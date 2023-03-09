Austin Butler's Best Red Carpet Looks

Consider him the master of menswear.

March 9, 2023
Let's be honest: Austin Butler could show up to the red carpet wearing a baseball cap and sweats and we would still find ourselves swooning. But the fact is, the Hollywood hunk is an impeccable dresser. Sure, his style leans classic (suits are the bread and butter of his red-carpet wardrobe, after all), but it's also modern. Whether he's channeling Elvis or his SoCal roots, the A-lister makes each look his own.

Keep scrolling for Austin Butler's 25 best red carpet moments.

February 27, 2023

At the Costume Designers Guild Awards, Butler reached for a classic black tux. But rather than pair it with a traditional button-down, he opted for a sheer black shirt instead. It was a simple alternation, albeit one with major results.

February 26, 2023

The style star wore a burgundy three-piece suit to the SAG Awards, convincing us to experiment with color — especially if Gucci's endorsing.

February 18, 2023

With its expert tailoring and formal pinstripes, Butler's Tom Ford suit made him one of the best-dressed guests at the Charles Finch x Chanel Pre-BAFTA Dinner. The unbuttoned gray shirt was just the icing on the cake.

February 13, 2023

The award-winning actor was looking sharp at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon thanks to his gray double-breasted Giorgio Armani suit and perfectly tousled hair (Harry Styles, who?).

January 28, 2023

The Disney and Nickelodeon alum looked all grown up at the AARP Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in a black satin suit sans tie.

January 10, 2023

Butler arrived at the 80th Annual Golden Globes looking gentlemanly in a Gucci tuxedo. And those rings he was fidgeting with? Cartier.

November 19, 2022

The hearthrob showed up to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in a black suit and a mostly unbuttoned shirt. Be still our hearts.

September 30, 2022

Here, Butler let his dress shirt sleeves run a bit long. It was intentional — as well as the untucked shirt — and therefore, effortlessly cool.

June 4, 2022

The Elvis impersonator looked like a big hunk o' love at the Australian premiere of Elvis wearing this embellished Christian Dior suit.

June 5, 2022

The Oscar nominee had us loving the '70s with his brown flared suit and unbuttoned shirt collar.

May 31, 2022

At the Elvis screening in London, Butler made a case for bringing back '50s style with this striking white Alexander McQueen dinner jacket and black pants.

May 26, 2022

While his white embellished jumpsuits may have been the most famous pieces to come out of his wardrobe, Elvis's style wasn't always so ostentatious. In his earlier years, the King preferred a simple look, like a Cuban collar shirt and wide-leg trousers, as modeled by his on-screen protégé at Cannes.

May 2, 2022

Butler stepped out at the Met Gala wearing his interpretation of the year's Gilded Glamour theme: an all-black ensemble accessorized with a silk scarf and diamond-encrusted pin.

October 4, 2021

Although he was just a spectator, Butler looked ready to walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week, wearing this light gray double-breasted suit.

August 9, 2019

At the Unicef Summer Gala, a dark-haired Butler gave off Rebel Without a Cause vibes with his white T-shirt and thin gold chain.

February 24, 2019

The former Carrie Diaries star showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party dressed to the nines in a classic black tux complete with pocket chain.

November 30, 2018

Although typically well-groomed, the actor swapped out his clean-cut aesthetic for a look that was rougher around the edges. The navy blue jacket, brown boots, and casual scruff proved that he can pull off any style.

January 7, 2018

The debonair dresser chose a foolproof tuxedo as his red-carpetwear for the InStyle and Warner Bros. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards After-Party.

July 21, 2016

For the MTV Fandom Awards, Butler's outfit formula was simple, yet stylish: a cropped suit paired with a basic white tee.

January 24, 2016

The Yoga Hosers co-star seemed to dress the part at the Sundance Film Festival. A dark black overcoat, plaid shirt, brown suede boots — plus '90s grunge hair — made up his indie sleaze style.

January 10, 2016

Butler conjured up the red carpet's sexy, moody, black trend à la suit at the InStyle and Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards After-Party.

December 4, 2015

Who needs a tie? The Shannara Chronicles star ditched the menswear staple and still looked as dapper as ever given his buttoned-up dress shirt and bespoke suit.

November 17, 2015

Actor or gallerina? Butler's all-black ensemble — save for his beige silk scarf — would fit right in at any art gallery opening. It also allowed for his long, blonde hair to really pop.

October 10, 2015

At Comic-Con in NYC, the rising star demonstrated how the leather jacket is, and always will be, a wardrobe essential.

July 10, 2015

The California native seemed to be channeling his roots at the Shannara Chronicles press room during Comic-Con in San Diego. Mussy mane, destroyed denim, suede boots: it was all very cool.