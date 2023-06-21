This “Super Comfortable” Activewear Skort Is on Sale for Just $12 Right Now

Shoppers “get so many compliments” on the breezy style.

Published on June 21, 2023 @ 08:00PM

Amazon Shoppers Call This Breezy Activewear Skort Perfect for the Heat
I’m not ashamed to admit that my workout outfit has a major impact on whether or not I actually make it to the gym; a stylish athleisure look instantly cranks up my confidence when I’m looking to break a sweat. Luckily, fashion-forward activewear isn’t hard to come by in Amazon’s fashion section, which is already overflowing with early Prime Day deals. While there’s a wide array of budget-friendly options to choose from, the latest addition to my cart is just $12, and it’s pretty tough to pass up. Meet: the Aurgelmir pleated athletic skort that’s on sale for an entire 45 percent off. 

If you don’t already have a breezy skort in your warm weather wardrobe, you’re missing out on some serious magic. Don’t fear, though, today is the official start of summer, and there’s still time to join in on the fun. Whether you wear the Amazon pick for your workout or everyday errands, it’ll perfectly combine function and style. The skort’s flouncy silhouette brings a feminine feel to athleisure, while its built-in shorts provide comfort and security. 

Made from a stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, this style easily molds to your shape, and its high-rise waistband makes for an extra flattering detail. The skort is available in 10 colorways, including versatile neutrals and pastel tones perfect for the season. And, it even has a hidden pocket to securely store your phone while you’re getting active. Not sold yet? The summer staple is currently at its lowest price in the past 30 days.  

Amazon shoppers “freaking love this skirt,” according to its rave reviews and near-perfect overall rating. One customer described it as “super comfortable and very flattering,” while someone else added that it’s “the best skirt [they’ve] ever worn.” A different shopper said they “get so many compliments” on the style; and another person called it their “go-to” for days “when it’s hot, and [they] need something comfortable.” 

Head to Amazon to browse through more early Prime Day deals, and be sure to snag the Aurgelmir athletic skort while it’s still on sale for just $12 in select colors. 

