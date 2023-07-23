I’m Using These $9 Hair Oils to Grow, Hydrate, and Strengthen My Damaged Strands

When I loc’d my hair, it felt like a weight was taken off my shoulders. I wouldn’t have to stress about what protective style to do next, buying and trying out a hundred curly creams, or the long hours spent detangling my hair. But now, being nearly two years with locs, I’ve learned that maintaining them is more than just finding a good shampoo and conditioner and up-keeping your reties.

Another huge component of loc maintenance is scalp health. With my locs being separated into little sections, my scalp is constantly exposed to the elements, leaving it dry, itchy, and flaky. And after retightening my locs, my scalp is often tender and sore to the touch. Added concerns I have with microlocs are hair loss and breakage, which I currently struggle with. While I see a specialist and try to take care of my locs to the best of my ability, it can be hard to stay on top of maintenance when you have over 300 locs. But my secret to keeping my scalp healthy and locs long and strong is Aunt Jackie’s trio of Elixir Essential Hair and Scalp Oils that target scalp and hair concerns, each via the benefits of rosemary, tea tree, or Jamaican black castor oil. Bonus: You don’t have to have locs for them to bring your strands back to life.

The saw palmetto and Jamaican black castor oil is formulated to reverse hair thinning, shedding, and breakage. Saw palmetto adds fullness and thickness to low-density strands, while Jamaican black castor oil stimulates growth and retains length. It also contains grape seed oil which strengthens, moisturizes, and adds shine back to brittle, dry strands. I often use this oil as a spot treatment on thinning sections and around my edges to keep my locs thick and strong.

Aunt Jackie’s Elixir Essentials Saw Palmetto and Jamaican Black Castor Hair and Scalp Oil

Amazon

My next most-used of the lineup is the biotin, rosemary, and mint oil. Rosemary repairs fragile strands, while also being an anti-inflammatory that can reduce dandruff and skin irritation on the scalp. Biotin is a superstar ingredient for hair growth, thickening and reducing excess shedding. The formula also contains mint, which leaves a cool sensation on the scalp that soothes after tight hair styling.

Aunt Jackie’s Elixir Essentials Biotin, Rosemary, and Mint Hair and Scalp Oil

Amazon

And finally, Aunt Jackie’s Collagen and Tea Tree Oil is similar to the biotin, rosemary, and mint oil as they both soothe itchy, dry scalp. Tea tree is known to have anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties that soothe irritation and control yeast build-up on the scalp that can lead to dandruff. While collagen, known to improve elasticity in the skin, strengthens the hair follicle and hydrates the strands and scalp, also improving the overall appearance of weak and brittle hair.

Aunt Jackie’s Elixir Essentials Collagen and Tea Tree Hair and Scalp Oil

Amazon

Of the three, I prioritize using the biotin, rosemary, and mint oil, as well as the saw palmetto and Jamaican black castor oil version. Once a week, I apply the saw palmetto and Jamaican black castor oil directly to my sectioned-off scalp after I have washed and towel-dried my hair. I then use my fingertips to gently massage the oil into my scalp and add about three more drops to the palm of my hands, running them along the length of my strands.

If it’s not a wash day, I keep a spray bottle filled with a water-diluted mixture of the saw palmetto and Jamaican black castor and the biotin, rosemary, and mint oil that I shake up and spray all over my hair, focusing on my scalp. And after I get my locs retightened, I directly apply the biotin and rosemary oil to my tender scalp with the dropper every day until the soreness subsides. And yes, all three of these oils are safe to use every day and on all hair types.

Aunt Jackie’s Elixir Essentials oils cover all of your hair concerns for $9 each on Amazon. I highly recommend using all three together — and at such a low price point, you can.