious appeal. Ahead, we show you how to take your jumpsuit to another level. RELATED: Shop the Best of the New Spring Fashion Arrivals
17 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Your Man
Gallery
From lingerie and heart-stamped accessories to flowers and chic sleepwear, Valentine's Day can seem like a holiday that is all about you. But because giving is just as good as receiving—if not better—we’ve rounded up the most stylish finds that your man will love. To take his workwear up a notch, wrap up a crisp button front shirt, a luxe leather briefcase, or a fresh new tie. If you want to revamp his off-duty wardrobe, a wool baseball hat, mirrored sunglasses, or cool new Nike sneakers will do the trick. If your man is all about tech gadgets (aren't they all?), pick up a brand new FitBit, a back up charger, or a not-so-basic iPhone case. Whichever route you choose to take, ahead, you'll find a gift you'll love to give and he'll love to get. Oh, and if he just wants some chocolate, we've got you covered on that end, too.  RELATED: Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for the Lady in Your Life
Shop the Best of the New Spring Fashion Arrivals
Gallery
Even though we're just at the beginning of February, spring collections are starting to land in stores. We are finally getting a taste of the trends that debuted in September and October and are set to dominate the next several months, so there's no better time than now to shop.  What do you need to know fashion-wise about the season? Multicolored stripes are everything, crisp white blouses are far from basic, silky pajama pants epitomize chic, and feminine Spanish-inspired details are where it's at. From rainbow striped dresses at Sonia Rykiel to block heels courtesy of Tibi, and everything in between, ahead, the best dresses, skirts, accessories, pants, and more that just hit the scene. RELATED: How to Wear Oxford Shoes Like a Street Style Star
17 Celebrities Who Know How to Bundle Up in Style
Article
Must-See Detail Shots from the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Gallery
Last night's 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards kicked off the 2016 award show season with a bang. Cate BlanchettJennifer LopezAlicia Vikander, and many more brought fashion to the red carpet in stunning style. And while clicking through 105 photos of red carpet arrivals is full of fashion inspiration, getting a closer look at all the amazing details on Hollywood's hottest dresses and accessories (hello, J.LO, above) is an even bigger dose of eye candy. RELATED: The Best Red-Carpet-to-After Party Outfit Changes from the Golden Globes That's why we curated a batch of photos that show off the most amazing sequins, diamonds, emeralds, and more on the red carpet. Ahead, 15 close up shots that the head-to-toe photos didn't do justice.
17 Celebrities Who Know How to Bundle Up in Style
Article
Proof That Golden Globe Nominee Rooney Mara Is a Red Carpet Pro
Article
Editor Tested: The Best Black Tights on the Market
Article
What You Need to Keep Your New Year's Style Resolution
Gallery
New year, new you, right? Well, what if you don't have all the key pieces you need to ace your style resolution? We're here to help. Whether you resolved to revamp your workwear wardrobe or try out the menswear-inspired trend, we've got you covered. Ahead, a complete checklist to help you start 2016 off on the right foot. RELATED: Style Inspiration: How to Dress Like Victoria Beckham
Over 30 Post-Holiday Season Sales You Won't Want to Miss
Article
13 Little Black Dresses to Wear All Season Long
Gallery
There's no article of clothing as tried-and-true as the little black dress. This simple staple is a fail-safe piece that women can always depend on; thus, you can never have too many. Ahead, 13 head-turning LBDs.  RELATED: 50 Chic Winter Wardrobe Must-Haves
The Most Daring Celebrity Fashion Risks of 2015
Gallery
All year, celebrities hit red carpets in one jaw-dropping look after another. Case in point: Rihanna's over-the-top cupcake dress at the Grammys or J.Lo's barely-there Met Gala gown. We love when our favorite style stars show off their sartorial skills in risk-taking creations, so in that spirit, we've rounded up the most daring fashion moments of the year. Ahead, eight celebrity looks of 2015 that were far from traditional.
How to Style the Best Items On Sale—Right Now and for Next Season
Gallery
When shopping the sale section, you want to buy something that will play a major role in your wardrobe. In order to make sure you’re spending cash on the right item, ask yourself, "Is this something I can wear right away and next season?" If the answer is yes, throw it in the bag and swipe that credit card. Ahead, we show you how to wear two killer sale items now and later. RELATED: 5 Little White Dresses You Can Wear All Winter Long
Editor-Approved Gift Ideas for Every Person On Your List
Gallery
The countdown to the holidays is on and if you have yet to cross every name off your list, we're here to help. We tapped the editors at InStyle for gift suggestions for everyone—mom, dad, sister, brother, significant other, you name it. Consider your holiday shopping extravaganza done and dusted.  RELATED: Browse InStyle's Annual Gift Guide
5 Outfits That Will Turn Heads at Your Next Holiday Party
Gallery
Picking out the perfect holiday outfit is no easy task. The key is to dress festively without going over the top. For starters, choose the party look you want to go with—Think: a feathered dress, a metallic blazer, or a sequined skirt. This will be your "hero piece" (aka the focal point of your ensemble). Treat it as the building block of your look and accessorize accordingly.Ahead, we cover five holiday ideas and showcase how to wear them. RELATED: The Most Unexpected Holiday Fashion Combos to Try This Season
These To-Die-For Accessories Are On Sale Right Now
Gallery
Big seasonal sales roll around twice a year, and twice a year, it is beyond worth it to revamp your accessories. Now is the time that you can score those amazing boots you’ve coveted all season, and add a designer bag to your collection for nearly half the price. But, because there are tons of extras on sale at the moment (which, yes, is a good thing), we scoured the web and curated the best of the best in one easy place. Ahead, eight accessories you won't be able to resist. RELATED: 7 Can't-Live-Without Wardrobe Refreshers On Sale Right Now
7 Can't-Live-Without Wardrobe Refreshers to Buy On Sale Right Now
Gallery
Sales are still going strong, and if you're looking to add a few new pieces to your closet, now is the time to do it. Whether you're looking for a fresh white t-shirt or a killer party dress, we've edited down the best of the best. Ahead, 7 wardrobe essentials that will breathe new life into your wardrobe. RELATED: The Chicest Boots On Sale Right Now
8 Gorgeous Winter Coats On Sale Right Now
Gallery
The coldest time of the year is right around the corner and if there's one thing you can do to prepare, it's to buy a winter coat. Luckily, dozens of retailers are offering deep discounts on chic toppers, from puffers to dusters alike. Ahead, eight not-so-basic coats that will make chilly temps that much more bearable. RELATED: Refresh Your Work Wardrobe with These 9 Pieces That Are On Sale Right Now
Refresh Your Work Wardrobe with These 9 Pieces That Are On Sale Now
Gallery
There's no time like the present to revamp your work wardrobe. Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales came and went, dozens of retailers are still offering deep discounts on everything, including insanely chic (and now, affordable) pieces that work for the office. From satin blazers to metallic tweed skirts, shop nine timeless pieces that will turn heads at the office. RELATED: 3 Chic Ways to Wear a Crop Top in the Winter
The Very Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales
Article
Cyber Monday Fashion Sales to Shop Right This Second
Article
Exclusive Cyber Monday Deals Only Through InStyle
Article
