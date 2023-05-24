Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Might Make This Asymmetrical Bag the 'It' Purse of Summer

Kylie Jenner and Gabrielle Union are also fans of the brand's attainable bags.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on May 24, 2023 @ 10:00PM

Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Might Make This Asymmetrical Bag the 'It' Purse of Summer
Photo:

Courtesy of Aupen

For as long as I can remember, the celebrity ‘It’ bag has been so out of my reach that I’ve paid it next to no attention. A-listers love Birkins? Great. Feel free to remind me if I ever come into $43,500. And the same can be said for the Jennifer Lawrence- and Rihanna-worn Dior Saddle Bag which I have never once considered adding to cart thanks to its $4,2000 price tag. But this spring something changed, and celebrities traded in their designer purses for $140 shoulder bags — and suddenly I’m taking notes.

When Hailey Bieber posted a photo of her Coachella outfit the internet couldn’t stop talking about her casual fit, with her tiny white tank and oversized jeans turning the over-the-top festival looks we’d come to expect on their head. But while we were all reveling in her casual era, she was quietly launching the ‘It’ bag of summer.

Purpose

Aupen

Shop now: $140; aupen.com

On her shoulder was Aupen’s Purpose bag, which has since been worn by Dakota Johnson, according to the brand. This $140-purse is available in both white and black vegan leather and features a short strap with gold hardware and a standout asymmetrical design, similar to last year’s trending saddle bag. The hard, geometric lines give this an ultra-modern look, elevating a simple white tank while pairing just as well with a slinky silver dress. 

Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Might Make This Asymmetrical Bag the 'It' Purse of Summer

Courtesy of Aupen

And while Bieber has been repeatedly wearing the Purpose bag, the newly-launched brand’s Fearless purse has also quickly become a celebrity-favorite, with Kylie Jenner and Gabrielle Union having both donned the soft — in both feel and shape — vegan leather bag, per the brand. 

Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Might Make This Asymmetrical Bag the 'It' Purse of Summer

Courtesy of Aupen

This bag from Aupen is similar in size to the Bieber’s go-to and also features that asymmetrical touch. But where the Purpose bag extends at the bottom, the Fearless bag dips at the top, creating a crescent-like curve. And though the stars opted for classics like black and white, it’s also available in four other shades, including neon green, pink, and purple, as well as a metallic hue that speaks to one of this year’s hottest fashion trends

Fearless

Aupen

Shop now: $140; aupen.com

The Brooklyn-founded brand whose focus is on bringing luxury to sustainability is destined to be this summer’s hottest handbag maker, already boasting an expansive celebrity clientele. And for the first time ever, I’ll be shopping this year’s star-approved ‘It’ bag thanks to the $140 price tag, and you can too at Aupen.

