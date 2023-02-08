Augustinus Bader's Hair Oil Has the Same Restorative Technology as Its Anti-Aging Cream Celebs Rave About

It's the key to my shiny blowouts.

By Iman Balagam
Published on February 8, 2023 @ 04:00AM

Augustinus Bader Hair Oil Review
Augustinus Bader.

Yes, the rumors are true — my heat tools and I are in a committed relationship. Nearly every morning since the seventh grade, I have heat styled my hair in some way, shape, or form (rest in peace to my pink Chi straightener). My hair is naturally curly, but I have yet to embrace it (which is something I will eventually unpack in therapy), but until then, I’ve been determined to revive my damaged hair. My current saving grace? Augustinus Bader's The Hair Oil

The hair oil is powered by TFC8, a patented combination of amino acids and vitamins that the brand claims has the ability to repair damaged cells, thereby addressing a variety of issues including reducing breakage and split ends, boosting volume, increasing hydration, and more. TFC8 can be found in all of the brand's products, including the popular anti-aging cream celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber, and Priyanka Chopra rave about. In addition to the TFC8 technology, the oil also features smoothing and replenishing ingredients like argan oil and vitamin E. 

The Hair Oil

Augustinus Bader

Shop now: $52; nordstrom.com and augustinusbader.com

Having used the hair oil intermittently over the past few weeks, I’ve noticed a healthier overall appearance of my hair. It’s smoother, more hydrated, less visibly damaged, and my Dyson Airwrap blowouts look extra shiny afterwards. I’m not alone here, as one reviewer called its formula “great for frizz,” and another said that it “imparts a lovely shine” that works great on their silver hair. 

On top of that, the oil absorbs quickly and doesn't leave any greasy residue, so you can enjoy all the benefits without any of the fuss. As one enthusiastic Nordstrom shopper noted, the product doesn't weigh down the hair, yet still manages to “calm” it, regardless of whether they air dry, blow dry, or straighten their hair. Another said that they love how the formula is “not too heavy,” unlike other oils they have used that left their hair with a "greasy" appearance.

This hair oil is certainly a splurge, but considering that so many shoppers swear it’s a “keeper,” it may pay for itself in hair health benefits. But don’t just take our word for it, try it out for yourself at the brand’s website or Nordstrom.

