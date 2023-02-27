Aubrey Plaza’s Sequined Halter Dress Featured the Biggest Midriff and Underboob-Baring Cutout

Plus a sky-high leg slit, for good measure.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on February 27, 2023 @ 09:16AM
Aubrey Plaza sag awards 2023
Photo:

getty images

Celebrity fashion was out in full force during this year’s 2023 SAG Awards, and of course, Aubrey Plaza was one of the many stars who very much brought their A-game to the red carpet.

Trading her signature witchy vibe for something a bit more flashy, Plaza arrived at the awards ceremony on Sunday night wearing a dress with the biggest cutout we may have ever seen. The bronze Michael Kors Collection gown in question, which featured a massive, diamond-shaped midriff and underboob-baring cutout, added even more drama by also featuring a halter neck design, a sky-high leg slit, and a sequin-covered, sparkly texture. 

The White Lotus actress completed her look (and continued the bronze theme) by adding a pair of matching bronze heels, bronze jewelry, and by swiping on a bronze eyeshadow, and she wore her brunette-colored bob down in voluminous curls with a side part.

Aubrey Plaza jenna ortega sag awards 2023

getty images

Later in the evening, Plaza eventually took the glitzy look onstage to present the award for Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series alongside Jenna Ortega. During the hilarious skit, the duo stood in silence for about 10 seconds (giving their signature deadpan looks at a laughing audience) before Plaza finally said, “I don't know why they paired us up together.”

“​​I know, we have nothing in common,” Ortega replied. “We should find the people who did this," Plaza said, before Ortega joined in to simultaneously recite, "And curse their families and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations.”

“Okay, I see it now," Plaza joked.

