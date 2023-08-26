Dozens of Luxury Skincare Items From Augustinus Bader Are on Rare Sale for 2 More Days

The only thing softening the blow of the end of summer is the Labor Day sales that come with it. There are already a ton already underway and many more to come over the next week or so. But I’m calling it right now: the most impressive one is happening at luxury beauty retailer Space NK, where every Augustinus Bader product is 15 percent off.

This isn’t the steepest or longest-running discount, but it is incredibly rare. Augustinus Bader’s notoriously expensive and celebrity-loved (Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, etc) skincare and haircare are almost never on sale. Until August 28, you have the very rare opportunity to shop 38 discounted Augustinus Bader products. My top two picks to add to your cart before they sell out? The Retinol Serum and The Eye Cream. I don’t say that lightly — the last time the brand’s products were on sale, they sold out in the blink of an eye.

The Retinol Serum

Retinol, a type of vitamin A, is the original super skincare ingredient. It’s been touted for decades, it’s available in prescription strength, and it’s one of the few anti-aging ingredients to have the FDA’s stamp of approval. If you’re not familiar with the powerhouse skincare staple, its benefits are wrinkle reduction, skin brightening, and a clearer complexion.

Augustinus Bader The Retinol Serum combines the power of the ingredient with zinc and its proprietary TFC-8 technology. This serum reportedly reduces pronounced wrinkles, age spots, blemishes, and scarring. Zinc is a soothing ingredient that helps balance out any of the irritation infamously associated with retinol. It also creates a protective barrier on your skin that keeps hydration and moisture in. TFC-8 supposedly makes all of this work more efficiently; the brand’s posits that its signature technology guides the ingredients to the areas of your skin that need it the most. The result should be a more vibrant, clear, and youthful complexion.

A shopper with “the most sensitive skin” said this Augustinus Bader serum changed the way they think about retinol. “[The Retinol Serum] made my complexion really smooth and my pores purified.” A shopper in their 50s similarly didn’t experience any irritation. Plus, after a week of use they noticed their complexion was “more tight, plump, and firm.”

The Eye Cream

Vitamin C, niacinamide (aka vitamin B3), peptides, and TFC-8 are the three pillars that make Augustinust Bader’s Eye Cream such a compelling product. The lightweight and moisturizing combination is delicate on the soft and thin skin around the eyes and addresses the typical signs of aging (wrinkles, dark spots, elasticity), puffiness, and dark circles. The brightening, radiance-boosting, firming, and moisturizing properties of the first three ingredients are propelled to the cells that need them the most thanks to the aforementioned TFC-8 technology.

A reviewer said their “lines appear to be slightly diminished” after using The Eye Cream for just four days. Another shopper decided to experiment with this after a good experience with The Rich Cream. They found themselves impressed after a month. “It doesn’t interfere with makeup and already seems to be brightening my eyes and improving my wrinkles,” they wrote.

Head to SpaceNK to shop Augustinus Bader's beauty products during this brief — and momentous — sale.


