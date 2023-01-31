Victoria Beckham Uses This Plumping Cream “Every Single Day,” and Shoppers in Their 70s Love It, Too

For skincare lovers, trying out new products is one of life’s simple joys. However, even adventurous shoppers on the hunt for the latest and greatest in beauty have one “holy grail” they always return to. Take Victoria Beckham, for example. In her latest TikTok, the beauty mogul shared three products she applies “every single day,” including a nourishing anti-aging treatment she’s used “for years:” Augustinus Bader’s The Cream.

The Cream centers on the power ingredient TFC8, an amino acid and vitamin complex that, according to the brand, repairs damaged cells, therefore addressing skin problems ranging from redness to wrinkles. The Cream also contains Vitamin A (also known as retinol), which increases the rate of cell turnover, brightening skin, smoothing lines, and helping to eliminate discoloration. Beckham noted that she loves the treatment so much, she collaborated with the brand to create a priming moisturizer and skin-rejuvenating serum with the patented TFC8; she uses both alongside The Cream.

Augustinus Bader

Shop now: $92–$290; augustinusbader.com and nordstrom.com

In addition to Posh Spice, The Cream has won over other stars like Hailey Bieber and Priyanka Chopra, as well as dozens of shoppers who swear by its results. “My face looks visibly lifted,” raved one 73-year old shopper, remarking that their jowls and eyelids “definitely look younger” after five months of use. Another reviewer raved that The Cream “transformed” their complexion, and noted that they could see “a huge difference” in the texture and glow of their face. “I get constant compliments on my skin,” they added. A third fan also saw a “visible difference” in lines and the overall hydration of their skin.

This celebrity-loved anti-aging cream is certainly a splurge, but considering that so many shoppers swear it’s “worth every penny,” it may pay for itself in skin health benefits. Shop it starting at $92 from the brand’s site or at Nordstrom.

