Victoria Beckham Uses This Plumping Cream “Every Single Day,” and Shoppers in Their 70s Love It, Too

Beckham has used the treatment “for years.”

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Victoria Beckham Has Used This Anti-Aging Treatment "For Years," and Shoppers Agree It "Really Softens" Lines
Photo:

Getty Images

For skincare lovers, trying out new products is one of life’s simple joys. However, even adventurous shoppers on the hunt for the latest and greatest in beauty have one “holy grail” they always return to. Take Victoria Beckham, for example. In her latest TikTok, the beauty mogul shared three products she applies “every single day,” including a nourishing anti-aging treatment she’s used “for years:” Augustinus Bader’s The Cream.

The Cream centers on the power ingredient TFC8, an amino acid and vitamin complex that, according to the brand, repairs damaged cells, therefore addressing skin problems ranging from redness to wrinkles. The Cream also contains Vitamin A (also known as retinol), which increases the rate of cell turnover, brightening skin, smoothing lines, and helping to eliminate discoloration. Beckham noted that she loves the treatment so much, she collaborated with the brand to create a priming moisturizer and skin-rejuvenating serum with the patented TFC8; she uses both alongside The Cream.

The Cream

Augustinus Bader

Shop now: $92–$290; augustinusbader.com and nordstrom.com

In addition to Posh Spice, The Cream has won over other stars like Hailey Bieber and Priyanka Chopra, as well as dozens of shoppers who swear by its results. “My face looks visibly lifted,” raved one 73-year old shopper, remarking that their jowls and eyelids “definitely look younger” after five months of use. Another reviewer raved that The Cream “transformed” their complexion, and noted that they could see “a huge difference” in the texture and glow of their face. “I get constant compliments on my skin,” they added. A third fan also saw a “visible difference” in lines and the overall hydration of their skin. 

This celebrity-loved anti-aging cream is certainly a splurge, but considering that so many shoppers swear it’s “worth every penny,” it may pay for itself in skin health benefits. Shop it starting at $92 from the brand’s site or at Nordstrom.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Current State
This New Skincare Brand Taught Me How to Craft a Routine Based on My Skin’s Daily Needs
Red Nail Theory Polishes
I Tried Dozens of Red Nail Polishes to Test TikTok’s Red Nail Theory Trend, and These 3 Are My Favorites
Kate Middleton, Sophie Turner
Kate Middleton and Sophie Turner Put a Valentine’s Day Twist on This Classic Celebrity Style Trend
Related Articles
Elemis rose cream amazon sale
Kate Hudson and Catherine Zeta-Jones Use This Anti-Aging Moisturizer, and Its New Formula Is Nearly $40 Off
Merit
This Plumping Serum From the Minimalist Makeup Brand Cameron Diaz Uses Sold Out, but It’s Back in Stock
Best Acne Scar Treatments tout
The 12 Best Acne Scar Treatments of 2023
You Only Need One Product To Try Out The TikTok-Viral Cloud Skin Trend
The 1 Product You Need to Try the TikTok-Viral Cloud Skin Trend
Kristin Chenoweth Uses this Celebrity-Formulated Oil to "Put Moisture back in [her] Lips"
Kristin Chenoweth’s Go-To Lip Moisture Products Are in Stock — but They’re Selling Out Fast
U-Beauty CPC - The Skin Barrier Treatment That Transformed My Complexion From Dull to Bouncy Is 15% Off for InStyle Readers
The Skin Barrier Treatment That Transformed My Complexion From Dull to Bouncy Is on Sale for InStyle Readers
Blonde Street Style
I’ve Used This $13 Purple Shampoo for 4 Years, and It’s Kept My Hair the Perfect Shade of Platinum
French Pharmacy Primer Review
There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Viral French Moisturizer-Meets-Primer That “Stops Aging in Its Tracks”
Balancing Mist
Shoppers Say This Toning Mist Is Like a “Burst of Moisture,” and We Have a Sitewide Discount Code
Kosas Skin Enhancer Review
The Latest Launch From This Hailey Bieber-Used Brand Is Equal Parts Skincare, Highlighter, and Primer
Kim Kardashian Neutrogena Wipes
Kim Kardashian Is Still Loyal to the $6 Makeup Wipes She's Been Using Since 2015
i havent touched a primer since i first tried these hydrating glow drops
These Dewy Skin Drops Have Completely Replaced Primer in My Makeup Routine
I Traded Out a Viral Lip Treatment for This Balm From a Supermodelâs Beauty Brand
This Supermodel-Founded Tinted Balm Works So Well, It’s Replaced All My Lip Products
Is Bluelight Responsible for Under-Eye Wrinkles?
Is Blue Light Responsible for Under-Eye Wrinkles?
CLEAN SLATE: Everything You Need to Know About Ceresin
Everything You Need to Know About Ceresin, the Ingredient You Use Everyday
Old woman neck
The Dirty Truth About Inflammaging and How It Can Destroy Your Skin